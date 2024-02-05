Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dorchester Minerals: A Buy For Dividend Investors With A 13% Yield

Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
394 Followers

Summary

  • Dorchester Minerals, L.P. is a Master Limited Partnership that owns oil and natural gas properties and earns steady income without incurring operational costs.
  • DMLP has expanded its asset base through acquisitions in Louisiana, New Mexico, and Texas, using portions of its equity without cash outlays.
  • The partnership offers a constant flow of distribution value per unit, with a quarterly dividend increase and a forward dividend yield of almost 13%.
  • I believe DMLP's strong business fundamentals, robust financials, and sustainable dividend make it a compelling investment proposition for income investors.

Serious handsome engineer using a laptop while working in the oil and gas industry.

ArtistGNDphotography

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) is a Master Limited Partnership [MLP] based in Dallas, Texas, and owns oil and natural gas properties that yield royalty and NPIs. The partnership earns a steady income without incurring risks and costs of operative activities such as drilling

This article was written by

Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
394 Followers
My name is Myriam Hernandez Alvarez. I received the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering degree from the Escuela Politecnica Nacional, Quito, Ecuador, the M.Sc. degree in computer science from Ohio University, Athens, OH, USA, a graduate degree in Business Management from Universidad Andina Simon Bolivar, Quito, Ecuador, and the Ph.D. degree in computer applications from the University of Alicante, Spain.Disclosure: I collaborate professionally with Edgar Torres H, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha. Our analyses are conducted independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha's Shared Association Guidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Hidden Opportunities profile picture
Hidden Opportunities
Today, 6:45 PM
Comments (1.34K)
You shouldn't annualized the most recent quarterly distribution. It contains a one time lease bonus of $0.3/unit.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DMLP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DMLP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DMLP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.