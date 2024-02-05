Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Iron Mountain: Narrative-Driven Market Pricing

Summary

  • IRM's market price has been driven by changing narratives, from being viewed as a declining paper company to a cutting-edge AI company.
  • The majority of IRM's business is still physical storage, despite the growth of its data center division.
  • The reported AFFO of IRM does not accurately reflect true earnings, and the stock is currently overvalued.
Iron Mountain

RiverNorthPhotography

I have written eight articles on Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) dating all the way back to June of 2017. All eight were bullish. This will be my first bearish piece on IRM.

The company has not changed.

The valuation has.

IRM’s market price seems to be driven by narratives which have caused mispricing in both directions.

Changing narratives

From 3-7 years ago, the overriding narrative on IRM was that it was risky due to its reliance on physical paper storage. The idea was that usage of paper for documentation was going away and since IRM got most of its revenue from storage and shredding of paper documents its revenues were at risk.

Due to this narrative, IRM traded at a very cheap multiple. Despite its AFFO/share growth, it was viewed as a declining asset.

Around three years ago, the narrative on IRM shifted. Its burgeoning data center division took center stage. Rapid development and lease-up of data centers began to drive growth for IRM and the market started to price IRM at a data center multiple. The price gains accelerated as artificial intelligence became synonymous with data centers.

A graph with blue lines Description automatically generated

S&P Global Market Intelligence

In the last three years, public perception of IRM went from an outdated physical paper company, to a cutting-edge AI company.

The AFFO multiple went from around 10X to 17X.

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Note that there are some improper items in the AFFO calculation and if we correct it to true earnings, the multiple is actually 24X today (more on this later).

In this article, I intend to demonstrate that IRM is neither a paper company nor a cutting-edge AI play.

The narratives went way too far in both directions and resulted in opportunistically cheap pricing 3-7 years ago and overvaluation today.

Actual Iron Mountain Business

Iron Mountain’s actual business has not changed much. It has always been an information management company. It adapts to whatever form its customers need their information with IRM’s main expertise being an extraordinary sense of organization and security.

IRM partners with just about every large company on the planet including nearly all of the Fortune 100 to protect and retrieve their data. Customers pay for this service because the speed and organization of IRM’s information retrieval facilitates their workloads.

As far as I can tell, this sort of service is equally valuable to the customer whether the data is on paper documents stored in an IRM warehouse or digitally stored in an IRM data center.

While the data center business is growing rapidly, the company is still close to 90% physical storage in terms of EBIDTA generation. Note the $1.5B of “Records Information Management” EBITDA which is their term for the paper and other physical storage legacy business.

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated

IRM

This compares to $158 million in data center EBITDA.

Thus, I find it hard to justify pricing IRM as a data center or AI play when the vast majority of its business is still physical.

That said, I also don’t believe that data center or AI is necessarily better than the old tech business. Margins are almost identical in the low to mid 40% range and both businesses are growing nicely organically.

Iron Mountain’s operations and growth

Over the last seven years, IRM has demonstrated operational excellence. Renewal rates on its existing business are extremely high indicating happy customers and these happy customers are becoming data center customers.

This shows up in superior lease-up of data center space even as compared to pure-play data center companies. The pace of new lease-up has been impressive with 65,355 kW of new leases in 3Q23.

A screenshot of a spreadsheet Description automatically generated

IRM

Also impressive is the low 1% churn and 7.9% cash mark to market on renewals. Data centers have often struggled with mark downs on renewals so this being a positive number already sets it above Digital Realty (DLR).

IRM is rapidly expanding its data center footprint with 259.9 megawatts under construction and another 375.7 megawatts ready to be developed.

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated

IRM

Note that the pipeline is almost 200 megawatts larger than it was just a year ago.

Perhaps it is the pace of this growth that inspired the narrative.

We also find the growth impressive and have long thought IRM is a great company. Our sticking point today, and why we have sold our shares, is valuation. To get a better sense for IRM’s current valuation let us begin by correcting reported AFFO to get to a truer earnings number.

AFFO to true earnings

AFFO in 3Q23 was $0.99 per share.

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated

Supplemental

There are a number of addbacks which we do not think represent true earnings.

In reconciling normalized FFO to AFFO IRM adds back $49.5 million of non-real estate depreciation.

As REIT analysts we are very familiar with adding back depreciation and usually such addbacks are kosher. Buildings tend to appreciate or at least maintain value over time so the accounting depreciation is not a real expense.

In this case, however, this is the non-real estate portion of depreciation and primarily related to IRM’s vehicle fleet. As we all know, vehicles lose a significant portion of their value the second they are driven off the dealer’s lot. Vehicular depreciation is a real expense.

Thus, I would subtract $49.5 million from AFFO.

There are also some improper addbacks to get to normalized FFO. Share based compensation resurfaces as my perennial gripe.

A screenshot of a spreadsheet Description automatically generated

Supplemental

Share compensation dilutes investors making it a real expense in this case to the tune of $18.3 million in 3Q23.

Finally, we get to the restructuring and transformation costs of $38.8 million. Such costs are often added back because they are viewed as one time in nature. For Iron Mountain they seem a bit more recurring to me.

A graph of blue bars Description automatically generated with medium confidence

S&P Global Market Intelligence

This company likes its transformations going from Project Summit to Project Matterhorn.

These restructurings do indeed make sense in the long term as IRM is leaning its operations, but given that this non-recurring expense has appeared in about 15 quarters I would say it is at least partially recurring.

Thus, we will deduct $20 million from AFFO to get to true earnings.

In total, adjustments are:

  • -$18.3 million stock comp
  • -$20 million restructuring
  • -$49.5 million non-real estate depreciation

That takes AFFO for the quarter from $290 million to $202 million.

True AFFO runrate is about 70% of what is reported which means the multiple is significantly higher than 17X.

We calculate AFFO run rate at $2.78 which implies a multiple of 24X.

Clean accounting

Please note that while we do not believe reported AFFO is representative of true earnings, there is nothing improper about it being reported in this fashion. It is extremely standard for companies to have their own AFFO calculations as it is a non-standardized metric.

Similar adjustments would need to be made for any company. IRM fully discloses all line items and makes it very clear how it can be reconciled to GAAP numbers. To my knowledge IRM’s accounting is 100% clean.

Iron Mountain's Stock Valuation

Presently, the average REIT trades at 15.9X 2024 AFFO.

Certain characteristics lend themselves to certain multiples. REITs that trade above the average multiple should have superior growth, reduced risk or some combination of the two.

Thus, to justify IRM’s 24X multiple on true earnings, it would need to have these characteristics.

Its growth rate is indeed above average in my base case scenario which is steady moderate growth in the RIM business along with rapid growth from data center development.

On the risk side, however, I see IRM as above average risk for three reasons:

  1. Data centers are subject to oversupply given fairly low barrier to entry.
  2. While not my base case, there is a material chance that paper could still go away which would slow or even cause negative growth in RIM.
  3. High leverage

IRM, unlike most REITs, does not own a significant portion of its properties. On top of a normal amount of REIT leverage, they have lease obligations which take overall liabilities to nearly 50% of enterprise value.

A graph of blue bars Description automatically generated with medium confidence

S&P Global Market Intelligence

This higher level of leverage comes with a worse credit rating (BB- on corporation) and higher interest expense at 5.6% average cost of debt.

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated

IRM

Looking at the combination of slightly above REIT growth rate and above REIT average risk, I think IRM should trade approximately in-line with the REIT average multiple.

At the current run-rate, IRM is trading at 24X AFFO which is a larger premium than I think is warranted.

IRM also looks overvalued from an NAV perspective. In an environment where most REITs are trading significantly discounted to net asset value, IRM is at 130% of NAV.

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated

S&P Global Market Intelligence

The bear thesis

While Iron Mountain remains a well-managed company with significant growth potential, the massive rise in its market price has made it overvalued. If and when IRM’s valuation comes back down to Earth, I would happily consider buying back in.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles. It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article. S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC) is a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

