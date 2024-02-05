Gary Tognoni/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

You're buying Ryman Hospitality (NYSE:RHP) for three reasons. The first is for the dividend with the lodging and hospitality REIT last declaring a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share, a significant 10% increase from its prior distribution and $4.40 annualized for a 3.87% forward dividend yield. The second is the REIT's incredibly niche and high-quality property portfolio of country music entertainment venues and upscale convention center resorts. This includes the Gaylord Hotels which account for five of the top ten non-gaming hotels in the US by indoor meeting space. RHP's hotel portfolio is huge, it's 11,414 rooms managed by Marriott International and is spread across 3 million square feet of both indoor and outdoor meeting space.

Data by YCharts

RHP also owns a 70% controlling stake in Opry Entertainment Group, the owner of a range of entertainment venues including the Grand Ole Opry and Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. It also includes Block 21, a mixed-use lodging, office, entertainment, and retail complex in downtown Austin, Texas. RHP is a $6.8 billion hospitality juggernaut with a portfolio that is set to generate same-store RevPAR of $184 for its fiscal 2023 fourth-quarter earnings that should be released in the final week of February.

Ryman Hospitality Properties January 2024 Investor Day Presentation

Net Income, RevPAR, And AFFO

The third reason for buying RHP is the incredible growth of its key metrics. Total RevPAR for the fourth quarter at $525 is set to grow by $19.25 versus its year-ago comp of $505.75, a 3.8% rate of growth. RHP has also guided for its full fiscal year 2024 total RevPAR to grow by 3.25% to 5.25%. This low single-digit growth of its core hospitality metric has come with a sustained growth of core profitability.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Preliminary 2023 Financial Results

RHP expects fourth-quarter net income available to common shareholders to come in at $138 million at the low end. This is set to drive adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") of at least $125 million, around $2.07 per share for the quarter. AFFO per share for its full-year 2023 is set to be between $8.06 to $8.10 per share but could dip if RHP realizes the low end of its fiscal 2024 AFFO guidance of $7.60 to $8.20 per share. Overall, the REIT is currently swapping hands for 14x times the low end of its full-year 2023 AFFO guidance, a significant multiple against what could very well be an AFFO dip through 2024. However, it's important to note that RHP has beaten its earnings estimates 75% of the time and could outperform the high-end estimate for 2024 AFFO.

Risks, Growth, And The Fed

The REIT currently covers its dividend by 188% through its fourth quarter AFFO, a substantial level of safety that creates more leeway for future dividend hikes. RHP's commons have performed incredibly well in a period when the Fed raised rates to 22-year highs, they're up 20% over the last year. This increases to 25% with the inclusion of dividends. Critically, at $113.70 per share, they're trading close to 52-week highs. This is as other REITs pull back in response to expectations being reset lower around whether there will be a March interest rate cut. It highlights the enthusiasm behind RHP's commons but also means initiating a position here carries an added layer of risk. To be clear, this is a great company with high-quality hospitality and entertainment assets but I'd only be looking to buy if the commons trade below $100 per share. This would mean a dividend yield of around 4.5% and a more palatable 12.2x multiple against its full-year 2023 AFFO.

Fitch Ratings

RHP is currently rated "BB-" by Fitch, a non-investment grade speculative rating that's been upgraded once in 2022. Fitch highlighted RHP's strong balance sheet, a high-quality and differentiated portfolio, and a post-pandemic rebound that has outperformed expectations. Future AFFO growth will also be backstopped by the Fed's upcoming rate cuts with RHP holding long-term debt of $3.37 billion on its balance sheet at the end of its third quarter.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Form 10-Q

The REIT has a very well-staggered debt maturity profile with its $800 million Gaylord Rockies term loan the only debt maturing within the next two fiscal years. This is 24% of its total debt and is set against cash and cash equivalents of $543 million at the end of the third quarter. There is another $113 million of liquidity possibly available from restricted cash. RHP also has an undrawn $700 million revolving credit facility and a separate $65 revolver available to Opry Entertainment Group. Rate cuts are coming, with a 25 basis point cut likely at the May 1 FOMC meeting. This will act as a broad upward catalyst for REITs and could see RHP trade far above my target buy range. I'll wait for the dip first though ahead of this with the commons rated as a hold.