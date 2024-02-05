Jordan Lye/Moment via Getty Images

Topline Summary

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) is a commercial-stage biotech focused on the development and commercialization of cell therapies for patients with Epstein-Barr virus infection associated diseases and cancer. While they had a prominent trial failure late last year, they are generating revenues and improving their cash runway all the time. I'm rating this a buy because there is a lot of potential for valuation appreciation if they can remove some of the uncertainty on their cash burn situation, which I think is likely in the coming months. There is risk of more trial failures, and major clinical catalysts are a good ways away, so this should be approached cautiously.

Pipeline Overview

Tabelecleucel (tab-cel)

By far the most advanced product that ATRA has and continues to work on is tab-cel. This is an "allogeneic" (ie, not coming from the patients himself or herself) CAR T-cell therapy directed against the Epstein-Barr virus [EBV] to eliminate cells in the body that have been infected.

Patients who receive a transplant of some kind from a donor, be it an organ transplant or a bone marrow transplant, are at risk for a variety of complications. One of these is called post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease [PTLD], most frequently associated with EBV infection. PTLD leads to expansion of B cells in the body and can eventually lead to serious risk of infection and even cancers.

Tab-cel has been approved for EBV-associated PTLD in Europe, and the company, in partnership with Pierre Fabre laboratories, are planning to submit an application for approval with the FDA in the 2nd quarter 2024. A publication in The Lancet Oncology highlighted the striking benefit for patients with EBV-positive PTLD, with a response rate of 51.2% and one-year OS rate of 84.4%.

More recent news provides some mixed outlook for ATRA. They announced that Pierre Fabre will take over all development and commercialization of tab-cel around the world, including submitting the BLA. In exchange, they received upfront cash and future milestone payments and royalties related to tab-cel development and sales.

In a sense, we can consider the tab-cel story somewhat secondary for the near-term prospects of ATRA. This news helps get them closer to the finish line with their own agent, of which there are several in the pipeline.

ATA188

ATA188 is a different EBV-directed T cell therapy being developed for patients with multiple sclerosis. The most recent big news for this product was the failure of their phase 2 EMBOLD study to demonstrate disability improvement at 12 months. This came as a surprise, since a prior phase 1 study found a rather staggering benefit using ATA188 in terms of disability reduction (a 33% reduction).

This was not confirmed in the phase 2 study, which showed only a 6% improvement in disability with ATA188.

As of their JPMorgan Healthcare presentation, has disappeared as a featured item, and they are currently considering their options. We'll need to wait for more to hear where this project is going.

ATA3219

The new jewel being polished by ATRA is ATA3219, another allogeneic T-cell product. This one is directed against CD19 (similar target to currently approved CAR T cell therapies in several B-cell malignancies). The hope is that by using allogeneic T cells, the company can achieve favorable expansion and persistence, with concomitant improvements in the durability of responses to therapy.

We have not seen clinical data from this project to date, but ATRA have an IND cleared to begin studies in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as systemic lupus.

Financial Overview

As of their most recent quarterly filing, ATRA held $118.7 million in total current assets, including $64.8 million in cash and equivalents and $37.6 million in short-term investments. They recognized $2.1 million in revenues, mostly related to sales of their approved therapy. Total operating expenses were $71.8 million, and after interest income and expense, the net loss for the quarter was $69.8 million.

This would leave only a few quarters of cash runway for the company, but these figures do not take into account the $15 million in gross proceeds from a registered direct offering conducted in January. They also do not take into account the workforce reduction that will reduce costs. Also, they received $27 million in cash upfront for closing the agreement with Pierre Fabre laboratories in exchange for the rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize tab-cel in the US and markets beyond Europe (the latter of which encompassed the original global agreement announced in 2021).

So it is difficult to know exactly how much funding they have at this time. The company themselves guide that the cash runway is sufficient after these deals to get them past future milestones of importance.

Strengths and Risks

Strength - Revenues from an approved product and a significant partnership

Although the company has sold off its key asset, they still stand to benefit from an expanding market for tab-cel. This could be an important driver of increasing revenues as Pierre Fabre works to build out the sales of this approach.

Weakness - Ceiling on earnings, uncertainty on cash runway

As I indicated in the financial outlook, the cash position and burn rate of ATRA is currently quite difficult to assess. They have workforce reductions that will drop costs substantially, but those costs were quite high. A then-projected cash runway of just 2 quarters portends a pretty serious financial situation for the company coming up, and I would like more clarity in their next earnings call on how far they can stretch.

Weakness - No late-stage drugs in the pipeline

The big question for ATRA now that their MS drug has apparently failed is where they'll go next. Their next shot on goal is an early phase 1 entity trying to muscle in on a crowded field for heme malignancies. It's going to be a while before we see any major catalysts come out of these programs.

Bottom-Line Summary

It is clear that ATRA was betting the house on getting positive results from their phase 2 multiple sclerosis study. Now that it looks like development may be stopped (according to the lack of discussion in their corporate presentation), it's difficult to see a clean path forward for the company.

Still, with a market cap of $122 million, ATRA is positioned to have a lot go in their favor. If they can make significant progress on their cash burn rate, that will have a positive impact. And that could come from trial wind-downs, increasing sales, and new approvals for tab-cel, all of which are on the table. To me, ATRA presents substantial risk of doing, more or less, nothing for a while. But the ceiling remains high as they capitalize on multiple fronts, making this market cap of just over $100 million a potential bargain.