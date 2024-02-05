Giuliano Benzin

Netflix ((NFLX)) released its fourth-quarter earnings beating on the top line with revenues up 12.5% year over year to $8.3B in the quarter. While EPS missed estimates by $.11 coming in at $2.11 (largely due to an unrealized $239M F/X

After the bell the following week, on February 1st, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were up over 7% after hours as the company's fourth-quarter earnings exceeded analyst expectations. Amazon delivered $170B in revenue for the quarter (13.9% year/year growth) and achieved $1.00 in earnings per share (EPS), crushing analysts' $.80 consensus estimate by 25%! This is a significant achievement, especially when considering the fact that Amazon missed EPS estimates of $.17 per share and delivered just $.03 a year ago in Q4 2022. There's a lot of good news for investors to digest. I remain optimistic that Amazon is uniquely positioned to continue growing its Prime membership base while also expanding its margins, making it an attractive investment in the long run. I see synergies for Amazon's diversified business units and believe that they are beginning to come together - a very good thing for profitability and investors.

I originally wrote this article before earnings solely about Prime Video... but, at the suggestion of the editorial staff, I've waited for results to be released - and I'm happy that I did! Management's commentary throughout Q4 supports my thesis - and there is now more evidence of the potential of Prime Video. On management's Q4 conference call with investors, there were several comments made about the service and Amazon in general that I want to highlight - I apologize for the many quotes, but I believe it's always good to hear directly from the source! The timing of this article could not be much better as Amazon has just started showing ads on Prime Video this past week on January 29th. This move doesn't stray far from Amazon's current business model - Amazon generated a staggering

- before ads were even launched on Prime Video.

Amazon has already captured the third spot in terms of ad revenue worldwide, finding itself behind only Google and Meta

Taking advantage of their expertise in overlapping industries, including advertising, technology, and media, I believe that we have only begun to see Prime Video's success. Its primary competitor (at least in the United States), Netflix, released its fourth-quarter earnings a week ago on Tuesday, January 23rd. Netflix beat on the top line with revenues up 12.5% year over year to $8.3B in the quarter. While EPS missed estimates by $.11 coming in at $2.11 (largely due to an unrealized $239M F/X non-cash expense on the company's Euro-denominated debt), the company raised its first-quarter EPS guidance to $4.49 (from $4.14) and shares were up more than 3% on the day... while I believe that their earnings were impressive with the company adding 13.12M subscribers quarter (bringing its total to 260.28M), Amazon's Prime members are far more valuable. While Amazon may have fewer subscribers worldwide (with estimates of around 200M before Q4), they spend a lot more -- averaging a whopping $1400 a year per Prime member! While most of this spending is on its marketplace, Amazon is now actually beginning to monetize its impressive user base. For this article, I will focus solely on Prime Video - but there is a lot more going for Amazon as well.

Prime Video

Just to share a few of Prime Video's achievements in the quarter:

Viewership of Thursday Night Football (TNF) grew 24% from its already impressive first season - and "[t]he November 30 Seahawks-Cowboys game attracted 15.3 million viewers, becoming Prime Video's most watched TNF game ever..." This is turning out to be another great investment by Amazon!

Now realizing a return from its May 2021 $85B acquisition of MGM Studios, Amazon is not only releasing quantity (16 films and series in the quarter) but also quality content, as Reacher (season 2) "was the No. 1 title on Nielsen's Top 10 Originals Streaming chart for the week it debuted... [the] second season of Invincible [was] the most-viewed animated series ever on Prime Video globally; [and] holiday comedy Candy Cane Lane [was] one of the top 10 most-watched worldwide film debuts ever on Prime Video...."

Amazon MGM Studios is also demonstrating its excellence this awards season as it "earned 16 Golden Globe nominations, 68 Emmy nominations and nine wins, and 21 Critics Choice Award nominations... For the upcoming Oscars, the studio earned five nominations for American Fiction, including for Best Picture"

Amazon achieved all this while simultaneously growing its international presence and content "with more than 60 local Amazon Originals..."

As I mentioned in a previous article, one of the biggest barriers to cutting the cord (cable subscription) is the lack of live sports and news. Amazon is addressing that. During the quarter Amazon not only released several sports documentaries including Kelce (featuring Jason Kelce's 2022 season with the Philadelphia Eagles) and Bye Bye Barry ("the story of Barry Sanders' decision to retire at the height of his NFL career") but also expanded its live content, adding "new broadcast rights for NASCAR, the National Women's Soccer League, and Premier Boxing Champions in the U.S.; ICC Cricket in Australia, and the Wimbledon tennis tournament in Austria and Germany.

Amazon spent an estimated $19B on content (video and music) during 2023 - up 14% from 2022's then jaw-dropping $16.6B. Why is Amazon spending so much on content especially as most of it is included with a Prime membership? Streaming is a tough business and Amazon is spending its way to the top. At first, I didn't support the move as I thought the excessive spending was unnecessary, but I now understand why they're not only still spending massively but increasing it - and I concur it!

Current Video-On-Demand (VOD) Market

While prominent in our modern-day lives, the video-streaming industry as we know and love it today is not even two decades old - and the market is certain to keep changing dramatically in the coming years. Due to its relative youth, size, and geographic reach, it is difficult to put an exact number on what the streaming industry is worth. I have seen market size estimates ranging from $138B (in 2022) to $500B+. While I question the methodologies of some of these projections, there was one standout finding: almost every single report had an estimated CAGR of over 15% (with these specific reports at 20.89% and 18.45% respectively). A spectacular number, especially given the industry's size and prominence. Even at the lower end of these estimates (18.45%), the industry is still forecasted to reach a value of more than $1.7T by 2030. To put that in perspective, the S&P 500 increased at a CAGR of just over 12% from January 1, 2020, through December 31, 2023 - a period encompassing the post-COVID 'boom'. The streaming industry is projected to beat the S&P's recent historic performance by 50%+ through the remainder of this decade. There's no question why this industry has and will continue to garner investors' interest.

Streaming has also caught the attention of consumers as it provides tremendous value with large libraries of content available at peoples' fingertips for a fraction of the cost of traditional (cable and broadcast) television. COVID was a boon for streaming services as it was "one of the few options for entertainment" during the various lockdowns while people mostly stayed home and almost all film production was halted for months at a time. While COVID caused a rising tide that has helped lift most boats in the industry, it also triggered increased competition among streamers vying for a share of consumers' budgets (both monetary and time). This led to positive outcomes for the consumer, including better products, lower pricing (to be discussed later), and increased bundling, causing what has since been dubbed the 'Streaming Wars'. Britannica's Adam Volle defines this phenomenon as "an era of intense competition between video-streaming companies in a marketplace that had become crowded." It was sparked by Disney+'s November 2019 launch which "prompted other companies to challenge Netflix."

In July 2022 I published an article entitled Netflix: A Former Pack Leader Left Behind, I argued that content is the key to success. Whether it be via a large budget, efficient self-produced (and exclusive) content, or M&A, building a desirable library of content is imperative to attracting subscribers and achieving success in the streaming world. I explained that despite being an early investor in Netflix's stock (Q1 2011), I believed then that the company was beginning (and would continue) to lose its dominant position in the industry as it was struggling to differentiate itself from the emerging competition. This sentiment was echoed by Wall Street as seen by the steep decline in Netflix's stock in the months preceding my article (written on July 20, 2022 - around the faint vertical line and the black box on the middle bottom of the graph).

NFLX Price Graph (Yahoo! Finance)

I also predicted a wave of consolidation as companies vied to create more competitive and attractive VOD offerings by combining their content libraries and decreasing overhead. While I was certainly untimely with my first prediction with Netflix's shares reversing course and increasing more than 60% in the 18 months since, we have seen a wave of consolidation. Corey Martin of Forbes explains in his December 2023 article entitled From Microsoft Acquiring Activision To Disney + Hulu, These Deals Shook Up The Media And Entertainment Space in 2023, Plus 2024 Trends To Watch that "[d]espite limited deal volume, 2023 has been nothing short of transformative for the media and entertainment industries, marked by large, groundbreaking transactions that have sent shockwaves across the landscape." Blockbuster deals last year (2023) included Warner Brothers and Discovery (announced in 2022 but closed last year), Disney acquiring Comcast's stake in Hulu, and Paramount remerging with Showtime (announced in 2019 but Showtime was not fully integrated until last year).

This is just the tip of the iceberg as experts believe more mergers are 'inevitable' as the estimated 200+ streaming services worldwide consolidate to survive. With streaming's success, "[t]he number of viewers glued to traditional broadcast TV programmes each week has seen the sharpest ever annual fall – from 83 per cent in 2021 to 79 per cent in 2022, according to Ofcom’s latest Media Nations report." People are shifting more towards streaming as a 2022 study by Recurly "found that in the past year alone, 58 per cent of respondents had subscribed to up to three new streaming services." This trend was certainly aided by the pandemic and the "ongoing cost of living squeeze, [as] cash-conscious consumers [were] searching for 'flexible subscription models to tailor to their needs, and a single package buy as oppose to utilising multiple subscriptions', said Liz Duff, head of commercial and operations at Total Media, a media planning and buying agency. Duff anticipates more consolidation as the market matures and speculation is already rife regarding potential merger candidates."

These deals are altering the current landscape and future of streaming. Disney exercised their option to acquire Comcast's stake in Hulu for $8.61B at the end of last year, "representing NBCU’s [Comcast's] percentage of the $27.5 billion guaranteed floor value for Hulu that was set when the companies entered into their agreement in 2019..." The fair-value appraisal process will continue well into this year and there have been conflicting reports on the true value of Hulu. Back in November, Seeking Alpha reported: "Disney (DIS) is expecting to pay about $8.6B to Comcast's (CMCSA) NBCUniversal by Dec. 1 to buy the latter's one-third stake in streaming service Hulu... Disney could pony up somewhat more than $8.61B, as Comcast has been floating a significantly higher valuation for Hulu."

It was also reported last November that: "UBS estimates that Hulu will generate roughly $8B in subscription revenue — excluding Live TV — next year." One of the largest issues when valuing a transaction like this is the lack of comps. Initially, analysts:

[saw] the 33% stake held by Comcast (CMSCA) valued at between $9B and $13B, the latter of which is the current Netflix multiple of 5.1 times revenue. The $13B figure is unlikely given the structural differences between the assets, and despite the fact the only real comparison for Hulu is Netflix, the analysts said. Netflix has a dominant global position with 230M-plus subscribers to Hulu's 48M-plus in the US. Netflix also has 20% margins where Hulu is nearing break-even, as well as $6.6B in cash flow this year to Hulu's negative cash flow." - Hulu's valuation still up in the air as Disney to buy Comcast stake by Christiana Sciaudone, Seeking Alpha November 2, 2023

Doing some back-of-the-envelope calculations, using UBS' estimates and Netflix's 5.1 price-to-sales ratio, Comcast's stake in Hulu would be valued at $13.6B ($8B revenue * 5.1 price/revenue ratio * 1/3 stake), more than 150% of the current value of the deal. That being said, this is an extremely rough estimate. The 5.1 price/sales ratio is generous for Hulu, though this calculation excludes their live TV revenues. When all is said and done, however, I believe that the ultimate value of this deal is going to be below the early estimates ($13B) but above Disney's current offer.

If anything this deal shows us the value of an installed base - a $27.5B plus valuation for an unprofitable, negative cash flow generating VOD service. It sounds crazy especially as "Comcast has already pulled all of its next-day content from Hulu and put them on its own streaming service, Peacock." But Disney pulled the trigger and many analysts are excited about the move.

James Brumley of The Motley Fool wrote an interesting piece on the deal entitled Is This the Big Reason Disney Is Buying the Rest of Hulu? In his article, Brumley explains that despite Disney's streaming operations "adding subscribers and reducing its losses [in the most recent quarter]... There's a nagging reality regarding Disney's entire streaming operation (Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+) that's too troubling to ignore, however. That is, it's still losing lots of money at the same time subscriber growth is slowing down."

Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer Revenue and Operating Income (The Motley Fool)

Brumley argued that without acquiring the remainder of Hulu, Disney would not be able to execute Bob Iger's vision for the future of Disney's streaming operations. "All the way back in May, Iger was 'pleased to announce that we will soon begin offering a one-app experience domestically that incorporates our Hulu content via Disney+.'... Iger believes combining Hulu and Disney Plus will 'result in increased engagement, greater advertising opportunities, lower churn, and reduce[d] customer acquisition costs.'" This strategy seems even more timely given the "recent numbers from Hub Research... [that] says only 82% of U.S. households paid for at least one streaming service this year, down from 89% a year ago. The report adds that for the first time ever the number of different television sources consumers pay for fell, from last year's 7.4 to 6.4 now." A combined Disney+ with Hulu and even possibly ESPN would be near essential for many cord-cutters, though each service individually may not be. While there is a deluge of video streaming options out there, we are seeing several giants emerge. In the US, they are Netflix, Amazon, and Disney (fixpatrol.com provides a useful chart with recent data). When taking into account all of Disney's services (Disney+, ESPN, and now Hulu) it claims the second spot behind Netflix in terms of subscribers with a combined 220M+. When taken individually, however, Amazon Prime Video beats out Disney+ 200M (est.) to 150M.

Though its future is somewhat unclear, the streaming industry has certainly proven its staying power in recent years through the pandemic and Hollywood strikes - but remains, at least in my opinion, still in its infancy. Significant change is on the horizon. To better understand where the industry is going, it is important to first understand how we got here.

A Very Brief History of Streaming: The Formation of an Industry

The technology and concept of video streaming can be traced back to the 1990s. The band Severe Tire Damage, with help from "their colleagues at Xerox PARC in California (as several members of the band themselves were computer scientists and engineers), performed the first audio and visual live stream [on June 24, 1993]... over a niche network called Mbone (or M-Bone, Multicast Backbone), which could be watched as far away as Australia." Severe Tire Damage has a website explaining how they refigured existing technology to pull it off - it was quite a feat (see below)! Additionally, in an interview posted on Vimeo, one of the band members claimed: "We were using about half the available bandwidth of the internet - half the total bandwidth of the internet was just us doing really really bad songs. That's because the internet had not been bumped up to do anything with audio or video at the time." While there was certainly proof of concept, it was not yet practical as "the rarity and expense of MBone equipment meant that only 200 or so computers could stream the events."

How it Worked (Std.org)

In November 1994, almost a year and a half after Severe Tire Damage's groundbreaking performance, The New York Times' Neil Strauss reported:

The Roling Stones broadcast 20 minutes of live audio and video from a performance at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Friday last week on the Internet, becoming the first major rock band to do so on that network of millions of computers."

That network used M-Bone streaming technology which was in part developed at Xerox PARC (a subsidy of Xerox), where several members of Severe Tire Damage worked. Understanding the technology (M-Bone) behind the broadcast, the band knew that the channel would be open to anyone. Taking advantage of the Rolling Stones' fan base (the "network of millions of computers" waiting for the show to begin), "the group broadcast an impromptu performance from the Xerox PARC offices in Palo Alto, Calif., directly before and after the Stones concert." While the technology was widely available, technical knowledge was paramount to Severe Tire Damage's success.

With technology progressing rapidly, an internet company called "RealNetworks developed the first media player capable of livestreaming." While it was initially released in April 1995 as Real Audio Player, it "was soon renamed RealPlayer once the application began streaming video as well as sound." Using RealNetworks' new technology, ESPN streamed the first internet radio event in September 1995: a Yankees v Mariners baseball game. While this may not appear significant as games had been broadcast on the radio since 1921, The Seattle Times' Tom Farrey reported:

The day when a sports fan can listen to a live game broadcast from anywhere in the world, through a personal computer, is coming. Next Tuesday, specifically. That’s when the Seattle Mariners’ game against the New York Yankees will be sent – live – over the Internet, via a new technology developed by a Seattle company. Basically, it puts live radio on the Internet. It means that for the first time, regardless of whether you live in Montlake or Madrid, you can follow a pennant (or at least wild-card) race as it develops..." - Internet Broadcast Is Wave of Future by Tom Farrey, August 31, 1995, The Seattle Times

Traci Ruether, a B2B tech writer for Wowza, explains that the development of (more advanced) compression technologies, Adobe Flash (originally developed by Macromedia in Dec 1996), and RTMP (real-time messaging protocol in April 1998) supported the development of (mass) video streaming. There was likely a causal relationship between the new technological innovations and the rise of video streaming. I would be remiss if I didn't also mention live streaming in this article. While several of the (already mentioned) historical events were live, Restream.io argues that Bill Clinton's Third Way Politics in the Information Age webcast "was the true birth of live streaming." Thanks to the invention and adoption of the aforementioned technologies, more than 50,000 people logged in to submit questions via a chat to Clinton's November 1999 live-streamed speech. In its formative years, streaming was almost always live. It was not until the turn of the millennium that the streaming industry as we know it today began to take shape.

Despite several early successes, such as Xerox (through Multicast Backbone technology) and RealNetworks, "...streaming still remained something of an experiment in terms of monetization and required more successful cases." It took a few years, but adoption followed:

By 2000 RealNetworks’ audio and video software had reached 215 million users—85 percent of the still-new market. However, the company soon lost its market share to other industry players, particularly Microsoft, the company behind Windows Media Player." - Streaming Media by Adam Volle, January 8, 2024, Brittanica RealPlayer 1997 (Reddit)

Often overlooked when recounting the history of streaming, three years after the release of RealPlayer, Hong Kong Telecom invested a reported $1.5 billion to build out its interactive TV, or iTV service in 1998. According to Vice's Ernie Smith "iTV was so ahead of its time that it beat Netflix’s DVD service." Hong Kong was an interesting market as it had already been covered in fiber-optic cable (facilitated by its small size). Additionally, the country had "one of the world's highest per-capita incomes... and consumers in Hong Kong had a clear taste for both technology and entertainment." Surprisingly, despite all this cable television had only been introduced in 1993 - just five years before iTV's launch.

The Internet was still in its infancy and the company's executives wanted iTV "to be the primary way that users experienced those tubes [the Internet]." According to "[a] 1997 story about the service from Varsity magazine, a publication of the Chinese University of Hong Kong's journalism school... executives were calling the initiative 'a 24-hour private cinema and shopping mall at home.'" iTV launched on March 23, 1998 - "less than three weeks before Netflix mailed its first DVD."

As seen in a 1999 commercial for the service, iTV was an entertainment hub offering 780 hours of film, 95 hours of music, and 150 hours of radio - plus "the ability to go shopping when you weren't trying to take in any of that entertainment. And the price wasn't too bad either--for the first three months, $188 a month in Hong Kong dollars, or about $24 in US dollars at the time."

Although iTV was a superior offering to Netflix's DVD rental service on paper, it failed to live up to its hype peaking at just 90,000 (household) subscriptions within a few years. It was a little too ambitious for the time and place. "The service struggled in large part because of a combination of technical issues and consumer confusion." For instance, as a 1999 Wall Street Journal article explained heavy traffic, defined as a movie being "loaded by too many users once, [caused] content-licensing issues..." This ultimately led to error messages and made the content unwatchable. iTV operated through a set-top box which "was actually supposed to come to market in 1996, but was held up by a film-licensing rigamarole made more complicated than necessary because Hollywood saw Hong Kong as a piracy hotbed, and not without cause." In addition to issues with the product itself, the financials didn't add up. iTV had significant infrastructure expenses and couldn't turn a profit in large part because it charged $35/month for a subscription while the break-even price for the company was $50.

Janice Lee, "a broadcasting executive for PCCW who headed marketing at iTV in the 90s," explained simply "that the sheer number of things that the platform could do confused the public. 'It was wonderful technology, very ahead of its time,' Lee told Businessweek in 2006. 'But we were asking too much of consumers.'" PCCW acquired Hong Kong Telecom in 2000 and "let the service die" two years later. "iTV was a pioneer." Some two decades later, Amazon Prime is in the process of achieving what iTV set out to do - becoming an entertainment hub for consumers... a very lucrative venture for both the company and its investors.

The Video-On-Demand (VOD) Streaming Market Takes Shape

While iTV offered a glimpse into the future, the streaming industry continued to evolve at its own pace. Two key events occurred three years later in April of 2005: Adobe acquired Macromedia and their Flash player (now synonymous with Adobe), and YouTube was launched. While it did not offer traditional television content (veering from the prominent 'live streaming' format of the time), YouTube is considered by many to be the first video-on-demand (VOD) streaming service (with the first video, Me at the Zoo, published by the company's founders on April 23, 2005). While in reality, the site may not have been the first to market, it "... has changed the future of television forever... YouTube laid the groundwork and contributed to the growth and popularisation of on-demand online video streaming with its service evolving over the years. It also transformed advertising models for the media and entertainment sector." Back in 2016, in honor of YouTube's 10th birthday at the time, Pexeso (posted by Rasty Turek of Medium) created the linked infographic, highlighting how YouTube has changed the way that we consume media, in particular videos.

Interestingly, throughout recent history live-streaming achievements have come hand in hand with its video-on-demand counterparts'. The following year Justin.TV was released (now known as Twitch (AMZN)), offering a live streaming service for consumers to broadcast from. In January 2007, approximately 21 months after YouTube's launch, Netflix unveiled its world-renowned streaming service (a service rather than the aforementioned websites/applications). Launched with the financial backing of its iconic "through-the-mail" DVD rental business (which had been profitable since 2003), Netflix's VOD platform not only remains in business today but has become a juggernaut in the industry. Another interesting storyline in Netflix's history is that with Blockbuster:

In fact, in the year 2000 –perhaps realizing that it’d be easier to fight alongside Blockbuster than against them – Netflix co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings approached Blockbuster’s then CEO, John Antioco, with a merger proposal: Hastings wanted $50 million for Netflix. And as part of the deal, the Netflix team would run Blockbuster’s online brand. Of course, that deal never materialized. Partly because Blockbuster laughed in Netflix’s face when they met to discuss the deal." - Netflix vs Blockbuster - 3 Key Takeaways by Molly Sloan, June 1, 2020 Drift

And we all know how that turned out... or do we? Viacom merged with Blockbuster in 1998 as part of a "gambit to derail a marriage between QVC Network and Paramount Communications Inc." John Lippman and James Bates of the LA Times noted in their January 8th, 1998 article that "...there appears to be no precedent for two companies as large as Viacom and Blockbuster merging in order to facilitate a takeover [of Paramount]." If the three companies successfully merged, they would have produced a $25B company with "revenue of about $10 billion... [and] would generate about $1.4 billion a year in cash." While this never happened, Blockbuster reached its peak valuation (post-merger) of $8.4B in 1994 (the value of the stock swap) -- but it was downhill from there for the company. On the other hand, Netflix has become one of the most valuable companies in the World...

The Rise of Netflix (and the Fall of Blockbuster) (Drift)

Why has Netflix been so successful?

Netflix was not the only company trying to break into the streaming space. Many companies have tried and failed, including (I include some gaming and social live-streaming companies, not just traditional VOD streaming):

Verizon: via (their Redbox partnership) Redbox Instant

Justin.TV: which shut down in 2014 but sold Twitch to Amazon for $970M a month before

Vine: purchased by Twitter pre-launch in 2012, peaked at over 100m monthly users but "Vine ultimately shut down because it failed to support its content creators, a lack of monetization and advertising options, personnel turnover, and due to various financial issues at parent company Twitter."

Mixer/Bream: initially launched as a live streaming platform in 2016 and was acquired by Microsoft a few months later as competition to Amazon's Twitch and Google's YouTube Gaming. Despite significant investments "Mixer shut down because of immense competition, high cost of maintaining the product, lack of community building, employee turnover, technical issues, as well as Microsoft shifting its focus towards other products."

Vue: Released by Sony in 2015 and was "...one of the first services that offered live TV over the internet." Peaked at 800,000 paying subscribers but came with a hefty minimum price of $49.99 and was only available to PlayStation console owners for most of its existence

Hooq: "launched with the goal of becoming the 'Netflix for Southeast Asia' by producing locally relevant content... [and] it also licensed content from the likes of Sony Pictures and Warner Bros Entertainment." Almost $130M was invested into the platform and it attracted 80M paying subscribers before being shut down because of its unprofitability: "...in 2019 alone, Hooq’s losses were equal to $62.5 million, up from the $56.6 million it lost in the previous year."

FilmStruck: Founded in 2016 by Turner Classic Movies and Warner Brothers Digital Networks "aimed at cinephiles and featured hundreds of classics, indies as well as foreign movies." Turner wanted "to cater to a nice audience that wanted to consume (classic) movies instead of lengthy TV shows..." It was shut down just two years later when AT&T merged with WarnerMedia and "wanted to streamline its operations..."

Seeso: The service, founded by NBCUniversal (Comcast) lasted only one year - from 2016 to 2017. The service focussed on comedy content (both original and licensed). "At its peak, Seeso counted 200,000 paying subscribers but also cost NBCU about $50 million across a three-year span." This was a problem for a $3.99/month service (even assuming 200,000 paying subs across all three years, it made less than $30M in revenue during the same period). I did find it interesting that after shutting the service down, "[s]ome of its originally produced content was later sold to platforms like Pluto TV."

Quibi (short for 'quick bites'): Founded by "highly seasoned and extremely successful executives" and offered short (often ~10 mins and even filmed on mobile phones!) videos on-demand. It raised $1.8B pre-launch and was only live for six months, after which "they sold around 75 of its shows to streaming device maker Roku for about $100 million."

CNN+: CNN spent more than $300M to launch the service which went live on March 29th, 2022 -- and lasted just one month. "CNN+ failed because of low subscriber numbers, extensive cost projections, a change in leadership, competition, and a shift in strategy at its new owner Warner Bros. Discovery."

So what's different about the popular services still in business today, such as Netflix? Molly Sloan of Drift helps explain Netflix's differentiator in her June 2020 article entitled Netflix vs Blockbuster - 3 Takeaways. She suggests three essential characteristics of Netflix (as compared to Blockbuster) that have helped it not only survive the past two decades, but thrive:

"Never forget what you're really selling." - Blockbuster failed to follow this mantra and we know what happened then... from over 9,000 stores at its peak, there is only one Blockbuster store remaining today in Bend, Oregon.

"You need to be willing to adapt (and half measures won't cut it.)" - Blockbuster was too busy counting its profits that it didn't adapt. As Forbes' Greg Satell put it:

The irony is that Blockbuster failed because its leadership had built a well-oiled operational machine. It was a very tight network that could execute with extreme efficiency, but poorly suited to let in new information."

"The customer-driven approach always wins." The customer likes to be treated well - and Blockbuster did not do so as Sloan explains:

Blockbuster’s profit had to be sufficient to sustain their worldwide stores and staffing levels. As well as their pricing structure reflecting this, their profit also relied on something their customers hated – late fees. A significant portion of the revenue that Blockbuster needed to stay in business was a revenue stream that Netflix didn’t even charge for, as you could keep their movies as long as you wanted. Whereas Netflix developed a business model that simplified the video-renting process, making it more enjoyable for customers, Blockbuster only thought about maximizing their own returns.” Forbes' Greg Satell described Blockbuster’s reliance on penalizing its patrons in the form of late fees as the company’s “[A]chilles heel.” Blockbuster addressed the issue in 2005, dropping all late fees during the year. While the move increased revenues (rental fees) by $284M through the first three quarters, they lost out on an estimated $400M in late fees. Management tried to justify the loss-making move: "Any time you can get rid of the No. 1 customer dissatisfaction factor and in the process generate higher customer traffic, for me, as a retailer, that spells a good answer,” CEO John Antioco said of the move at the time." - Blockbuster's Loss of Late Fees Cuts Both Ways by Scott Horsley, January 18, 2006 NPR

Netflix has achieved tremendous success, accumulating a massive subscriber base, and even becoming a part of our lexicon. Staying true to its value proposition, transforming from a physical through-the-mail DVD rental business, and treating its customers well are concepts that have all helped the company get where it is today - but what's next?

The King Has (Not Yet) Been Crowned

Tyler Aquilina of Variety wrote a piece last month entitled: Netflix Won The Year and The Streaming Wars. What Comes Next? In his article, Aquilina argues that a recent licensing deal between Netflix and Disney proves the former company has won 'The Streaming Wars' writing:

After all, can you really call it a war when all but one of the combatants are in full-on survival mode — and now selling arms to their dominant opponent? The studios’ grand push into streaming has ultimately done little but drag down their market values and accelerate the decline of their linear TV and theatrical film revenue streams, a drop Netflix kick-started in the first place."

Disney and Netflix will share content during "an 18-month non-exclusive period." In exchange for housing all 14 seasons of Grey's Anatomy (which airs on Disney's ABC network), Netflix subscribers will "get the chance to enjoy some of Disney's big-hitting shows..." Included in the swap are "Lost, This Is Us, Prison Break, Archer, How I Met Your Mother, White Collar, and Home Improvement... [as well as] The Resident, ESPN 30 for 30, My Wife and Kids, Reba, The Bernie Mac Show, The Hughleys, and The Wonder Years (2022)." These shows have already started to appear on Netflix and will be released throughout 2024 culminating with the release of Home Improvement in early 2025.

Tyler Aquilina is not the only one crowning Netflix the winner of the Streaming Wars. Earlier this week Juxtaposed Idea published an article entitled Netflix Stock Demonstrates Why It Is The King Of Streaming in FQ4'23 on Seeking Alpha. Coincidentally, the day before (Monday) SA contributor The Value Portfolio published another article titled Can Netflix Hold Onto The Streaming Crown? While there seems to be a consensus forming, I am a bit hesitant to crown Netflix the victor just yet...

I have several concerns. Firstly, Netflix is a broad service targeting a wide audience. While this has certainly worked for them, there is an abundance of 'niche' services offering large libraries of specific genres of content. While most people can probably find something to watch (though not necessarily maximizing their utility) on Netflix, there are likely services (notice the plural) with content that better meets their specific Video-on-Demand (VOD) consumption demands. That being said, Netflix's one service-fits-all strategy has worked thus far for the company -- but it requires a large content budget. The company spent a staggering $16.7B on content in 2022, which is surprisingly 4.7% less than the prior year's $17.5B budget. While still spending massively on content, Netflix is concurrently trying to answer investors' calls for improved margins and profits -- and they are not the only ones. Seven of the largest streaming services raised their subscription prices by an average of 23% in 2023.

Aided by the significant (15-20%) price hikes on their basic and premium plans, Netflix delivered 12.5% revenue growth and $2.11 EPS (down from $3.73 Q/Q but hit by a $239M one-time charge) in their most recent quarter (Q4 2023). Even ignoring the one-time hit to earnings, shares still trade at a P/E multiple of more than 36x. There doesn't seem to be a magical switch that Netflix can pull to dramatically increase its profitability (except for perhaps cutting content spending further which would likely hurt the company in the long run) -- in fact, EPS has been relatively flat since 2021 excluding the fourth quarters (see the chart below from Macrotrends):

NFLX's Earnings Per Share 2019 - Present (Macrotrends)

One interesting thought I had while analyzing NFLX's EPS history: there seems to be a drop in Q4's EPS each year. For instance, in last year's fourth quarter (Q4 2022) EPS dropped to $.12/share (badly missing the $.51 consensus estimate), a considerable decrease from the previous quarter's (Q3 2022) EPS of $3.10. Even though this is a seasonal issue (as EPS picked back up to $2.88 in Q1 2023) likely caused by an uptick in spending during the quarter, it highlights some of the financial uncertainties, such as seasonality, that companies in the streaming and film/television industries face. This is one reason why I prefer investing in larger and more diversified companies such as Comcast (CMCSA), Disney (DIS), and Amazon (AMZN), as they each have non-streaming core cash cow-esque businesses that can help support their streaming endeavors in both good times and bad.

With COVID ending and decreased discretionary spending (largely due to inflation), the streaming craze has cooled as illustrated by the share prices of companies in the industry. Netflix, for example, saw its shares more than double from the onset of the pandemic to its 2021 highs... however, once the "COVID-related restrictions were lifted... the number of subscriptions per service leveled off" and their shares plummeted to below their pre-pandemic levels. What came next? Adam Volle of Britannica explains:

... [V]ideo-streaming companies shifted their focus from gaining market share to extracting more value from the share they had. Strategies for making more money from existing customer bases have included bundling services, introducing advertisements, and restricting the sharing of passwords. Even with these moves, however, companies will likely further consolidate or bundle their streaming services, as many have failed to generate sufficient cash flow from their existing customer bases..." - Streaming Media by Adam Volle Britannica, updated January 29, 2024

Even with the sprint for profitability (or at least break-even in some cases) hurting individual companies, the streaming industry as a whole is doing well. Video streaming recently overtook cable as "the largest share of U.S. TV viewing in July [2022]..." While the medium had already eclipsed the viewership of broadcast television, this was the first time it had surpassed cable's viewership and was a significant milestone for the industry. The foundation for the future of media -- and the way it is consumed -- is currently being laid.

Current Landscape and Trends

Several societal trends are facilitating the adoption of streaming. Firstly, we are living more of our lives online. According to the 2023 Digital Media Trends report from Deloitte "[f]or younger generations, online experiences have become a meaningful part of their lives."

For younger generations online experiences have become a meaningful part of their lives (Deloitte)

Generation Z and Millennials not only enjoy but actually feel connected to others while engaging in an array of digital activities including streaming (much more than previous generations).

People are drawn to different digital entertainment activities for enjoyment, immersion, and community (Deloitte)

While the younger generations are certainly living their lives more online, a fatigue of sorts is also setting in. According to Storyful, "Americans watched more than 19 million years of streamed content last year [2021]..." It's understandable then why a 2022 study by BlueLabel found "that subscription fatigue is, in fact, a real thing: about 2 out of every 3 people surveyed have canceled at least 1 service in the last year." Among the 1005 consumers surveyed, Amazon Prime was the second most popular service. It was, however, the most canceled service in the last year ("...at 9.46%, followed by Netflix at 8.55% and Disney+ at 8.33%."). Between all of the services, "[m]ost subscribers (37.42%) report canceling because a service goes unused and the next most popular reason to cancel (25.88%) is because the service is too expensive." Storyful reports that "[i]t's about a 50/50 split between those who think they're paying too much (46.57%) versus those who are content with how much they pay (53.43%)." It's no surprise then that "49.3% of respondents would deal with ads in exchange for a lower price point."

Storyful created the heat map below using its ANNI tool to show the "thematic clusters in 5k of the highest engaged posts across US conversations centered on subscription cancellations in the US on Twitter, Forums, Facebook and Redditt from Dec. 2, 2022 - Mar. 1, 2023. Clusters near each other represent similarities in the language and can indicate connections to other topics":

Thematic clusters of the top 5000 most engaged with social media posts regarding VOD streaming cancellations (Storyful)

The top issues illustrated in Storyful's heat map (above) are all understandable and I believe have contributed to the streaming fatigue phenomenon. Due to the heavy competition, acquiring new subscribers is proving to be tricky for streaming services, especially as many households are cutting their subscriptions. Thus, streaming services are focussing on finding ancillary revenue streams to increase their Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) and further monetize their content. While efforts include bundling and the aforementioned crackdowns on password sharing, some companies are thinking outside the box. Netflix, for example, is trying to diversify and increase its revenue streams through its efforts in gaming. They've also experimented with releasing movies directly to theaters but it appears that they have paused the experiment. With that said, other companies are still doing so such as Amazon, which even has a program called Prime Premiere allowing Prime Members to attend private pre-release screenings of Amazon original content in their local movie theaters for free. Ironically, in a way, Amazon is adopting the old Hollywood model.

Additionally, streaming companies are experimenting with new subscription tiers. While some, including Amazon (via Freevee) are taking advantage of the FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) phenomenon, many are adding new revenue streams from advertisements to paid subscription tiers (including Netflix, Amazon, and Disney). There is no one set model yet in the industry as companies are trying to find what works - for both themselves and the consumer.

The Future of Streaming?

It feels almost impossible to predict the ultimate quote-on-quote 'winner' of the streaming wars (let alone whose streaming operations will even exist a decade from now) with so many competing for a share of viewer budgets. One of the best aspects of streaming is that people can mix and match. This allows people to subscribe to a more customized service (or bundle of services) that truly meets their content wants and needs. According to Mountain.com's Frankie Karrer's analysis of Deloitte's Digital Media Trends Fall Pulse Survey, "84% of Americans report having subscription-video on-demand (SVOD) services... [additionally] the average American household subscribes to four SVOD services, with a third of responders saying they watch more video on paid streaming video services than they were six months ago." As Karrer goes on to explain, a large part of this increase can be attributed to the uptick in subscriptions to cheaper ad-supported services (likely benefiting for the same reasons as the aforementioned FAST phenomenon):

This is in part because of the reduced price point of ad-supported content, as many of the respondents said that they were actively managing the cost of their subscriptions by adopting ad-supported streaming apps and looking for discounts and bundles. So while the influx of streaming services over the past couple of years has led to increased 'churn and return' behavior by some consumers, it looks like brands advertising on Connected TV can rest assured that their ads are still landing in front of the eyes of potential customers." - What Is the Average Number of Streaming Services per U.S. Household? by Frankie Karrer MNTN

Average Number of Channels and Monthly Bill in Cable/Satellite TV Packages (MNTN research)

Unlike cable where consumers are forced to buy a 'package' of channels (some of which they may never watch), streaming allows consumers to subscribe to multiple competing services that they are interested in and enjoy, all while saving money. According to MNTN research, the average American now spends $147 a month for cable (2022 estimates) - up 53% from just three years earlier with the average package now also containing fewer channels!

While the graphic below from The Hustle is eighteen months old and prices have increased dramatically since, so too has the average price of cable. Nonetheless, despite trying to make the opposite point, it demonstrates the number of different streaming services that consumers can afford for the same cost as their cable bill (while you might not be able to subscribe to all of them, you certainly can subscribe to many for the same price if not less). While there are downsides to most streaming services such as the lack of news and sports, it is becoming easier to cut the proverbial cable cord.

Is cable a good deal? (The Hustle)

Amazon has the unique benefit of being one of the top marketplaces globally, while also being a leading technology and (now) media company. After re-evaluating the industry, I believe that Amazon is set to not only offer a superior VOD streaming service but also benefit the most from the shift to ad-supported tiers. That being said, the journey has and will not be a cakewalk. In the end, however, I believe that they have an opportunity to not only capture a large share of the VOD streaming market but also boost their other products (such as their marketplace and Amazon Cloud) as well.

Amazon's Plan -- My Take

Amazon is becoming a central hub for media. One can learn about a show or movie on IMDB (owned by Amazon) and then link directly to Amazon's site and watch it -- whether it be through Prime Video or a partner channel on Prime Video Channels (through which Amazon receives a percentage of revenues if users sign up for other partner services on its site). Almost all the major streaming services are linked with Prime, except for Netflix. That means that Amazon is becoming a one-stop shop for most content... and they're going to monetize it beyond just taking a cut of subscription fees from other VOD services hosted on Prime Video. Already in December 2018, Amazon was estimated to be making $1.7B through its Prime Video Channels as they took an estimated 30% of subscription fees (to other VOD services) that were subscribed to through Amazon's site. It is hard to find more current information as Amazon is not being completely transparent with the figures, but it has certainly increased -- at the time [2018 before the pandemic] the estimates for 2020 were $3.6B and that's already four years ago. Amazon is becoming a central hub for streaming and is in a unique position to do so...

Amazon's Edge

Amazon's Prime service is not known for its Prime Video -- and it may never be. But Prime Video is changing the industry (it's already started). Taking advantage of Amazon's size and expertise in overlapping industries, the service is bound to outperform expectations in the coming years. To compare on an apples-to-apples basis, Amazon spent $16.6B on content (which includes TV, film, and music) in 2022, up a staggering 28% from the previous year--a $3.6B increase! That compares to Netflix's $16.7B content budget in 2022 (down 4.6% from 2021's $17.5B). Netflix's decreased spending is part of its strategy to increase its profitability, while on the other hand, Amazon recognizes that growth comes at a cost and is willing to remain unprofitable to increase it. Last year in 2023, Amazon outspent Netflix at its own game... and I like Amazon's approach. While the company is still investing heavily in individual titles, it has also been buying iconic franchises and even libraries, such as its $8.5B 2022 acquisition of MGM and its "...more than 4,000 film titles, 17,000 TV episodes, 180 Academy Awards, and 100 Emmy Awards..." Amazon is in a unique position to be able to shell out large sums of money for deals like this and its 2021 $1B a season agreement with the NFL for the digital rights to Thursday Night Football (crazy money for one game a week)! While expensive, the move is certainly working for Amazon...

With that said, it's important to mention that Amazon Prime Video is not on Netflix's level yet, but it is getting closer. Back in 2020 Netflix outspent Amazon Prime $17B to $11B but garnered more than five times the Emmy nominations (160 vs 30) and dominated on wins (21 vs 4).

2020 Emmy Nominations by Network (Variety)

Of note, most of Netflix's award-winning content wasn't produced by the company's studio... rather it was bought (or licensed) from others as illustrated by the Studio Scorecard:

2020 Emmy Nominations Studio Scorecard (Variety)

In terms of original content, Netflix and Amazon studios were almost neck and neck in Emmy nominations. Overall, however, Netflix dominated in wins 21 to 4. Fast forward to the present day and Amazon is stepping up its game. This past year Amazon Prime Video garnered 41 nominations to Netflix's 103, seeing its total rise by ~25% while Netflix's shrunk.

2023 Emmy Award Nominations by Network (Variety)

It's astonishing how much Amazon Prime Video is spending on content ($16.6B in 2022) especially as most of it is (currently) included with a Prime membership. What is Amazon doing? This has been Bezos' "M.O." since the beginning. Amazon was unprofitable for years as it grew and took market share... and I suspect they are adopting a similar strategy with Prime Video - but the push for profitability has started. The road to profitability will be swifter for Prime Video since it has already implemented ways to monetize its Prime Video platform, as witnessed by the launch of ads on its platform month.

Ads can be a major turnoff for consumers. The Wall Street Journal reported this week that Amazon's "[m]ove prompts longtime subscribers to cancel Prime altogether, forgoing free shipping; 'There is only one way to show them that this is not OK'" While there will certainly be Prime members who cancel, The Wall Street Journal reports that neither Amazon nor analysts "expect Prime Video's transition to advertising... to spur a significant wave of Prime subscriber defections. But the discontent [shown by many Amazon Prime members]... is the latest illustration of the growing subscription fatigue affecting American consumers."

Amazon has a tremendous advantage: it already has over 200 million Prime members around the world. Additionally, it is already the third largest digital ad seller in the world "behind tech companies Alphabet and Meta Platforms..." Amazon generated over $12B in ad revenue just in Q3 (up 26% y/y) -- and this was before the ad push on Prime Video. Since Amazon is a leader in several tangential industries, it may be a superior platform for advertisers. The New York Times's Patrick Coffee reports that "[i]ts data and insights on millions of customers give Prime Video a long-term advantage by allowing marketers to target ads based on variables from shopping history to location."

So how will this affect Amazon? According to a Morgan Stanley research note, assuming 1/3 of Prime members pay to remove ads, "Amazon will generate roughly $5.2 billion in additional annual revenue through Prime Video ad sales and the $2.99 monthly surcharge that subscribers can pay to avoid the ads..." Though a large sum, it does not seem significant for Amazon which generated over $554B in revenue for TTM ending Sept 30th.

So why am I writing about this? Several reasons. While Amazon's revenue and gross profit figures are staggering, they made just (relatively speaking) over $26.3B in operating profit over the previous four quarters - and that's more than double their previous year's total. Amazon has already spent billions on the content... now they're monetizing it so shareholders should begin to see it hit the bottom line soon. It may not be a large figure this quarter, but adding an extra $5B in revenues -- with no additional associated cost since Amazon has already made the investment -- will essentially go straight to the bottom line. This would have raised last year's operating profit by almost 20%! Additionally, there are expected to be positive effects on other parts of Amazon's business including AWS and its online marketplace -- two of its largest segments (an overview is outlined below by The Visual Capitalist):

Amazon Revenue Breakdown (The Visual Capitalist)

The Bottom Line

Increasing Amazon's operating profits and net income by almost 20% is nothing to sneeze at, but there is room for an even greater contribution by Prime Video. Beyond potentially attracting new Prime members, Amazon is proving its dominant position across several industries and is experimenting with other ways to monetize Prime Video and its content. For advertisers with products on Amazon's marketplace, Prime Video can offer a seamless buying experience (allowing consumers to add the item to the cart without interrupting their streaming session). And there is so much more potential... imagine seeing a product in a TV show or movie that you want, whether it be a coat or a book (or anything in between!). Using its AI capabilities, Amazon could afford Prime members the ability to click on these items in their video stream and add them to their carts (assuming it's sold by Amazon). While I think the potential is unfathomable to us now, Prime Video is a perfect vessel for Amazon to implement its technological capabilities and may represent the future of media and e-commerce.

There are many assumptions at play and it is extremely difficult to model Amazon. I think that Best Anchor Stocks did an extremely good job in their article: All Details About Amazon's Valuation After The Huge Run. One of my key takeaways from the article was "[t]he fact that the company's true underlying earnings power is much more significant than what the current numbers portray also makes current valuation ratios extremely misleading... Amazon has a culture of continuous reinvestment and reinvention, meaning that it's unlikely that we'll see the company's true earnings power anytime soon." While we saw a preview in Q4, this makes any financial valuation even more difficult. Best Anchor Stocks explains the methodology behind their model: "I typically build an inverse DCF (Discounted Cash Flow Model) to find out what Free Cash Flow growth is baked into the current price. I then work off of these FCF growth rates and try to build a more detailed model to understand how the different moving parts need to move for the company to achieve that growth in cash flows." After completing the analysis, Best Anchor Stocks assess the stock price - while this is subjective, "all valuation methods are: subjective." They're also backward-looking and don't take into account the margin expansion that is currently underway.

Among the many interesting charts shared by Best Anchor Stocks was that of Amazon's PE ratio over the past year (this does not include Q4):

Amazon's 12-month Price to Earnings (PE) Ratio (YCharts)

Even though the article was published before earnings on January 17th, I strongly urge you to read it. If anything the bull case has only been strengthened with Q4's results. The true question is how much can Amazon expand its margins and how big of a multiple are investors willing to pay for those earnings. Pre-earnings EPS estimates projected 33%+ increases in EPS for this year (2024) and next - the true growth rates are likely to be even higher. But there are still a lot of unknowns...

I don't believe that using Netflix's 8.1 price-to-sales ratio works here (with Morgan Stanley's projection for $5.2B in incremental revenue this year). I see Prime Video's net profit margins far surpassing that of Netflix's, which ended 2023 at 16.04%. Additionally, I forecast Prime Video attracting new members to Prime, and see a faster and easier road to additional revenue streams for the service. All that being said, it will take time. Even when taking into account Prime Video's superior margins (48% assumption vs. 16.04%) and additional revenue streams ($7.5B assumption vs. $5.2B projection), it's hard to fathom a value above $180B for Prime Video right now (and even that is extremely generous). But with Amazon, it's never about the present.

There are always risks when discussing the future. My biggest concern at the moment is a tie-up between Prime Video's competitors - such as the long-rumored Apple-Netflix deal or Apple-Disney deals. That being said, I think that Prime is the best offering on the market as Prime Video is typically not even the primary reason people subscribe (and just on its own it would be a good deal for the price of Prime). I also worry about macro conditions. That being said, I think that Amazon Prime as a whole is a near essential for many households, including mine (though the additional fee to remove advertisements may not be). If anything, Prime may become even more valuable during a downturn. I also cannot conclude without mentioning the risk of further Hollywood strikes... but, as The Atlantic's Hanna Rosin wrote: "Now the big transition is streaming. Netflix created this new model, movie studios and TV networks scrambled to replicate it..." If anything, the streaming giants of today are in the driver's seat.

Through Prime Video Amazon can add additional Prime subscribers, offer more value for their membership, grow its advertising revenue stream (and network), and promote its existing products... on paper at least, it sounds like an ideal investment. It is certainly a topic to watch in future quarters. While in the present it might be difficult to value, Amazon has tremendous potential as it is set to disrupt yet another industry...