When I last wrote about SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) on February 17, 2022, I called it a speculative investment because it was an unprofitable, free cash flow ("FCF") burning, experimental fintech that had only recently received its banking charter. Additionally, I made that buy recommendation on the eve of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, which I knew would likely put the new online bank under stress. I still recommended it because I believed it would be a long-term winner. However, in the short term, the stock suffered as investor sentiment shifted against fintechs amid the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate Bank, and Signature Bank. Even at the height of the stock's recent post-earnings rally at $9.45, the price was still down 26.8% from the price I recommended the stock. SoFi's stock has since given up most of its post-earnings gains. The current price of $7.88 is down 38.96% from the day of my recommendation versus the S&P 500, which is up 11.28%.

Data by YCharts

After looking at SoFi's fourth quarter 2023 earnings report released on January 29, 2024, I reiterate my buy recommendation for long-term growth investors. Although the company is still FCF negative, it has achieved GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) profitability in the fourth quarter and forecasts profitability to grow throughout 2024. The company is far less speculative; it has proven to be a solid financial institution through a downturn, and investor sentiment toward the stock has shifted to positive since the Federal Reserve paused interest rates. This article will discuss the company's growing profitability, business model, fourth-quarter banking business results, prospects for its Technology segment, one risk that could disrupt the thesis, its valuation, and why I still consider it a long-term buy.

The company is now GAAP profitable

In Q1 the company told investors it expected to achieve GAAP net income profitability in Q4 this year, and management delivered. SoFi recorded $47.913 million in GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2023 versus a loss of $40 million in the prior year's comparable period. The company's fourth-quarter GAAP diluted earnings-per-share was $0.02, beating analysts' forecasts.

SoFi Technologies Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Presentation.

The stock rose around 20% in reaction to the earnings report. Investors responded positively to the news that management achieved their goal of profitability by the end of 2023. Even better was the company's profitability guidance for 2024. The company forecasts GAAP net income of between $95 million and $105 million for fiscal year ("FY") 2024, which would be up from FY 2023's GAAP net loss of slightly over $300 million.

SoFi management highlighted another profitability metric in the fourth quarter earnings call: adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA margin. SoFi Technologies Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Anthony Noto said:

Adjusted EBITDA of $432 million increased 200% versus 2022. This represents a 54% incremental margin and a 21% consolidated EBITDA margin for the full year compared to our long-term margin target of 30%, which we achieved in the fourth quarter of 2023. Source: SoFi Technologies Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

EBITDA margins can be an important tool to look at in conjunction with other metrics to determine an early-stage company's ability to transition from a focus on revenue growth to a company that can produce both top-line growth and sustainable profitability. The strength of EBITDA margins that SoFi displayed in the fourth quarter is likely one reason management can confidently project full-year GAAP profitability for 2024.

Long-term growth in its technology business

SoFi's path towards building a differentiating technology division began when it acquired Galileo Financial Technologies, a payment processing platform, in 2020 and Technisys, a cloud-native core banking platform, in early 2022. By combining its technology capabilities with those two companies' capabilities, SoFi has everything to build an end-to-end financial services platform. Few major tech and incumbent financial services companies have invested in financial technology to the level Galileo and Technisys have. With both companies under SoFi's umbrella, it has the opportunity to provide a financial technology platform that few can equal. CEO Noto said during the SoFi Shareholder Q+A Conference:

Because of the fact that we bought two companies that have vast engineering capabilities, we've been able to drive some synergies but bring them together, both on the tech side as well as the go-to-market side. And you see that manifest itself in higher margins at the tech platform business, which has been increasing quite meaningfully, and we'll continue to do so throughout [2024]. The biggest opportunities for us will show up as more revenue and more profit in the tech platform and that will be the conversion from our core banking technology platform that we use today at SoFi to a Technisys platform, both in SoFi Checking and Savings as well as SoFi Credit Card. Source: SoFi Shareholder Q+A Conference

SoFi's technology has yet to fully impact the company's top and bottom lines. The work required to integrate the Galileo and Technisys platforms and the poor macroeconomy has slowed down some of management's plans for its technology segment. However, as the economy normalizes, expect to see this segment have more of an impact on SoFi's results by improving its financial products and increasing sales of financial technology to the rest of the industry.

SoFi has a potentially massive opportunity to provide a Payments Risk Platform that gives fraud protection on financial data transactions to banks and other financial institutions. CEO Noto discussed this opportunity at the SoFi Shareholder Q+A Conference:

We are on the tipping point -- or tip of the spear as it relates to the investments being made here [fraud protection] and really partner with a number of companies. The magnitude of investment that will take place in preventing fraud, both transactional fraud and account opening fraud is going to grow by magnitude because it's the one product that if you get right, it saves you money instantly. And so the ROE [Return on Equity] on it is very high. The large technology companies haven't really invested in this at all. It's really us the incumbents that are doing it and startups. Source: SoFi Shareholder Q+A Conference

CEO Noto believes that a better fraud protection system will save financial institutions money and enable faster movement of funds. An example of faster money movement is seeing an immediate update of the available balance on savings, checking, or credit card accounts when paying a bill or receiving money into an account instead of waiting days for an account to update. Once SoFi has its Payments Risk Platform fully up and running on its savings, checking, and credit card accounts and enables faster money movement, that ability may become a differentiating factor and a competitive advantage over traditional banks that lack the capability. If legacy banks want better fraud protection and faster money movement, they may have to purchase that capability from SoFi's Technology segment.

SoFi sells multiple financial technology products outside its Payments Risk Platform to a variety of clients, not just banks. For instance, it sells a ChatGPT-like conversational Artificial Intelligence called Cyberbank Konecta for the financial services industry. CEO Noto said on the company's fourth-quarter earnings call, "We have an ongoing dialogue with everything from government-related deals for child support and benefits from the federal government all the way to new consumer Financial Services offerings from large established non-financial services brands all the way to big, large traditional banks in our country." The following chart shows membership growth in the Galileo technology segment.

SoFi Technologies Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Presentation.

The table below shows the results for the Technology Platform segment in the fourth quarter of 2023. The segment's revenue grew 13% year-over-year and 8% sequentially, reaching $97 million for the quarter. Annual revenue grew 11% year-over-year. In the fourth quarter earnings release, management attributed the growth to "Strong organic growth of existing partners, new product adoption and notable contributions from increasingly diversified clients which have launched within the last 6 months." Fourth quarter contribution profit grew 81% year-over-year to $31 million, a 32% contribution margin.

SoFi Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release

The fourth quarter earnings release also stated the following:

We continue to leverage investments made to integrate Galileo and Technisys and position the segment for higher rates of diversified, durable growth going forward. We expect Tech platform revenue to continue accelerating in 2024, with strong margins. Source: Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release.

At the end of the fourth quarter, SoFi's Financial Services and Technology segment contributed 40% of adjusted net revenue, up from the 34% it produced in the previous year's comparable quarter. Management has forecasted that the Financial Services and Technology segments will contribute 50% of adjusted net revenue by the end of 2024. The table below shows the Financial Services segment results.

SoFi Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release

Much of the Financial Services segment's success is intertwined with the Technology segment, as numerous SoFi financial products rely on Galileo, Technisys, and other key technologies.

Financial Services Productivity Loop

Sofi Technologies uses a business model that focuses on acquiring new members through sales of best-in-class products, building trust between members and the platform, and selling them additional products while reducing the costs of running its financial services platform. The company calls this business model the Financial Services Productivity Loop ("FSPL"). The core of the FSPL strategy is building a trusting lifetime relationship with members by offering them exceptional financial services. Management believes this trusting relationship forms the foundation of a sustainable competitive advantage.

SoFi Technologies 2022 10-K

The company focuses on building "best-in-class" products in multiple categories so that no matter which services a member starts with on the platform, the experience is so exceptional that when they have additional financial needs, SoFi often wins the business. This business model operates in a virtuous circle where a person becomes a member after buying their initial product, receives exceptional service, gains more trust in the platform through a positive experience, resulting in additional purchases of financial products, management reinvesting the revenue generated in more top-line financial products that members find attractive and buy. As a result of this FSPL model, SoFi expects a higher lifetime value ("LTV") from each member that enters the FSPL circle, and that this customer will have a lower customer acquisition cost ("CAC") with each new product they buy, as existing members have fewer sales costs than marketing to new potential members.

Over time, FSPL has the potential to drive significant revenue and profitability for the company because customers with higher LTV generate more income over their lifetime, resulting in higher revenue for the company over the longer term. A lower CAC means the company earns more profit from each customer acquired, resulting in long-term margin improvement.

Three metrics that can indirectly measure the health of the FSPL business model that investors should pay attention to are membership growth, product growth, and operating efficiency. Let's look at membership growth first. Sofi grew its membership 585,000 sequentially and 2.3 million over the previous year's comparable quarter to 7.5 million members.

SoFi Technologies Fourth Quarter Investor Presentation.

The company expects to increase sequential membership growth moving forward. During its SoFi Shareholder Q+A Conference, CEO Anthony Noto said:

In terms of member growth, we've barely scratched the surface with our more than seven million members. By 2025, our hope is that we're adding close to one million, if not more than one million per quarter in new members versus what we've averaged in the 400,000 range throughout 2023. Source: SoFi Shareholder Q+A Conference.

If membership growth accelerates to a million members per quarter, that would bode well for the company's future results. A rapid expansion of memberships could signal high customer satisfaction. Next, let's look at product growth. Total products are the number of financial products and services that SoFi members have opened or originated through its platform since the company's inception to the earnings reporting date. This number doesn't consider whether the members still have a registration for those products. Management uses this metric to track its performance and progress toward becoming a one-stop shop for digital financial services. The percentage rate rise of total products indicates how rapidly members buy additional products on SoFi's platform. This number also indirectly shows the company's success at cross-selling additional products. During the fourth quarter, the company grew its total products by 3.2 million year-over-year to 11 million at the end of 2023.

SoFi Technologies Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Presentation.

Lastly, you can monitor SoFi's efficiency ratio to determine how well the company manages expenses on its financial services platform. A bank measures its efficiency ratio by dividing non-interest expenses by total revenue. According to this linked article, the banking industry's efficiency ratio is 54.30% as of the second quarter of 2023. However, direct comparisons between SoFi and the rest of the banking industry might not be accurate since SoFi is also partially a technology company.

The good news is that management is improving its efficiency rapidly. The following tables show SoFi's efficiency ratio and profitability metrics for every fourth quarter and annually back to 2020 are declining, and its bank efficiency ratio recently reached its best quarterly ratio of 92%, coinciding with its first GAAP profitable net income. Since Sales and Marketing and General and Administrative often have the highest operating expenses, I included Sales, General, and Administrative (SG&A) as a percentage of revenue in the following table. I also included Technology and Product Development as a percentage of revenue to show how efficient SoFi's investment in technology is in producing income. The following numbers show the company is growing more efficient over time, a significant reason its profitability numbers are growing.

SoFi Technologies' fourth quarter efficiency and profitability metrics

Metric Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Bank efficiency ratio 92% 109% 138% 151% SG&A as a percentage of revenue 49.8% 62.8% 89.2% 86.5% Technology & Product Development as a percentage of revenue 23% 24.8% 23.2% 33.7% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 30.5% 15.8% 1.6% 6.5% Net Income (Loss) in millions $24.62 ($50.20) ($111.01) ($82.62) Click to enlarge

SoFi Technologies Annual efficiency and profitability metrics

Metric 2023 2022 2021 2020 Bank efficiency ratio 114% 120% 149% 158% SG&A as a percentage of revenue 58% 71.1% 94% 90.9% Technology & Product development as a percentage of revenue 24% 25.8% 28% 35.6% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 20.8% 9.3% 3% 7.2% Net Income (Loss) in millions ($341.17) ($360.83) ($483.94) ($224.05) Click to enlarge

Source: SoFi Technologies Fourth Quarter 2023 and 2021 Earnings Release.

We want to see SoFi's revenue growth rate outpace its SG&A and efficiency ratio. The chart below shows revenue growth vastly exceeding SG&A year-over-year growth, which indicates that the company is moving in the right direction, managing sales and back-end office expenses.

Data by YCharts

Since banking is the most significant part of SoFi's business, let's discuss some of that side of the company.

The banking business is holding its own during challenging times

After a drop in Tangible book value ("TBV") in the first half of 2022, the company has pulled off six consecutive quarters of growth to reach $3.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. TBV represents a hypothetical approximation of the liquidation value of a company, and it measures a bank's ability to maintain solvency in the face of financial shocks. Regulatory agencies typically set minimum capital adequacy ratios based on TBV. Higher TBV also translates to increased lending capacity. For instance, Chief Financial Officer Chris Lapointe said at the SoFi Shareholder Q+A Conference, "Every $100 million of incremental growth in tangible book value results in $800 million of organic lending capacity."

SoFi's increasing TBV can also aid in raising its Total Capital Ratio, a measure of a bank's solvency. During the fourth quarter, growth in TBV, more than $1 billion in loan sales, a convertible debt repurchase of $72 million, and other capital optimization measures improved SoFi's total capital ratio to 15.3% from 14.5% sequentially. Increasing SoFi's total capital ratio enhances investor confidence in the company by lowering the risk of insolvency and raising the potential for sustained profitability, attracting more investors to the stock.

Another bright spot during the quarter was SoFi's banking operation, bringing in $2.9 billion in deposits, a 19% increase, reaching $18.6 billion by the end of 2023. This rate is faster than the industry average as deposit growth for all commercial banks in the U.S. declined during the interest rate hike cycle in 2022, according to Federal Reserve Economic Data ("FRED") from the St. Louis Federal Reserve.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

SoFi has grown deposits in this challenging environment by offering an attractive interest rate. SoFi savings provides a 4.60% APY (Annual Percentage Yield) on the savings balance of an account that has set up direct deposit. Customers without direct deposits earn 1.20%. Since the national average APY on savings accounts is only 0.47%, its savings accounts attract heavy consumer interest. SoFi offers a high rate to members who set up direct deposits because direct deposit accounts usually have the heaviest activity and higher lifetime value potential for its FSPL ecosystem. As of the end of the fourth quarter, 90% of its consumer deposits are from direct deposit members.

Before 2022, when SoFi lacked a banking license, it depended on partnerships with other financial institutions to offer its members deposit accounts. One of the problems with the partnership arrangement was that it had to share the profits with partners and had a limited say on the interest rates it offered members. SoFi gained its banking license in February 2022, allowing it to accept deposits directly, set interest rates on savings and checking accounts, keep more profit, and lower loan funding costs.

Next, let's look at the area that has come under the most stress during this recent era of high inflation and rising interest rates: the loan business. The following chart shows the lending segment results of operations.

SoFi Technologies Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release.

SoFi recorded a fourth-quarter adjusted net revenue of $347 million, up 10% over the previous year's comparable quarter. After deducting expenses and servicing rights, the company displayed a $226 million contribution profit at a 65% margin, up 8% year-over-year. Net interest income growth of 43% drove the lending segment results. On the fourth quarter earnings call, CEO Anthony Noto said:

In Lending, 72% of adjusted net revenue was from net interest income compared to 48% in fiscal year '22. Net interest income offers a more recurring and predictable cash revenue stream compared to non-interest income. Source: SoFi Technologies Fourth Quarter Earnings Call

The above language may suggest that having net interest income as a much larger proportion of revenue is good. However, you could also view the year-over-year decline in non-interest income as undesirable because non-interest income dropped 36%, which management attributed to "increased losses and pre-payments." Management didn't specify the "increased losses" in that specific statement, but putting together what the CEO and CFO said in other areas of the earnings call, higher losses in its personal loan portfolio are the likely culprit.

The following table shows SoFi's loan origination business.

SoFi Technologies Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release.

Let's start with the good news about SoFi's loan origination business. Since I first recommended the stock almost two years ago, the moratorium on student loan repayment ended. The chart above shows its student loan originations jumped 95% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. In addition, due to SoFi's acquisition of leading online mortgage company Wyndham Capital Mortgage in April 2023, its home loan business rose an astounding 193% year-over-year.

Now, the unwelcome news. Although the fourth quarter of 2023 personal loan originations of $3.2 billion were up 31% year-over-year, the company originated fewer personal loans year-over-year in the fourth quarter. SoFi originated 756,666 personal loans year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 819,805 personal loans originated year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2022. The annual numbers show the same deceleration in loan originations. It originated 4,027,360 personal loans year-over-year in 2023, under the 4,386,772 personal loans year-over-year that the company had originated in 2022. In addition, personal loan originations declined 17% sequentially from 3.9 billion in the third quarter. Why has the company slowed the growth of personal loan originations? That brings us to one of the largest risks with this company.

Risks

During the fourth quarter 2023 earnings call, CEO Noto said the following:

In a situation where the economy is weaker than expected, losses will go up. We've seen trends across the industry. The all bank data is very telling in charge-off rates and delinquencies, as well as reserves for losses that indicate that normalization is happening across the spectrum and we want to be prudent to make sure we factor that into our risk profile. Source: SoFi Technologies Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

Let's look at the default rate on personal loans. I only started seeing the following table under Lending segment results beginning in the second quarter of the 2023 earnings release. Note that SoFi's weighted average annual default rate is 4.8%, increasing from 4.6% in the third quarter of 2023.

SoFi Technologies Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release.

NerdWallet states the following about personal loans:

Personal loan delinquency rates remain somewhat high at 3.75% in Q3 of 2023, but they have lowered from their peak of 4.14% in Q4 2022. Lenders have raised underwriting standards to avoid lending to those who may be unable to repay, likely leading to a drop in delinquency rates. Source: NerdWallet

So SoFi's default rate of 4.6% at the end of the third quarter of 2023 is higher than the average personal loan delinquency rate of 3.75% for banks in the same third quarter. The company's Personal Loan default rate is vital for investors to continue monitoring, along with the health of the U.S. economy. Personal loans are one of the first expenses consumers will stop paying for in a recession or poor economy because these loans often have the least repercussions for failing to pay because they are non-collateralized, unlike a car loan or a home loan, which a consumer could lose their home or car if they fail to pay. An electric or gas bill is often more critical for a person to pay over a personal loan, especially in the dead of winter.

Despite optimism about the Federal Reserve potentially cutting interest rates in 2024, the U.S. economy is not out of the woods yet. U.S. News & World Report stated the following in December 2023:

The S&P 500 has rallied into the end of 2023 as investors cheer falling inflation rates and anticipate aggressive Fed rate cuts in 2024. But as of December 4, the New York Fed's recession probability model suggests there is still a 51.8% chance of a U.S. recession sometime in the next 12 months. Source: U.S. News & World Report

Management made commentary on the earnings call that suggests that defaults should continue to rise; they have factored the anticipated defaults into the company's financial guidance and believe they can keep the anticipated losses within their estimated range. SoFi's deceleration in loan originations could be one response to a rising default rate. A slowing of originations impacts investors because if the company continues decelerating the pace of originations, non-interest rate revenue and adjusted revenue for the lending segment could slow. SoFi forecasted in its fourth-quarter earnings release that its lending revenue would slow to 92% to 95% of 2023 levels. Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Adelson referred to SoFi's slowing top-line growth outlook in his recent downgrade of the stock. Seeking Alpha reported Adelson as writing the following in a note to clients, "The stock is pricing in too much optimism on the path to 2026 profitability laid out by SOFI, all while staring in the face of a worsening top-line growth outlook for 2024."

If you decide to invest in SoFi, keep your eyes open to the possibility that a worsening economy or anything that causes the personal loan default rate to increase beyond expectations could interrupt your thesis for investing in the company in the near term. It would also help if you did not take management forecasts on the economy and its forecasted default rates as gospel. CEO Noto said on the earnings call, "I would say the one thing that's been true over the last six years that I've been here is whatever we thought would happen with the economy isn't actually what's happened with the economy." The stock could underperform if the company fails to remain nimble and fumbles the ball on its forecasts or reaction to future events.

The stock is a long-term buy on a post-earnings dip

SoFi sells at a price-to-tangible book value of 2.33. In my opinion, SoFi should trade at a premium to a traditional bank because of the value of its Technology segment but trade at a discount to a fintech like Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) or PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) due to the risks of its large lending business. I consider its current price-to-tangible book valuation a fair price to buy the stock.

Data by YCharts

Even better for the case that the market undervalues the stock is that SoFi gave up most of its post-earnings gains, so the valuation is favorable for a buy at current prices. Let's look at SoFi's price-to-sales (P/S) ratio. The stock trades at a 3.59 P/S ratio, below its three-year median of 3.85.

Data by YCharts

If you multiply SoFi's trailing 12-month Sales per Share of $2.19 by its three-year median P/S ratio of 3.85, the total is $8.45, which some might consider a Fair Value to buy the stock based on market-driven investor expectations. Let's look at a valuation based on the bottom line since the company's earnings prospects have provided much of the recent excitement surrounding the stock. The following chart shows earnings-per-share ("EPS") estimates for SoFi for the next three fiscal years.

Seeking Alpha

Consensus analysts' expectations call for explosive growth of 269.94% in fiscal 2025 for a forward price-to-earnings P/E ratio of 32.51. However, note the wide range of analyst estimates. The low end of the EPS estimates of $0.08 implies only 14% EPS growth and a high forward P/E ratio of 98.5. The high end of the EPS estimates of $0.43 implies 514% EPS growth and a forward P/E ratio of 18%. If you believe EPS estimates will come in on the low side of analysts' EPS estimates in 2025, you might think the market is overvaluing the stock. If you believe SoFi will come in on the high side of analysts' EPS estimates, you might think the market undervalues the stock.

I am on the side of SoFi reporting EPS of $0.24 or higher in 2025. Therefore, I believe the market slightly undervalues this stock. CEO Anthony Noto and the company have a history of surprising on the upside in most quarters, which gives me confidence that the company can continue to beat EPS estimates. The chart below shows the company's earnings surprise history.

Seeking Alpha

SoFi Technologies is still slightly speculative, and risk-averse investors should probably steer clear. However, if you are a long-term aggressive growth investor, consider using the post-earnings pullback to buy the stock. I rate Sofi Technologies a Buy.