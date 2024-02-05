Higher Rates And A Stronger Dollar Will Crush Stock Prices

BanksPhotos/iStock via Getty Images

Yields are breaking out, and if the latest economic data releases are any indication, they can go much higher from here. Couple that with the market's misplaced bets on rate cuts for the umpteenth time, and one wonders how long it will take for the stock market to feel the pain of higher rates.

That pain could be right around the corner, as rising rates are also helping to strengthen the dollar following a sizzling prices paid index from the services ISM report in January. The report showed that the price paid index had a 7.3% percentage point gain, its biggest since August 2012, and surpassed even some of the hot readings of 2021 and even the February 2021 gain of 7.1%

Bloomberg

Of course, one month of strong data doesn't make a trend, but couple that with the hotter-than-expected wage growth in the January employment report, and one has to wonder if it is the start of a new trend. This matters especially if it leads to an unexpected jump in future CPI readings, which tends to fluctuate with changes in the ISM services prices paid index.

Bloomberg

Rates aren't hesitating, especially when FOMC chairman Jay Powell seemed less than eager to start cutting rates anytime soon, noting that a March rate cut wasn't likely and wanting to see more data first. Which now has the market pricing in just a 16% chance for a March cut. Instead, it is thought that the first-rate cut won't come until June.

Bloomberg

The rates in the middle and the long end of the curve go up nearly 30 bps in just two trading sessions. More importantly, it has real yields up to more than 20 bps over the same two-day period, almost across the entire curve.

Bloomberg

Dollar Breaking Out

Of course, this also has the dollar index surging, and it could even be breaking out from an inverse head and shoulders pattern. If that's the case, then the dollar could be on its way back to the highs seen in September and October when the index got above 107.

Trading View

Financial Conditions

It isn't the pain of higher rates that hurts the stock market. It is what the higher rates do to the dollar and the combination of higher rates and a stronger dollar do to implied volatility levels and financial conditions that hurt the stock market. So, it is entirely possible for the rates to rise so long as financial conditions and credit spreads do not rise. Once financial conditions start to tighten, that is when the pain is inflicted on stocks.

When comparing changes in the earnings yield of the S&P 500 to the changes in the CDX HY Spread index, it becomes crystal clear that stocks have ignored changes in the rates mostly because credit spreads have yet to move higher, but once spreads start to rise, the earnings yield of the S&P 500 will turn higher too.

Bloomberg

Credit spreads should turn higher because, generally speaking, once the dollar index turns higher, credit spreads widen, the VIX index turns higher, and stock prices fall. So, if it is the case that the dollar is heading higher from here, it will be hard for stocks to continue to rise along with yields.

Bloomberg

It seems clear that the entire market has bet wrong again on the Fed rate-cutting cycle. Now, all the easing of financial conditions is leading to the economic data starting to re-accelerate, and if this trend continues, the market will have no choice but to adjust its stance, which will mean higher rates and tighter financial conditions. Which ultimately is what brings stocks back into alignment with rising rates.