STAG Industrials (NYSE:STAG) has been a stalwart investment since 2012, returning over 20% per year if you include the dividend. Unlike many REITs, STAG focuses on industrial properties and has been a leader in this niche space. STAG is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a dedicated focus on acquiring, owning, and efficiently operating industrial properties across the United States.

Their strategic approach revolves around three key principles: identifying properties that present relative value across diverse locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the application of our proprietary risk assessment model; ensuring the efficient and cost-effective operation of our properties; and maintaining prudent capitalization aligned with the unique characteristics of their assets.

STAG has a great reputation and is a good company, however the continued persistence of moderately high interest rates, slight overvaluation and low dividend yield make it a sell at the current time.

There are many things to like about STAG. It pays a monthly dividend, which is desirable for many retirees that seek consistent income. They recently raised their dividend to $0.1233 from $0.1225 which you can read about here. Although this is a modest increase, it demonstrates their ability to successfully navigate our current higher interest rate environment and shows their commitment to prudently managing their business. It also demonstrates that the current dividend is moderately safe. However, the biggest concern for dividend investors is that yield growth is likely to be very small and could perhaps be negative. In fact, 2023 was the first year in over two decades where the payout actually went down over 7%. Since 2016, the payout has grown at less than 2% every year which is way lower than inflation over the same period. The overall dividend is at its lowest point since 2015 as can be seen in the chart below.

Considering the recent revelations from the Federal Reserve regarding the stickiness of higher interest rates it seems unlikely that STAG’s situation will markedly improve anytime soon.

That isn’t to say STAG is a bad company or long term investment. STAG has over 100 million sq. ft of real estate and is still growing albeit at a much slower pace than before. The slower growth at this time period is very smart and limits the deleterious impact of high interest rates. If interest rates are cut anytime soon, STAG has positioned itself in a great place to take full advantage.

The current economy's strength should enable STAG to maintain its over 97% occupancy rate. As pointed out by CEO Bill Crooker on its most recent earnings call, "STAG's portfolio is benefiting from secular tailwinds, including nearshoring, onshoring and e-commerce. Market rent growth, however, has generally experienced a degree of normalization given the changing landscape." Stag also benefits because their average suite size is under 150,000 square ft which is currently the sweet spot for demand in the industrial leasing sector. STAG predicts market rent growth to be in the mid-single digits for 2024 which is steady and predictable but not indicative of any major future changes. I would also argue that the high occupancy now does not mean high occupancy indefinitely.

Shareholders should be concerned about any weakening in the economy and particularly in the industrial space. The double-edged blade of interest rates is that the Fed is unlikely to lower interest rates unless it sees the economy seriously start to lag. Although lower interest rates might appear to be a boon for STAG, it could also be the canary in the coal mine so to speak. I would be concerned that lower interest rates could be a sign that the economy is slowing down and could impact STAG’s ability to maintain high tenancy rates which could lead to a situation where STAG has lower costs but also has less revenue.

Current Valuation

I currently valued STAG's fair value at around $36 using a price/AFFO model. The Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) fair value of $36 for STAG Industrial is justified by a meticulous analysis of its financial performance and operational efficiency. STAG Industrial's 3 year CAGR of 14.4% consistently demonstrates robust cash flow generation. This cash flow generation has been reflected in the current price.

An AFFO multiple of between 16 and 18 seems fair given the historical performance of the company. My adjusted FFO was around 387. Using a multiple of 17 would put the value of each share at around $36. If we use a multiple of 18 we can get a value of over $38 a share.

However, I do note that STAG has historically traded at a 15.1 AFFO multiple which would bring the value down to $32 which I would consider a fair purchase price. This demonstrates that the market is already pricing in a premium for its brand and giving it a slightly elevated value. Given how the current overall market appears slightly overvalued this makes sense but it does not entice me to buy.

The AFFO model I used accounts for various factors, including non-cash items, capital expenditures, and leasing costs, providing a clearer representation of the company's sustainable cash flow. The determined range of value between $36 to $38 a share aligns with STAG's capacity to maintain and grow dividends over the long term, reflecting the company's prudent capital management and commitment to shareholder value.

While I offer a premium to STAG's valuation because of its brand value and long history of generating positive cash flow, the current valuation includes said premium.

Considering its current price of $37.61, it does not present a good risk to reward premium for investors.

Final Thoughts

All of this conjecture on my part highlights that STAG is likely trading at the high point of its current range with limited positive possible future catalysts. I see no material reasons why STAG will be able to significantly raise its dividend in the coming years. A small growth of the dividend is possible and maintaining the dividend is all but assured. This does not make STAG a compelling investment at the current time. Since I like a healthy margin of safety when buying shares, I would consider adding shares if STAG were to drop below $28. At the current valuation, I cannot justify buying shares.

The upcoming earnings call should shed light on STAG's ability to maintain occupancy rates, grow rents, and acquire solid properties. The acquisition strategy moving forward should be closely monitored. A slew of highly accretive acquisitions could change the outlook quickly to the upside while rising debt costs would be a cause for concern. Either way, it should be interesting to see what they report, but don't expect any material changes to STAG's bottom line. STAG's commitment to slow and steady growth is admirable.

This consistency and prudent management mean that STAG will weather any storm, but it does not ensure that shareholders will be adequately rewarded for their loyalty especially at the current price. Given current interest rates, there are many other income producing investments that are far more attractive and exhibit less risk. STAG’s current dividend growth does not look like it will keep up with inflation. Back in 2011, STAG had a dividend yield above 10%. At that time STAG was a great investment. If the stock price drops to where the dividend yield is above 5%, STAG will be worth another look. At the current time, I rate STAG a sell. As always, please do your own due diligence before buying any stocks and good luck investing. If you like the article, please give me a comment, follow and like. Thank you for reading.