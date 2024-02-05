ArtistGNDphotography

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) is a Master Limited Partnership [MLP] based in Dallas, Texas, and owns oil and natural gas properties that yield royalty and NPIs. The partnership earns a steady income without incurring risks and costs of operative activities such as drilling and production because third parties manage these activities. Furthermore, DMLP has constantly expanded its assets base, and in 2023, the partnership acquired new properties in Louisiana, New Mexico, and Texas, with portions of its equity without cash outlays. Another interesting point of DMLP is the constant flow of distribution value per unit. The last quarterly dividend increased to roughly $1.01, implying a forward dividend yield of almost 13%. My valuation analysis suggests that the dividend yield strong balance sheet and robust business model make DMLP a "buy" in the sector, especially for income investors.

A Natural Gas Income Play: Business Overview

Dorchester Minerals has operated in the energy sector since January 31, 2003, after the merger of Dorchester Hugoton, Ltd., Republic Royalty Partnership, L.P., and Spinnaker Royalty Partnership, L.P. DMLP acquires, owns, and manages properties across the U.S. with natural resources such as oil, gas, and underdeveloped perpetual minerals to receive a share of their production without bearing the related expenses in drilling, production, and operation. The partnership also obtains Net Profits Interests [NPIs] from the operation of the assets after deducting specific costs.

The interesting aspect of DMLP's business model is the lower risks and costs because they do not engage in production activities. Instead, since it owns the properties and resources, it receives income from the third parties managing its assets. DMLP and its partner's profit using fixed transparent distribution rules clearly defined in formulas in a simple financial structure. The bottom line is that when you buy into DMLP, you become a limited partner in an MLP that owns Natural Gas resources and properties. The MLP then earns royalties, NPIs, and lease income from third parties using access and exploitation of its properties.

Furthermore, DMLP's reserves are diversified through different basins with different geological characteristics and regulatory conditions. This further mitigates DMLP's risk profile and keeps a balanced distribution of its assets underground. Still, most of DMLP's reserves are located in the Midland Basin, part of the Permian Basin in West Texas, and the Delaware Basin, also part of the Permian Basin west of the Midland Basin. The remaining reserves are found in Texas, Arkansas, and the Bakken Formation, which includes parts of North Dakota, Montana, and Oklahoma. So, while there is some jurisdiction diversification, I'd say it's reasonable to think of DMLP as mostly a Texan operation.

Lastly, it's worth noting that the development of the Bakken is part of the history of the renewal of the U.S. energy industry and an active area of interest for investors due to its rich oil and gas reserves. Such reserves can now be extracted cost-effectively with the newly available technology. In fact, the extraction of Bakken's resources has contributed to the U.S. becoming one of the top oil producers in the world. However, Bakken's development for resource extraction also presents environmental challenges for energy production, especially those related to hydraulic fracturing, also called fracking, which raises concerns about water and air contamination. You can think of this as one of DMLP's tail risks, as regulators could pass laws that limit the extraction of this type of resource, hitting DMLP's bottom line. However, for now, I think such risk is negligible given the world's geopolitical situation and the US's efforts towards becoming energy independent.

Rising Returns and Asset Expansion

Looking closer at DMLP as an investment alternative, I noticed two interesting positive criteria for investors: 1) the distribution value per unit that increased from 0.84512 paid in the last quarterly dividend to 1.007874 in February 2024 and 2) the constant expansion of DMLP's assets base. The dividend yield for DMLP is about 13%, which is around the midpoint of its yield over the last five years. Generally speaking, DMLP's yield has fluctuated between 6% and 20% in that period, so the current 13% yield is close to the midpoint of these two reference points.

Moreover, DMLP's latest 10-Q report, filed in November 2023, details several acquisitions in Louisiana, New Mexico, and Texas. In July, DMLP acquired around 900 net royalty acres in 13 counties in Louisiana, New Mexico, and Texas. In August 2023, the partnership obtained mineral and royalty interest in 568 acres in three Texas counties. In September 2023, the partnership bought 716 net royalty acres in three Texas counties.

It's worth mentioning that DMLP paid for these acquisitions via issuing common units that, at the market price at the time of the transactions, were valued at $11 million, $10.4 million, and $14.4 million, respectively. Growing and expanding the asset base by giving portions of its equity to the seller without spending cash is a good strategy, common for MLPs, which allows the sellers to become unitholders of the partnership. The downside could be oversized dilution, but that would only happen if the acquisitions were overvalued or the units undervalued. In my view, I think neither is the case, and expanding DMLP's asset base is a good move to secure future revenue streams for long-term unitholders.

Robust Business Model and Dividend: Valuation Analysis

Finally, from a valuation perspective, it's worth noting that the MLP has a negligible debt balance of $1.38 million (a long-term operating lease liability) against a sizeable cash war chest of $43.49 million. However, the partnership's capital (i.e., equity value or book value) is $183.44 million, which, compared to its market capitalization of $1.23 billion, implies a high P/B multiple of 6.7. Since the sector's median P/B multiple is just 1.6, this ratio could signal that DMLP is overvalued. However, it's worth noting that the key metric to consider here is DMLP's yield and revenue consistency rather than book value. This is because the full cost method values most of DMLP's equity, which overlooks the underlying market value of the reserves (post-extraction).

DMLP's revenues are increasing over time, and with the recent acquisitions, I expect revenues will continue to grow. Naturally, this is not a growth company. Still, the key takeaway is that revenues are relatively consistent, which is the main consideration when evaluating investing in these MLPs. After all, I think this is an "income" play rather than a "price appreciation" type of investment. This is why DMLP's stable revenues are key, and coupled with its high dividend yield of roughly 13%, makes the stock a viable investment for dividend investors. Moreover, its recent acquisitions and solid balance sheet indicate that the MLP's long-term prospects are sustainable.

Investment Caveats

Naturally, it's worth noting that the main investment risk regarding DMLP is the underlying commodity itself: Natural Gas. However, I think the high dividend yield and relatively stable revenues over time showcase DMLP's robust business model despite volatile economic cycles. Nevertheless, even if we look at the price of natural gas itself, I'd argue we're already at a multi-year low. So, I believe the risk-reward picture favors the upside at this time.

Moreover, geopolitical tensions should only continue favoring commodity prices, especially after the recent escalation in the Middle East. While it's true that Natural Gas prices could continue down-trending, I believe DMLP's robust business model and its exceedingly attractive dividend yield give investors a reasonable margin of safety. Thus, I rate DMLP a "buy" at these levels.

Conclusion

DMLP has a robust business model that has proven reliable throughout different economic cycles. Despite the underlying volatility in Natural Gas, DMLP has continued to increase its revenues and dividends. The company has a strong balance sheet and a compelling 13% dividend yield, making it a viable asset for income investors. Therefore, I rate DMLP a "buy" as it appears to be a good addition to a well-diversified dividend portfolio.