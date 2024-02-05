deepblue4you

FNDX strategy

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) started investing operations on 08/15/2013 and tracks the Russell RAFI™ US Large Company Index. It has 730 holdings, a trailing 12-month yield of 1.82% and a total expense ratio of 0.25%. Distributions are paid quarterly.

As described in the prospectus by Charles Schwab Asset Management, the underlying index:

“selects, ranks, and weights securities by fundamental measures of company size – adjusted sales, retained operating cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.”

Each stock in the parent index receives a score based on fundamental metrics, then a weight based on its percentage of the total scores. The top 87.5% of the companies by cumulative score are included in the index. The index is partially reconstituted in four segments on a quarterly basis, resulting in an annual full reconstitution. This approach rebalances out of stocks whose prices have increased and into stocks whose prices have fallen. In the most recent fiscal year, the fund’s portfolio turnover rate was 12%.

FNDX portfolio

About 68% of asset value is invested in large and mega caps companies. This article will use as a benchmark the Russell 1000 index, represented by iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB).

The heaviest sector is financials (19%), followed by technology (17.2%) and healthcare (11.5%). Compared to the Russell 1000, FNDX underweights technology and overweights mostly financials and energy. As a result, the fund is better balanced across sectors than the benchmark.

FNDX sector breakdown (Chart: author; data: Charles Schwab, iShares)

The top 10 companies, listed in the next table, represent 22% of asset value, and the heaviest position, Apple, weighs about 4%. The portfolio is more diversified than the Russell 1000, where the top 10 issuers weigh about 30% in aggregate and both AAPL and MSFT are above 6%. The two share series of Alphabet have been grouped in the same line for convenience.

Ticker Name Weight (%) EPS growth %TTM P/E TTM P/E fwd Yield% AAPL Apple, Inc. 4.05 9.20 28.92 28.20 0.52 MSFT Microsoft Corp. 2.83 22.94 37.19 35.43 0.73 GOOGL, GOOG Alphabet, Inc. 2.38 27.43 24.53 20.96 0 META Meta Platforms, Inc. 2.38 73.52 31.89 24.25 0.42 BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. 2.36 4516.56 11.11 22.62 0 JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1.97 34.18 10.77 11.01 2.40 XOM Exxon Mobil Corp. 1.63 -33.08 11.47 11.48 3.73 AMZN Amazon.com, Inc. 1.54 1162.74 59.46 41.93 0 INTC Intel Corp. 1.50 -80.23 110.42 31.14 1.17 VZ Verizon Communications, Inc. 1.39 -45.48 15.28 9.17 6.31 Click to enlarge

Fundamentals

FNDX is significantly cheaper than the benchmark regarding valuation ratios, as reported in the next table. Aggregate earnings growth is marginally lower.

FNDX IWB P/E TTM 15.32 21.94 Price/Book 2.21 3.8 Price/Sales 1.16 2.44 Price/Cash Flow 9.57 15.42 Earnings growth 16.63% 17.55% Click to enlarge

Data: Fidelity.

In my ETF reviews, risky stocks are companies with at least 2 red flags among: bad Piotroski score, negative ROA, unsustainable payout ratio, bad or dubious Altman Z-score, excluding financials and real estate where these metrics are unreliable. With this assumption, risky stocks weigh about 8% of asset value, which is a good point.

According to my calculation of aggregate quality metrics (reported in the next table), portfolio quality is slightly superior to the benchmark.

FNDX IWB Altman Z-score 4.23 3.73 Piotroski F-score 6.07 5.96 ROA % TTM 8.63 5.99 Click to enlarge

Performance

Since inception, FNDX has underperformed the Russell 1000 by 1% in annualized return. The risk measured in drawdown and volatility (standard deviation of monthly returns) is similar to the benchmark.

Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility FNDX 221.76% 11.82% -37.72% 0.71 15.65% IWB 254.28% 12.85% -34.60% 0.78 15.24% Click to enlarge

FNDX has lagged IWB by almost 10% over the last 12 months:

FNDX vs IWB, 12-month return (Seeking Alpha)

FNDX vs competitors

The next table compares characteristics of FNDX and five popular factor-based ETFs implementing various investing styles:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ)

WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW).

FNDX IWD IWF QUAL COWZ DGRW Inception 8/15/2013 5/22/2000 5/22/2000 7/16/2013 12/16/2016 5/22/2013 Expense Ratio 0.25% 0.19% 0.19% 0.15% 0.49% 0.28% AUM $13.94B $52.41B $85.28B $36.01B $19.10B $11.97B Avg Daily Volume $31.91M $491.33M $496.07M $258.72M $112.45M $50.92M Holdings 730 851 447 129 103 299 Top 10 20.45% 17.13% 51.54% 38.62% 21.46% 37.64% Turnover 12.00% 15.00% 14.00% 58.00% 90.00% 28.00% Yield 1.79% 1.41% 0.63% 1.17% 1.56% 1.70% Div. Growth 5 Yr (annualized) 6.76% -4.82% 4.06% 3.31% 13.54% 5.39% Click to enlarge

FNDX is the less liquid fund of this group (in dollar volume), yet it is liquid enough for long term investors and traders as well. It has the highest yield (by a short margin) and the second highest dividend growth rate.

The next chart compares total returns since 12/19/2016 to match all inception dates. FNDX is second to last, beating only the value fund IWD. The growth fund IWF is leading by far.

FNDX vs competitors since 12/19/2016 (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF implements the RAFI methodology in a large cap universe. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a multi-factor fundamental score. The fund is well-diversified across sectors and holdings. Aggregate value and quality metrics look better than for the Russell 1000 benchmark. Nevertheless, historical performance for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF is underwhelming: FNDX has lagged the Russell 1000 since 2013 and several factor-based ETFs since 2016.