Axon's Recent Announcements

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON), has made two strategic moves recently that will boost its growth potential and competitive edge. On February 1, 2024, Axon announced that it has acquired Fusus, a company that offers real-time operations solutions for public safety and security. Axon also launched a new line of body cameras for commercial use, called Axon Body Workforce, targeting sectors such as retail, hospitality, and healthcare.

We think that these developments are very strategic and could increase Axon's TAM by at least $20 billion. We believe that they enhance its dominance in the public safety market and allow it to tap into the commercial market. In this article, we will discuss the benefits of these moves and how they could improve Axon's competitive position and valuation.

This article will focus on the two announcements.

The Command Center Market

The command center market is a large and growing segment that involves the use of hardware, software, and services to monitor and manage enterprise-wide operations. According to a report by Future Market Insights, the command center market is projected to be worth $38 billion in 2024 and reach $77 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7%. The key drivers for this market include the increasing demand for public safety, rapid urbanization, smart city initiatives, cybersecurity challenges, and the integration of unmanned systems.

Fusus real-time crime center (Axon)

The command center market is also highly competitive, with several key players such as Motorola Solutions, Panasonic, Getac, and others. However, Axon has a unique advantage in this market, as it can leverage its existing customer base of over 18,000 law enforcement agencies and its cloud-based platform, Axon Evidence, to offer a comprehensive and integrated solution for real-time safety operations. By acquiring Fusus, Axon will enhance its capabilities in areas such as video analytics, data fusion, and situational awareness, and provide a seamless connection between body cameras, drones, vehicles, and command centers. This will enable Axon to offer a superior value proposition to its customers and capture a significant share of the command center market.

We believe that with this acquisition, Axon can gain a significant market share and revenue growth from this new segment. Our estimation is that the command center market represents a $15 billion TAM expansion opportunity for the company (we are sizing the software part of the market only)

The Commercial Body Camera Market

The commercial body camera market is another promising segment that Axon is targeting with its new product launch. Body cameras are widely used by law enforcement officers to improve transparency, accountability, and evidence collection. However, they can also be useful for other sectors that require video documentation, such as retail, hospitality, and healthcare.

Axon Body Workforce (Axon)

A report by Mordor Intelligence estimates that the body camera market size will grow from $7.5 billion in 2024 to $16 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 16%. The main drivers of this market are the rising demand for public safety and security, and the growing violence against frontline workers in industries like retail and healthcare. A recent survey by Axon revealed that in the U.S., 47% of retail workers have faced violent incidents at work. Axon has a strong advantage in this market, as it already offers a quality body-camera product which is used by 2,000 law enforcement agencies, and has a solid brand reputation, and an integrated cloud-based evidence management platform. Axon can use its existing network of partners and distributors to reach the commercial customer base and start generating recurring revenue from its software and services.

We are not surprised by Axon's expansion into the commercial body camera market. This move was expected since this market has a huge potential and demand, as more and more sectors are looking for ways to enhance their security. Axon has a clear advantage in this market, as it can offer a high-quality product that is very well integrated with its ecosystem. Based on the market data, we estimate that the commercial body camera market represents a $5 billion TAM expansion opportunity for the company.

The Axon Ecosystem Advantage

One of the key strengths of Axon is its ecosystem advantage, which creates a flywheel effect that enhances its value proposition and competitive edge. Axon's ecosystem consists of four elements: user, device, software, and data. The ecosystem advantage is, that the more users use Axon's devices, the more data that is generated and uploaded to Axon's software. The more data that is available on Axon's software, the more value that is created for the users, as they can access, manage, and use the data more effectively. The more value that is created for the users, the more loyal and satisfied they become, and the more likely they are to buy more devices and software from Axon. This creates a positive feedback loop that increases Axon's customer retention, revenue growth, and market share.

Axon Flywheel (Axon)

We admire Axon's ecosystem advantage, which sets it apart from its competitors and creates a strong network effect. Axon's ecosystem is a self-reinforcing system that delivers value to both the users and the company. It has strong competitive advantages and its business is difficult to replicate due to its flywheel model (similar to Apple). Axon's ecosystem is a key source of its competitive advantage and long-term success.

Valuation Update

These two strategic moves have significant implications for Axon's valuation. We think that the expansion into the command center market and the introduction of commercial body cameras will not only diversify Axon's revenue streams but also fortify its market position. Axon will benefit from increased customer retention, as well as new customer acquisition and cross-selling opportunities. Axon's revenue growth and profitability will likely accelerate as it will capture a larger share of the public and commercial safety markets and differentiate itself from its competitors.

We believe that Axon's sales multiple will likely increase as the market recognizes the growth potential and assigns a higher valuation to its revenue stream. Axon's current forward sales multiple for FY 2024, is 10.25. We estimate that the sales multiple will expand by 30%, reflecting its TAM expansion and growth prospects. This implies a forward EV/Sales multiple of 13.3, which is reasonable for a company with over 30% annual revenue growth. Based on this multiple, we derive a target price of $339, representing a 30% upside from its current price. This is slightly higher than our previous target which was $332.

Axon revenue estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Risks

Here are two possible risks for our valuation:

Regulatory and legal risk , which is a possibility that Axon's products and services could face regulatory scrutiny, lawsuits, or bans due to privacy, ethical, or antitrust concerns. For example, some towns are suing Axon for antitrust violations and monopolistic practices.

, which is a possibility that Axon's products and services could face regulatory scrutiny, lawsuits, or bans due to privacy, ethical, or antitrust concerns. For example, some towns are suing Axon for antitrust violations and monopolistic practices. Competitive risk, which is the possibility that Axon's products could become less attractive due to the emergence of new competitors, or customer preferences. Axon has a variety of competitors in each of its product segments, and we think that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) is the main one.

Q4 Earnings

Axon is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings on February 22nd, 2024. Analysts expect the firm to report an EPS of $0.85 and revenue of $421 million.

We believe that the company will surpass the earnings estimates, as we expect the strong revenue growth to continue. Our revenue analysis and Axon's past earnings performance suggest that Q4 revenue will reach $440 million (a 31% year-over-year increase)

Conclusion

Axon has made two smart moves that will boost its growth potential and competitive edge in the public safety and security market. By acquiring Fusus, Axon has entered the command center market, which is a large and growing segment that offers real-time operations solutions. By launching Axon Body Workforce, Axon has expanded into the commercial body camera market, which is a promising segment that caters to various industries such as healthcare, hospitality, and retail.

We believe that these moves will increase Axon's TAM by at least $20 billion and enhance its ecosystem advantage, which creates a flywheel effect that increases its value proposition. This will also enhance Axon's valuation and multiples, as it will strengthen its competitive edge and differentiation. We project a target price of $339 for Axon, representing a 30% upside from its current price.