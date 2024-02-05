Tippapatt

Please note all $ figures in $USD, not $CAD, unless otherwise noted.

Investment Thesis

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) just reported Q2 2024 results on February 1st and shares are currently down about 2% following the results. In my view, the company seems to be executing on all of its key metrics and I believe the valuation looks attractive enough for new investors to start a position in this Canadian compounder. As a dominant player in the cloud software space (specifically in enterprise information management), the company has historically produced great returns for shareholders. With a market leading position, the company has been on the right track to grow sales at an attractive rate, maintain high margins and this quarter was a step in the right direction.

Investor Presentation

Background

As one of the best performing software companies in Canada, shares of Open Text have produced outstanding returns for investors over its lifetime as a public company. Since its IPO in 1998, the company has produced a 3722% return for shareholders compared to the TSX's return of 184.2%, making it a great performer for investors who've held on for the long-term.

Data by YCharts

We can also observe this record of outperformance in Open Text's financials, with revenue and EBITDA growing at CAGRs 17.5% and 18.9%, respectively, over the last twenty years and 12.6% and 13.4% CAGRs, respectively, over the last decade (S&P Capital IQ). With EBITDA increasing faster than sales growth, this shows that not only has the company been able to grow at high rates of return over time, but it has also been able to prove out margin expansion. Since 2003, Open Text's EBITDA margins have expanded over 500 bps.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

Recent Results

Open Text announced its Q2 2024 results last week with revenues of $1.53 billion up 70.5% year over year, which represented a beat of $40 million compared to consensus estimates. Impressively, annual recurring revenues clocked in at $1.146 billion which was up 58.0% (or 55.6% on a constant currency basis).

Despite shares falling post-results, I view the quarter to be quite good with an improvement across all metrics. With 70.5% growth year over year, the main reason for the beat was due to the company's acquisition of Micro Focus, which was a $6 billion deal that Open Text did as part of their growth by acquisition strategy. As the largest deal in Open Text's history, this acquisition was very significant, opening up new avenues for growth and cross-selling opportunities. Management noted that Micro contributed a little over $600 million during the quarter, well exceeding the $575 million per quarter to grow organically, so it would seem that Open Text is already delivering on their previous expectations of delivering synergies from the deal.

In my view, this supports the investment thesis that Open Text is not just a high growth compounder growing by acquisition, but also by organic growth and meaningful margin expansion. Considering that Micro had been on a downward path in both revenues, EBITDA, and margins the four years prior to being acquired, this is all the more impressive and speaks to management's ability to integrate the deal successfully (source: S&P Capital IQ).

On the margin front, Open Text continued to expand its EBITDA margins to the tune of 36.9% which in my view concurs that cost synergies and cross selling synergies are being realized. In terms of guidance, management expects Micro to be on the Open Text model by the end of fiscal 2024 so it would seem that there is still room for further margin expansion. As free cash flow conversion is also representing a larger percentage of EBITDA (54%), this indicates very efficient working capital management.

One of the factors that excites me about Micro's business is that renewal rates are starting to improve. Keep in mind that this was a deteriorating business before so higher renewal rates suggests that Open Text is turning the ship around. With guidance for renewal rates in the high 80s range, it would seem that management is implying better customer support revenue mix expectations.

In terms of Open Text's legacy business, cloud bookings were up 63% year over year and management notes that they are "just getting started" and that they are winning with cloud additions, business clouds, data security, and trust requirements. All this bodes very well half way through fiscal 2024 in my opinion and management expects continued growth of 25-30% in fiscal 2024. They also raised the lower bound of the guidance range with full-year free cash flow expected between $825 million to $900 million. Overall, my long-term expectation for the legacy business is for the company to be able to grow it the mid-teens.

As for my outlook going forward, I would expect management to slow down the pace of acquisition for the second half of F2024 and perhaps into F2025. With the Micro deal being the largest in company history, this brings total acquisitions for F2024 to almost $5 billion, much larger than the $1.3 billion average from F2019 to F2023 (source: S&P Capital IQ). So it would be reasonable to expect the pace of acquisitions to slow as management focuses on integrating the acquisitions its done in the last little while. While the company did announce the sale of Open Text's AMC business for $2 billion, leverage has certainly picked up.

Right now, the company's net leverage ratio is pretty high at 3.7x so it will take a few quarters for the company to de-lever, paying off some debt before it can resume M&A. On the balance sheet, the company has about $1 billion of cash and $8.5 billion of debt. Most of the debt is long-dated maturities so there isn't much of a refinancing risk near-term. Longer-term, the company expects to return 30% of free cash flow via dividends and buybacks and the other 70% as M&A.

Valuation

Based on the 4 sell side analysts who cover Open Text's stock, there are 3 buy ratings and 1 hold rating with an average price target of CAD$65.87, a high estimate of CAD$70.88, and a low estimate of CAD$58.85 (source: TD Estimates). From the current price to the average price target one year out, this implies 12.4% upside not including the 2.3% dividend yield. So it would seem that with total return potential of 14.7%, analysts are moderately bullish on the company's outlook.

At present, the company's shares trade at about 12.1x EV/EBITDA, which is at the lower bound of the company's historical range. For a company that I expect to grow free cash flow in the mid-teens long-term, a 12.1x EBITDA multiple seems like very reasonable valuation to pay for this compounder. The forward multiple on the stock is around 11.8x (based on consensus estimates for next year) so this makes shares even more enticing.

Data by YCharts

Compared to enterprise software companies like the ones listed below, we can see that despite growing at twice the sales growth of its peer group, Open Text trades at almost half the valuation of its peers on a EV/EBITDA basis and about one-third the multiple on a P/E basis. Therefore, for investors looking for a GARP stock that has had a track record of producing amazing returns for long-term shareholders, I think investors are getting a pretty good margin of safety at the current valuation. The bigger peers certainly have their competitive advantages and name brands in the cloud space, but such a valuation disconnect is unjustified in my view.

Author, based on data from TD Estimates

In terms of the risks to my investment thesis, the main one would be the company's balance sheet. The last two years have been exceptionally strong years for M&A for Open Text and it looks like the remaining period will take some time for the company to pay down debt. Management expects by 2025 they should be able to go from 3.7x net leverage to under 3.0x. It's also important to point out that half of the company's debt is at fixed rates and the weighted average maturity is 5.3 years so the refinancing issue isn't imminent. That said, the cost of debt is on the higher side of the peer group with a weighted-average interest rate of 6.3%. With long-term debt representing about 73.7% of the company's market capitalization, this is probably the biggest reason why it trades at such a big discount in the market's view.

Another risk might be the low organic growth profile of Open Text's business. In cloud, excluding the recent big acquisition, Open Text's organic growth rate had been 3.6%. While this quarter represented the company's 11th consecutive quarter of enterprise cloud organic growth, the 3.6% figure is pretty low (barely above long-term GDP growth of 3.1%) so the growth story here is certainly more about acquisitions than it is about organic growth.

Conclusion

In summary, I was pretty surprised by the market reaction to Open Text's results as digging deeper highlights that the company has been executing well on its metrics with both revenue growth and margin expansion. What we've seen indications so far is that the company has been delivering on its synergies from its Micro Focus acquisition, the largest in company history, and this quarter is yet another testament to Open Text's growth-by-acquisition strategy. So despite concerns about the company's debt and high net leverage ratio, I would say that the company has proven that it can make smart capital allocation decisions and that guidance from management suggests that the next priority is to de-lever. So while the remainder of 2024 and early 2025 might not be that exciting, I believe that the company's current valuation (at half the multiple of the peer group) presents a compelling margin of safety. Thus for long-term investors, I think Open Text could make a great addition to a well-diversified portfolio at the current price.