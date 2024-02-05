Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EICA: A Great Deal To Like About This 8% 2-Year Baby Bond

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.2K Followers

Summary

  • EICA is a baby bond issued by Eagle Point with a $25 par value and a maturity date of October 2026.
  • The security offers a high yield to maturity of 8% due to its low coupon and retail-oriented issuance.
  • EICA has a strong asset coverage of 400%, reducing credit risk and making it an attractive investment.
  • The credit spread associated with this issuance is very high, given the low tenor and high asset coverage.
Wealth money profit strategy graph success financial business on economy 3d background of finance investment cash currency earning concept or growth arrow increase economic stock market global target.

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. CAL NT 26 (NYSE:EICA) is a bond issued by a CEF. The security is a 'baby bond':

A baby bond is a fixed income security that is issued in small-dollar denominations, with a par

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.2K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EICA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

T
Trader Jim0
Yesterday, 9:15 PM
Comments (27)
A bond pays interest and does not need to be declared by the board. These pay dividends and are not paid unless they are declared. These are term preferred securities not baby bonds.
HarborPark profile picture
HarborPark
Yesterday, 9:32 PM
Comments (32)
@Trader Jim0 You are absolutely correct!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EICA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EICA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EICA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.