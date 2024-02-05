Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Palantir Stock Pops On Unwarranted Optimism, Avoid

Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • After reporting a relatively small top-line beat, Palantir Technologies Inc. stock is jumping +17% in the after-hours session.
  • While stronger-than-expected commercial revenues (especially in the U.S.) reflect positively on AIP, Palantir's current growth rate and 2024 growth outlook of 20% y/y is nothing extraordinary.
  • Despite a decent Q4 showing, Palantir stock looks significantly overvalued, with a potential downside of -33% to fair value.

In this photo illustration, a Palantir Technologies Inc.

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Introduction

Back in November 2023, I reiterated a neutral view on Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) citing an unwarranted valuation premium and overstretched technical charts:

Palantir's improving business fundamentals do not quite justify its significant valuation

This article was written by

Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
7.14K Followers

"We're in an asset bubble, and I can help you navigate it profitably"

I am Ahan Vashi, a seasoned investor with professional background in equity research, private equity, and software engineering. I currently serve as the Chief Financial Engineer at The Quantamental Investor, a community pursuing financial freedom through bold, active investing with proactive risk management.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (8)

Ahan Vashi
Ahan Vashi
Article Update Yesterday, 6:48 PM
Comments (1.21K)
If you find this analysis of Palantir interesting, I'd appreciate it if you could scroll up and click the "like" button. This small gesture will help my research work stand out in an increasingly crowded field.

To stay up-to-date on my research, click the "follow" button at the end of this note! If you're already following me and not getting email updates for new research reports, enable notifications by ticking all the boxes next to Ahan Vashi at - seekingalpha.com/...
m
mondogrotto27
Yesterday, 7:01 PM
Comments (5)
I don’t think you understand Palantir and it’s long term story. Their market and customer base has yet to be developed so maybe you should go elsewhere and stay with what you know.
G
Gamtrader
Yesterday, 6:59 PM
Comments (36)
If you are looking for the hyper growth you need to look at the contracts, especially the big contracts. Significant increase and almost double in the big contract category. They have mostly a recurring revenue model so actual growth will look different form AMD/NVIDA where you can see AI hyper growth revenues immediately. I expect the 3rd qtr we will see huge uptick in commerical customer revenue. Government may take a while but they are going to need AI to dig out of the huge budget deficits they are running. May have to wait until the next administration.
q
qwerty11
Yesterday, 6:40 PM
Comments (9.9K)
Thanks for this intelligent analysis. I cannot agree more!
O
OutlanderFX
Yesterday, 6:34 PM
Comments (132)
I’m tired of people like you suggesting this stock is overvalued. By the same logic, Tesla or Nvidia are also overvalued. Disregard and enjoy the stock. Secure gains as usual. The rest is simple.
q
qwerty11
Yesterday, 6:41 PM
Comments (9.9K)
@OutlanderFX Maybe NVDA is overvalued? I would say Tesla is on point now.
O
OutlanderFX
Yesterday, 6:49 PM
Comments (132)
@qwerty11 those two are definitely are, with Tesla approaching its value point, id still say it’s fair value is around 130-150$ a share. Palantir is nowhere near overvalued. They used to say the same when Palantir was 6$.
Ahan Vashi
Ahan Vashi
Yesterday, 6:51 PM
Comments (1.21K)
@qwerty11 We're on the same page here. TQI's models suggests Nvidia is overvalued and Tesla is fairly valued:

1) Nvidia - seekingalpha.com/...
2) Tesla - seekingalpha.com/...
