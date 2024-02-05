Dimensions/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was recently included in Morgan Stanley's list of best "long quality growth stocks over lower quality cyclicals." They specifically noted that each of the 57 stocks on the list fell into the following criteria:

"Quality growth shows strong, double digit relative returns over lower quality cyclicals in decelerating front-end interest rate regimes, based on equal weighted factor performance,” MS analysts wrote. “A dynamic that typically persists for over a year.”

Background

In August 2023, I wrote an article on LYV with a "Buy" rating at $86 per share titled "Take advantage of the dip." My article thesis at the time was based on the opportunity provided by the stock's temporary dip from the mid $90s which was fueled by concerns regarding investigations into anti-competitive practices. While these concerns have contributed to LYV's recent sideways trading, I remain confident in the company's long-term prospects.

LYV 1 Year Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Stock Catalyst

Recent news reports indicate the U.S. Justice Department's investigation into Live Nation's alleged anti-competitive practice may be coming to an end. This suggests they failed to uncover concrete evidence to charge or break up LYV, so the DOJ may be moving to its next target. This exciting news for Live Nation was paired with a big "Buy" upgrade from Roth MKM taking their price target from $92 to $114.

This breaking news adds as a potential catalyst to the stock's upside trajectory potentially breaking the stock out of its current funk, but the company also has strong underlying fundamentals giving investors additional reasons to be bullish. Live Nation has an incredible reach when it comes to a diversified consumer, with over 120 million fans in nearly 50 countries and over 40,000 events hosted annually.

This allows LYV to have impressive growth quarter after quarter, with most recently Q3 sales up 36% and analysts expect continued steady top-line growth and double-digit bottom-line growth for the foreseeable future.

LYV Analyst Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

The growing popularity across the globe of live events is unquestionable. A recent survey revealed that 79% of Americans plan to attend a concert in a given year, with 50% even willing to take on a second job to afford so. The commitment from consumers to the unique experiences that live events offer is rare. Live events offer people a chance to disconnect, have fun with friends, and witness their favorite artists in person.

Live Nation is at the center of the industry, plain and simple. They're not just a ticketing platform, but a one-stop shop. Live Nation owns its venues, represents artists, hosts music festivals and so much more. They ensure a smooth process from start to finish for both fans and artists looking to utilize LYV's services.

LYV Love (Live Nation Investor Relations)

Live Nation holds a strategic MOAT within the live event industry. Their industry leadership goes beyond Ticketmaster, the leading ticket seller. They also have been generating substantial advertising and marketing revenue through increased popularity and foot traffic at events. Not to mention again the owned venues and other product pipelines LYV has brewing leads to a very diversified portfolio of products and services in a high-demand niche market, making LYV a compelling investment opportunity.

My analysis suggests LYV is currently trading at a 23% discount, well below my next twelve-month price target. Additionally, the risk-to-reward ratio is favorable at 5.4x, providing investors a margin of safety when looking to enter the stock a little below $90.

LYV's sideways movement has been going on for a while now, but I believe this presents an entry-level before a potential breakout moves the stock higher towards $100. Don't miss out on this opportunity, Live Nation is a Quality name to own with confidence.

Fundamentals

One of the most convincing factors about Live Nation is its strong free cash flow (FCF) generation. Currently, they have $1.2 billion in trailing twelve-month (TTM) FCF, translating to a respectable 6.1% FCF yield. While margins have been improving, the key for investors will be seeing sustainability. Consistent and/or increasing EPS over multiple quarters or hopefully years is what builds confidence for investors.

To me, it is impressive that LYV can put up such strong cash flow numbers despite mediocre margins. Although Gross margins have contracted from their peaks, management's focus is now on bottom-line profitability (net income) as investors wait to see continued positive results.

LYV Profitability (Seeking Alpha)

Live Nation has also seen an increase in total debt and shares outstanding over the past few years. This can be attributed to two key factors, first, the company had an extremely hard time navigating the waters of COVID-19 and the anomaly that was the pandemic. The pandemic significantly impacted the live event industry causing a complete pause of all events. LYV needed capital to navigate this challenge and stop the company from going bankrupt during a period of non-normal operations and returns.

The second reason for the increase in both metrics is the company's internal expansion across the globe to continue to offer new, top-quality products and services. Management is actively investing in smoother transaction processes, looking to acquire new venues and artists, and growing its advertising partnerships. No matter which direction they use the funds to invest it is important to understand growth or expansion requires invested capital up front.

LYV Total Debt (Koyfin)

While acknowledging this debt increase, I do not view it as a significant concern. Several Indicators support this position:

To start, LYV has robust operating cash flow to help manage debt and pay off liquidity requirements. This was seen in the company's 6x interest coverage ratio and the 1x quick ratio proving they have the cash and financial flexibility needed for investors to feel comfortable owning LYV's balance sheet.

To sum it up, Live Nation's strategic expansion appears well-managed on the balance sheet and has shown signs of improvement with steady sales and margin growth. Their focus on building company infrastructure and diversifying revenue streams positions them for long-term success. While short-term price fluctuations are always possible, fundamentals seem supportive of a positive outlook on the stock.

Price targets and Valuation

Using Live Nation's current analyst estimates for Revenue and EPS, combined with the company's historical valuation range for the stock and industry as a whole, I've constructed a NTM price target scenario with a bull, base, and bear outlooks.

My analysis suggests that LYV currently trades at a 23% discount to my base case fair value. This translates to an attractive greater than 5x risk-to-reward ratio for investors, reflecting the potential for significant upside. My bull case envisions a nearly 60% appreciation, while the bear case posits a moderate downside of 11%.

LYV NTM price Target Table (Author Calculations Based on Analyst Estimates From Data on S.A.)

Interestingly, the current average street price target for the stock sits around $110, closely aligning with my prediction. This backs my thesis and indicates a shared belief in the potential upside for LYV. However, the stock seems stuck in its current trading range, possibly awaiting the outcome of ongoing legal proceedings or simply waiting for a jaw-dropping, blow-out quarter.

While the company typically delivers strong earnings and demand has maintained resilience, it struggles to break through its current resistance levels. The horizontal yellow lines on the chart represent the stock's recent trading range, while the blue lines highlight the stock's declining trend from its previous highs.

LYV Chart Trend (Trading View)

In my eyes, it seems we either need a gap up or a break of the $94-$95 range and a hold above to see a true breakout. Once we see that first target hit, $100 will be in play next. A clean break and hold above $100 and that is when the real run could begin to the mid-teens in the $100s (110-120).

Risk

In my review of Live Nation, I see two primary risks:

To start, the first main risk is the pending legal & regulatory investigations. LYV still faces potential lawsuits regarding alleged anti-competitive practices. I see the worst case scenario involving a break up of the company from Ticketmaster, or regulators forcing a change of its fee structure. However, considering recent outcomes of similar investigations against large corporations, I view this as an unlikely scenario. While some adjustments to hidden ticketing fees are likely, these changes wouldn't be significantly detrimental.

The second risk to note is the cyclicality of the business. Live Nation relies on consumer spending which presents a big risk. In strong economic times, the company will thrive as people have disposable income to splurge on fun entertainment. On the flip side, during economic downturns, ticket sales may drop as consumers prioritize essential expenses. Of course, investors will present the counter-argument suggesting concerts are "luxury experiences" That thousands of individuals save for each year regardless of economic conditions to attend events like concerts or festivals. People will do nearly anything for that weekend filled with memories and dopamine.

Conclusion

Six months ago, I rated Live Nation a buy at $2 lower than its current price, and I continue to believe it's a great investment opportunity. The fact that the stock has not plummeted lower despite facing negative news over the past year is, in my opinion, a positive sign.

Strong demand for live events remains the main driver for LYV. Producing thousands of concerts worldwide with millions of fans attending each year will continue to drive billions in sales from advertisers and marketing sponsorships. Diversifying their revenue stream beyond ticket sales and venue ownership, but into a full one-stop-shop approach gives them a MOAT many cannot replicate in the industry.

Despite the company's relatively young age and rocky margins, to start, LYV still looks promising given its impressive cash flow. Long-term, I believe the stock has significant growth potential. With a $20 billion market cap, I feel the company is still extremely undervalued considering the services offered and recent financial reports.

I continue to hold a position in LYV myself and recommend the stock at its current price. My stance will not change on the company until I see a significant shift in financials or substantial news surrounding the business.