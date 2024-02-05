Richard Hamilton Smith/Corbis Documentary via Getty Images

On August 4, news that wireless carrier United States Cellular Corporation (USM) was exploring strategic alternatives sent parent company Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) shares skyrocketing, by more than 65% as shown below.

The price-performance (seekingalpha.com)

Currently, the stock is trading at around $19.23, and, my objective with this thesis is to show that further upside is possible. For this purpose, I will build on another publication entitled "U.S. Cellular: Valuing in Light of a Potential Acquisition" where I had already evoked T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) possibly being interested in acquiring the assets of the wireless company. This possibility was recently confirmed by T-Mobile's CFO during its fourth-quarter earnings call on January 26, when talking about value-creating opportunities.

I start by exploring the reasons for such a move and the value it can bring to TDS, especially in light of the high level of investments needed and the ongoing consolidation in the telecommunications industry.

Telco investment costs a lot in a Fiercely Competitive Industry

First, in addition to U.S. Cellular, TDS also consists of the TDS Telecom business unit, which provides broadband internet services based on fiber optics and is expanding its footprint as shown in the slide below.

Q3's Earnings Call Presentation (seekingalpha.com)

Now, whether it is for laying fiber underground by TDS Telecom, or deploying 5G by U.S. Cellular a lot of money is needed. For this purpose, the wireless subsidiary had to acquire mid-band spectrum and mM-wave frequencies at auctions carried out by the FCC to the tune of billions of dollars as detailed later while not forgetting the capital injected for tower sites to host radio antennae.

The above slide also shows TDS entering a $300 million senior secured term loan during the third quarter of 2023 (Q3), but, this is a tiny amount when considering the evolution of capital expenditure since 2014 as shown in the blue chart below. Moreover, since telecom investments normally take a long time to bear returns, debt has also been progressing rapidly and totaled $4.9 billion at the end of Q3.

Charts were built using data from (seekingalpha.com)

In addition to the high expenses incurred by stakeholders in building the network, the telecom industry in the United States is highly competitive and consolidation over time has led to the formation of three nationwide MNOs or mobile network operators, T-Mobile, AT&T Inc. (T), and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), with the last two being integrated players as they also propose fixed line services. To further complicate matters for smaller players like U.S. Cellular, cable companies Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) and Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) have also contracted MVNO (or mobile virtual network operator) agreements with the big three for reselling purposes.

All this means that mobile service providers have to provide discounts to attract customers to their postpaid and prepaid plans, but things are more difficult for subsidiary U.S. Cellular. Hence, in addition to providing "aggressive promotions", it also has to negotiate virtual operator rates with nationwide carriers for locations that are not within the reach of its physical network infrastructure, which as shown in the slide below are limited to certain areas of the U.S.

static.seekingalpha.com

Now, in case it expands its physical network to the whole of the continental United States, I estimate it could cost it an average of $9.8 billion per year based on T-Mobile's numbers from 2018 to 2022, or five years. This is more than fourteen times the average of what it has already spent during the same period and would only result in more debt.

Asset Sale Can Help But Will Also Shrink TDS' Size and Cause Volatility Risks

Therefore, in case TDS manages to dispose of U.S. Cellular's assets which I estimated at $5.67 billion in total as detailed below, it could obtain $4.7 billion given that it owns 83% of the wireless carrier's shares. This may settle a large chunk of its debt ($4.9 billion), especially at a time when interest rates remain high and the company is having to fund its fiber expansion program.

Table prepared using data from (seekingalpha.com)

To value the stock, I will consider only the sale of the spectrum holdings valued at $2.5 billion, but any asset sale is likely to severely impact the company's financials.

The reason is the mobile cellular network forms the basis for the deployment of FWA or Fixed Wireless Access, a business that experienced a revenue growth of 35% YoY in Q3. This is explained by many of the geographies where U.S. Cellular operates lacking broadband connectivity, either because these are not served by cable companies or the costs of laying underground fibers are prohibitively expensive.

Then with its FWA business growing so rapidly, it makes you wonder why TDS wants to dispose of its wireless business unit.

The reason is simply that FWA gains were more than offset by lower equipment sales, a decrease in the subscriber base, and lower roaming revenues, all resulting in overall operating revenues of $963 million in Q3 or a decrease of 11% YoY. By comparison, the $256 million operating revenues for TDS Telecom (the fiber unit) were unchanged from last year, but the guidance is for a slight growth for fiscal 2023 which ended in December.

Therefore, considering combined sales of $1.219 billion for the wireless and fiber units, the majority or 79% (963/1219) came from U.S. Cellular. Furthermore, as shown in the table below, the operating margin was only 2.3% in Q3, which is below the sector median by 73%.

seekingalpha.com

Therefore, in case TDS disposes of U.S. Cellular, it will be disposing of a less profitable business that faces tough competition, but, in so doing, the company will shrink revenue-wise. As such, it will be left with only one-quarter of sales with just TDS Telecom, based on the guidance for fiscal 2023.

Now, given the inverse relationship between price and sales in the P/S ratio, this can in turn increase its current forward multiple of 0.42x to 1.68x (0.42x4), which is above the median of the Communication Services of 1.26x by 33% ((1.68-1.26)/1.26)). This would make TDS an overvalued stock and could be the reason why some analysts rate it as a Sell.

seekingalpha.com

In this case, investors should be prepared for volatility, including downside risks, depending on how the market interprets a deal.

Valuing TDS in case T-Mobile acquires its Spectrum Assets

However, going purely by valuation metrics ignores the industry perspective, one where unless you are a nationwide player or a disruptor like DISH Network Corporation (DISH), it is hard to compete. Hence, going along the telecom consolidation path, an asset sale should be a positive. In this respect, TDS' wireless business unit could boast unused spectrum frequencies valued at around $2.5 billion according to Lightreading, part consisting of millimeter waves which I estimate at $1 billion, and mid-band frequencies making the rest of $1.5 billion.

Making the case for the mm-Wave portion to be sold to T-Mobile, its CEO had previously voiced out his intention to strategically acquire these for FWA deployment purposes. Additionally, I support the possibility of T-Mobile also acquiring the mid-band spectrum to expand to rural areas in certain regions of the United States where it has practically no coverage (white spots), while these are precisely covered by U.S. Cellular at least for 4G LTE. Examples are states like Idaho or Oregon.

Now, U.S. Cellular's C-Band could also see interest from Verizon in the context of the integrated telecom services provider expanding its fixed wireless (home broadband) which also utilizes these frequencies. Thus, there could be more than one bidder for U.S. Cellular's spectrum assets as is normally the case for such deals, namely for competitive reasons as the more contiguous and wider the spectrum available to a carrier, the better its coverage and network performance.

Still, I see T-Mobile as more likely to acquire all of U.S. Cellular's unused spectrum of $2.5 billion given its stated objective to penetrate 20% of smaller markets as it extends its network from urban areas to under-connected rural areas which make up 40% of the country's population with around 140 million people. Thus, it is not surprising that it has been the first among the three main carriers to show interest only confirms this.

To value the stock, I consider TDS' share price of $7.9 and a market cap of $0.889 billion on August 3, or before the announcement of the strategic alternatives review of U.S. Cellular as tabled below. Next, by reducing $2.5 billion of spectrum sales by a factor of 0.83 to account for TDS' ownership stake, I obtained $2.075 billion, and, adding it to $0.889 billion, I obtain $2.81 billion which would roughly be equivalent to the company's new value in case it sells spectrum assets. This translates into a target of around $25 ((2.81/0.889) x 7.9)).

Table built using data from (seekingalpha.com)

Now, $25 would represent a 30% rise over TDS' current share price of $19.23, and is slightly lower than Wall Street's average price target, but it does not account for additional cash inflows obtainable through disposing of other assets (towers and customers). Moreover, to be realistic, disposing of the spectrums alone is not feasible as it implies that the wireless infrastructure together with the related customer base has to be sold as well, which may take a longer time to materialize.

TDS is a Buy, Equipped with Cash To Drive its Fiber Footprint

In conclusion, this thesis has made a bullish case for TDS based on spectrum asset sales of its subsidiary U.S. Cellular. In this respect, my approach has factored in the wider industry perspective, one where there is strong competition while huge amounts of capital are required to expand, all amid high interest rates.

Now, high capital costs also apply to TDS Telecom, the fiber subsidiary but it is benefiting from government subsidies in certain locations. In this context, due to the digital divide between people living in metropolitan areas and rural regions in terms of broadband services to support video conferencing or streaming services, U.S. government agencies have initiated funding programs to motivate telecom companies to extend their fiber infrastructure to these locations. One of these programs is ACAM (Alternative Connect America Model) which guarantees TDS Telecom funding of about $1.3 billion from 2024 to 2038, or over 15 years.

This is not much but is synonymous with stable revenues when compared with the fiercely competitive wireless market, and, the $2.5 billion or cash that can be released can help TDS Telecom build its fiber footprint to reach 1.2 million customer addresses by 2026, up from the 709K achieved by the end of Q3, or a 71% footprint increase.