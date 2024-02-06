Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Boeing Stock Rises On Earnings Despite Boeing 737 MAX Crisis

Feb. 06, 2024 9:30 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA) StockEADSF, SPR
Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Boeing reports Q4 and full-year earnings, with stock price increasing by around 5% post-earnings.
  • The company faces ongoing challenges, including the recent explosive decompression incident involving a Boeing 737 MAX 9.
  • Boeing leadership is on the hot seat after yet another quality escape.
  • Boeing's Global Services segment continues to perform well, while the Defense segment experiences cost growth and the commercial airplane business showed better performance.
Boeing 737-7 MAX, N7201S. Farnborough International Airshow, July 16, 2018

Wirestock

Boeing (NYSE:BA) reported four quarter and full year earnings on the 31st of January and the stock price reacted positively gaining around 5% post-earnings. In this report, I will be discussing the fourth quarter and full year results by

15.92K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA, EADSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

t
tlapp
Today, 10:09 AM
Comments (5.87K)
The increased scrutiny is certain to turn up a few more issues. Drip, drip. water torture. Definitely would need a management change to someone with a track record in manufacturing to restore confidence.
m
metal mike
Today, 10:01 AM
Comments (112)
Ok Dhierin, you convinced me on Calhoun…..how does one “can him.”
r
rockjcp
Today, 9:59 AM
Comments (8.66K)
Good news employee at Spirit came forth identifying a problem! Hope springs eternal. Alaska with three(3) warnings ignored on incident plane(Hello). BA deserves scrutiny but come on! Interesting report today. See better days ahead.
b
bobmcc007
Today, 9:58 AM
Comments (31)
Thanks for your work. One part of the Alaska Airlines problem I have not seen discussed is the prior incidences of decompression warnings that the specific aircraft involved went through. The aircraft was prohibited from flying over water but continued to fly. Is anyone aware of any additional scrutiny Alaska Air brought to this particular plane?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

