More than a year ago, I began my coverage of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) within Seeking Alpha. The reasons I chose the company for my long-term portfolio I exposed in the article: powerful insurance engine that provides 'free capital' if managed wisely, highly growing division of Markel Ventures, and a powerful portfolio of publicly traded companies & fixed income securities. In addition, confidence in the management team and extraordinary company culture are other factors that reinforce my conviction of having this company as a long-term holding in my portfolio.

The business

The three engines in which Markel is divided are Insurance, Markel Ventures, and Investments.

The first segment is key to understanding the success of Markel. Why? Insurance premiums are essential to sustain 'free capital' that can be used to fund newer investments. Customers pay the insurance company premiums that will be used in the future if customers claim. The insurance industry is highly competitive since the insurer with the best cost structure will be the one that generates higher profits and more cash to invest in fixed-income securities or equities. Markel's product offering is not similar to general casualty insurance. It is more niche-oriented, and price wars do not normally happen. Clients value the experience provided by the insurer and the quality of the service. Price elasticity is low: churn does not affect Markel as much as other companies. The following graph shows Markel's combined ratio vs. the Industry over the last 10 years. Markel has been systematically profitable while its peers have not. Here we see the first difference with a common insurer.

Markel's combined ratio vs industry (Own Models)

This niche position is what allows Markel to remain profitable in contrast to other companies in the insurance market. The other leg of the strategy is float, which I already mentioned above as 'free capital'. In Berkshire's 2009 annual letter Buffett clearly explains how float works:

Insurers receive premiums upfront and pay claims later. In extreme cases, such as those arising from certain workers' compensation accidents, payments can stretch over decades. This collect-now, pay-later model leaves us holding large sums - money we call "float" - that will eventually go to others. Meanwhile, we get to invest this float for Berkshire's benefit. Though individual policies and claims come and go, the amount of float we hold remains remarkably stable in relation to premium volume. Consequently, as our business grows, so does our float. If premiums exceed the total expenses and eventual losses, we register an underwriting profit that adds to the investment income produced from the float. This combination allows us to enjoy the use of free money - and, better yet, get paid for holding it.

Float can be defined as policyholder liabilities minus policyholder receivables. This is the difference between money owed to policyholders and the money to be collected with future premiums. In essence, the float is the capital the insurer needs. It can be invested until the premium is gained (insurance is not claimed) or until it leads to insurance losses if it is claimed.

If the cost structure of the insurer is good and produces systematic underwriting profit, then this is a source of free capital that can be invested into bonds or equities to strengthen the health of the float, thus increasing capital availability if losses occur.

Markel, value of float (Own models)

The previous table shows the evolution of Markel's float, which has grown at a rate of 9% over the last 2 decades. Float has grown organically but accretive acquisitions performed by the management team have also increased it. See Essential, Alterra, and State National. The compound annual growth rate of float is around 9%, which matches perfectly with the growth of revenues from premiums and annuities.

So far we have seen that Markel has been a profitable insurance company that has increased revenues and, more importantly, float over the last years. What has Markel been doing with the money customers have been sending to them? Invest it in bonds and equities. A huge part of the premiums have been invested in bonds that match the duration of the policy. This is a clear win for the insurer. Bonds are maintained to maturity, if insurance is claimed principal is returned to clients and coupons are net profit for Markel. Float covers insurance business if cash is added. Insurance is profitable for Markel, hence excess profit is invested in equities.

Premiums and debt securities (Own models)

Tom Gayner takes the underwriting profit and buys good and publicly traded businesses. Over the years Markel has generated more than $3 billion that have directly gone to equity acquisition in the public markets. Stocks, unlike bonds, have an intrinsic characteristic that makes them a unique asset. According to fund manager Terry Smith:

Equities benefit from a feature which no other asset class, including bonds, can provide: a portion of the profit or cash flow which belongs to the shareholders is reinvested each year by the company. This is the retained profit which is not paid out as dividends, and its investment is the source of compounding which underpins the returns of long-term investment. In my view, this is the least discussed and appreciated aspect of equity investment versus all other asset classes.

Growth in cash flows has increased the value of Markel's portfolio. This has allowed the value of Markel's investments to reach $9 billion without the need for extraordinary financing. The bond portfolio covers the entire insurance business, so the value of the investments, net of float, belongs to the shareholders.

Markel, value of equity investments (Own models)

This quantity has grown faster than float, at 11% per annum. What is this telling us? Markel has well-organized its cost structure to systematically generate profits and has dedicated them to creating a portfolio of stocks that can increase shareholder value in the long term. The following image shows the companies that are present in Markel's equity portfolio.

Markel's Equity Portfolio (Dataroma)

In addition, Markel's float is covered by the bond portfolio. Company dividends then flow directly to the company's free cash flow.

Excess profit not used in bond/equity purchases has flowed into acquiring not publicly traded companies. This activity is done under the division Markel Ventures, the company's third operating segment. It has used underwriting profit as a cash source to begin the acquisitions of niche businesses that they consider useful for their business. Over the years Markel has acquired around 21 businesses (in 2021) that are generating an operating revenue of $5 billion. They operate in niche markets such as building products (cyclical and highly sensitive to inflation), transportation, financial services, consulting... In addition, the net income available for Markel shareholders is $265 million, net of control interests. One can interpret this as positive. The company has created a massive monster generating more profits using only the underwriting profit from insurance. Isn't this marvelous?

Recent results

On January 31st Markel reported results for the year 2023 and by segment, they look as follows:

Insurance: earned premiums grew 9% year to year but underwriting profit collapsed 80% due to an increased loss ratio. The combined ratio moved to 98% levels. Looking into the details of the press release we find the following information regarding the higher loss ratio reported:

Consistent with our loss reserving philosophy and to increase the likelihood that the reserves established for our in-force portfolio will ultimately prove to be adequate, we are taking a more cautious approach in our reserving, resulting in higher attritional loss ratios on this business.

Investors should remain vigilant in the following quarters to see whether the combined ratio improves to its historical average of 95%. If this did not happen it would be a worrying sign since Markel's most important business line is insurance and positive underwriting profit is key to keep funding the other two engines in the company. Jeremy Noble, chief of the insurance division explains the problem with the following words.

An overall 98% combined ratio for the year is disappointing and below our long-term goals. I assumed the reins of our insurance platform last year and the reality is that 2023 was not the year I anticipated. [...] We conducted an extensive loss review of these lines and took meaningful action to put these prior year development trends behind us. While we can never have absolute certainty that there will be no further development within these portfolios, we are confident that with the additional actions we took in the quarter, we have created an even greater level of resiliency in our balance sheet, consistent with our long-held conservative reserving philosophy.

Investment: this segment reported an investment income of $734 million. This was 64% more than in 2022 due to higher yields across fixed maturity securities, short-term investments, and cash equivalents and an increase in Markel's allocation of cash to money market funds. The company continued to purchase $300 million of publicly traded companies to continue increasing value for shareholders. It is also important to mention that Markel's unrealized gain on the equity portfolio now stands at over $6 billion pre-tax when the cost basis is around $3 billion over the last years. Tom Gayner stated in the conference call that:

I am not aware of many companies that enjoy a position such as that. Thank you all for your longstanding support of the Markel Group.

Ventures: operating revenues increased by 5% but net income available to shareholders increased by 38% compared to the previous year due to increased demand, lower costs, higher prices, and higher production at the manufacturing businesses, compared to 2022. Readers have to take into consideration that these numbers faithfully represent the economics of the businesses since no acquisitions were made in 2023. However, 2024 has begun differently for Markel. Management has acknowledged that even though 2023 was complicated for deals, the phone is beginning to ring again.

Our phone is starting to ring. I mean there have been some disruptions in financial markets from time to time. The fact that interest rates exist, changes the financing market for other folks out there. So, we are getting more inbound phone calls than we did any time in the last 12 months or 18 months.

Proof of this is that in January the acquisition of Costa was completed and will begin to add to the 2024 results.

The financial condition of the corporation improved: senior long-term debt decreased by around $400 million due to the retirement of 3.625% unsecured senior notes due March 30, 2023. In addition, the management team repurchased $445.5 million of common stock, 2% of the outstanding shares. Something worth mentioning about Markel is that whenever shares have dipped, they have increased the pace of repurchases since the gap between price and value got wider. This is the kind of opportunistic capital allocation strategy that I value in a company.

Valuation

Concerning Markel's valuation, I am in favor, like the management team, of reducing the importance of the book value per share and giving more weight to the sum of the parts, which I explain in the following lines.

Markel Ventures: It is currently generating a net profit for shareholders of $265 million. At a multiple of 15 times, reasonable for the businesses Markel owns, the current value is around $4 billion. If business acquisitions continue to grow, it is normal that this part will represent a higher percentage in the valuation, as happens in Berkshire with the railway, energy, or other businesses integrated into its structure.

Markel Insurance: This year has not been especially good for Markel. With a combined ratio of 98%, they have generated very few profits that can be used to continue the capital composition cycle. I believe that exiting less profitable lines of business and writing policies more conservatively will improve the health of the insurance business. If we adjust for the benefits that "should generate" (combined ratio over 92%) and value 12 times benefits, we obtain that the insurance part is worth close to $8 billion.

Markel Investments: In the investment part I only count investments in public companies as available to shareholders. Because? Because it is the part free of insurance obligations. Let us remember that the float invested in bonds covers the policies signed by Markel, so the participation in listed companies is purely attributable to the shareholders. The market value of these holdings amounts to $9 billion, and I am confident that they will continue to increase in value in the future at conservative rates of 12% annually.

Markel's value, sum of the parts (Own models)

The sum of the parts yields a value of $21 billion. If we discount the total debt and add back the cash the implied value is closer to $22 billion than $21. The implied value per share is $1,656, a bit higher than the current trading price of $1,412.

Conclusions

First of all, Markel's business has proven profitable for many years. The combination of a prudently managed insurance business and two divisions that take surplus capital to reinvest at high rates has been successful in the long term. The compound annual return since 1990 has been 15.8% per year, well above the return the S&P500 has had since then. Secondly, the management team transmits a confidence that few management teams exude. If there are problems (as has been the case now) they recognize them and work to solve them. Thirdly, they are focused on generating shareholder value and I am convinced their efforts will pay off in the long term. It is normal for investors to have doubts in difficult times, but good businesses remain. And I think Markel is one of them. Finally, the company is trading below its implied value and I believe it can be an interesting position for a long-term portfolio. Time will tell.