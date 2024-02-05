Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Open Text: Buy The Dip Post Earnings After Solid Q2 Results

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
123 Followers

Summary

  • Open Text reported Q2 2024 results, causing a 2% drop in shares despite an improvement across all metrics.
  • The company has historically had a strong track record of producing high returns for shareholders.
  • Concerns remain about its elevated debt position after a record acquisition announced a year ago but Open Text is now trading at about half the valuation of its peer group.
Digital technology, software development concept. Coding programmer working on laptop with circuit board and javascript on virtual screen

Tippapatt

Please note all $ figures in $USD, not $CAD, unless otherwise noted.

Investment Thesis

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) just reported Q2 2024 results on February 1st and shares are currently down about 2% following the results. In my view, the company seems to

This article was written by

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
123 Followers
I'm an insurance Case Manager with a deep interest in investing. My investment philosophy is all about buying high quality stocks and great businesses. My favorite businesses are those led by disciplined capital allocators, earn exceptional returns on capital, and can compound their invested capital over long periods of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About OTEX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OTEX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OTEX
--
OTEX:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.