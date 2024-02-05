Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Amazon: Why Shares May Be Poised To See New All-Time-Highs (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • Amazon.com, Inc. reported better-than-expected financial results, driven by strong holiday season sales and growth in its cloud business.
  • In the December quarter, the company's top line grew 14% YoY, while operating income more than quintupled vs. the same period in 2022.
  • Amazon is expected to have a strong year in 2024, supported by AI investments and an improving positive macroeconomic environment.
  • I suggest a fair share price of $223, indicating a potential 30% upside; and accordingly I upgrade my rating for Amazon from "Hold" to "Buy."

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported exceptionally strong Q4 results, beating analyst consensus projections on all major metrics, including top line and profits. The better than expected commercial momentum was carried by a record-breaking holiday shopping season, with strong events

Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

O
OutlanderFX
Yesterday, 6:50 PM
Comments (132)
I’m absolutely waiting for 200$ a share
