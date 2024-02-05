Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SurgePays: This Top-Rated Stock Is Worth Your Attention

Feb. 05, 2024 8:26 PM ETSurgePays, Inc. (SURG) StockSURGW
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SurgePays reported its highest-ever net income of $7.1 million and EBITDA of $7.5 million in Q3 2023.
  • While Q3 2023 revenue slightly decreased, the company achieved a substantial increase in gross profit, reaching $10.5 million.
  • SurgePays is well-positioned to expand its footprint and further penetrate owner-operated convenience stores nationwide.
  • My fair value calculations indicate a growth potential ranging from 36% to 70% by year-end, a substantial upside that underscores my confidence in SurgePays.
  • All the positive factors surrounding SURG lead me to assign it a 'Buy' rating today.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Beyond the Wall Investing. Learn More »
Overhead view of young Asian woman managing personal banking and finance at home. Planning budget and calculating expenses while checking her bills with calculator. Managing taxes and financial bills. Home budgeting. Concept of finance and economy

d3sign/Moment via Getty Images

The Company

Headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee, SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) is a $107 million market cap tech and telecom company offering mobile broadband services. Utilizing a grassroots-level approach, the company specializes in delivering financial and telecom products to underbanked populations through convenience stores. SurgePays

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
8.23K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SURG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SURG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SURG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SURG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.