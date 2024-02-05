Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 05, 2024 4:46 PM ETBowlero Corp. (BOWL) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.71K Followers

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 5, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bobby Lavan - Chief Financial Officer

Thomas Shannon - Founder and Chief Executive

Lev Ekster - President

Conference Call Participants

Steven Wieczynski - Stifel

Randy Konik - Jefferies

Jason Tilchen - Canaccord Genuity

Matthew Boss - JPMorgan

Eric Handler - ROTH MKM

Eric Wold - B. Riley Securities

Jeremy Hamblin - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Michael Kupinski - NOBLE Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Bowlero Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer-session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. Bobby Lavan, Bowlero's Chief Financial Officer, you may begin your conference.

Bobby Lavan

Good morning to everyone on the call. This is Bobby Lavan, Bowlero's Chief Financial Officer. Welcome to our conference call to discuss Bowlero's second quarter 2024 earnings. This morning, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. A copy of the press release is available in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Joining me on the call today are Thomas Shannon, our Founder and Chief Executive; and Lev Ekster, our President.

I would like to remind you that during today's conference call, we may make certain forward-looking statements about the company's performance. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and therefore, one should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements are also subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in our forward-looking statements, you should refer to cautionary statements in our press release as well as the risk factors contained in the company's filings with the SEC. Bowlero Corporation undertakes no obligation to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BOWL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BOWL

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.