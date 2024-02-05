Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. CAL NT 26 (NYSE:EICA) is a bond issued by a CEF. The security is a 'baby bond':

A baby bond is a fixed income security that is issued in small-dollar denominations, with a par value of less than $1,000. The small denominations enhance the attraction of baby bonds to average retail investors

In our case, EICA's par value is $25/share, and the bonds trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the 'EICA' ticker, rather than via the Depository Trust Company ('DTC') with a CUSIP. The bonds have an October 2026 maturity date, thus represent short dated obligations of the Eagle Point Income Company, a fixed income closed end fund.

Eagle Point has a high current income as its primary investment objective, followed by capital appreciation. The CEF invests primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs and CLO equity.

In this article we are going to have a closer look at EICA, its analytics, and articulate why we think this is an attractive opportunity in today's fixed income environment.

Rates are at historic highs

The inflationary spike over the past two years has forced the Fed to raise rates towards levels unseen for decades:

Data by YCharts

Two year treasury rates have not been this high since 2007. That tells investors how unattractive fixed income has been in the past decade and gives us a better sense of the historic times we are witnessing.

Fixed income comes in different flavors: rates driven (treasuries, Agency MBS, CMOs), rates and credit driven (investment grade bonds, CEF baby bonds), and thirdly credit driven securities (high yield bonds). EICA falls in the rates and credit driven category, but its risk factors tend to fade as we approach its maturity date.

Structured like a bond

Although EICA is called 'preferred equity' in the CEF's financials it is structured like a bond:

Eagle Point Funding (Semi-Annual Report)

A traditional bond has a defined maturity date, which is utilized by the accounting standards to classify it under the 'Liabilities' section of the balance sheet rather than the equity. The CEF is required to redeem the Series A shares on October 30, 2026 at $25/share plus accrued but unpaid interest. Similarly to bonds, the series has an optional call date starting October 2023. We do not foresee the CEF utilizing this feature due to the low coupon of the series, which makes it an attractive funding source.

Bonds and preferred shares are funding sources for a CEF, and they usually represent term funding. Term funding is a longer dated source of capital, as opposed to bank facilities, which can also come with cumbersome clauses and asset encumberment.

Thus a retail investor here is contemplating a security which represents a funding source for a management company which invests in junior CLO debt and CLO equity tranches.

High yield for a short tenor

What is attractive about EICA is its high reward for its short tenor. If you plug in the security details in a bond calculator, you will get an 8% yield to maturity here. The concept of yield to maturity works in this case because the security has a defined, obligatory term date. The yield to maturity concept aggregates the coupons the security pays with its discount to par value (i.e., what you get when it matures). During the life of a bond, an investor gets the coupon offered, while at the maturity date said investor also receives his/her principal back. An 8% yield for a rough 2-year tenor is extremely attractive.

We feel the high yield to maturity is driven by two factors:

low coupon paid by the security retail oriented issuance

EICA's coupon is only 5%, which makes it current yield only 5.4% as per its main page on Seeking Alpha. The lower the coupon of a security, the lower the current yield if the security has a bullet repayment. Secondly the Series A has only $38 million in outstanding notional, meaning it is a very small issuance which does not attract institutional interest. In our opinion these two factors have kept the yield to maturity high, despite the low risk.

As a CEF, Eagle Point is required to maintain an asset coverage of at least 200% in respect to the Series A. This is another interesting feature that pushes CEFs towards these 'baby bonds'. If an issuance is structured like a bond fully, or the CEF has a bank facility, the CEF is required to maintain a coverage ratio of 300% in respect to such indebtedness, thus being more onerous. These coverage ratios have been instituted by regulators to ensure CEFs do not take outsized risks as compared to their asset base, and furthermore force managers that invest in very volatile asset classes to utilize less leverage. During the Covid pandemic we did see some forced liquidations due to asset coverage requirements, especially in the MLP space. These forced liquidations had a permanent detrimental impact on the common equity but were beneficial to the notes and preferred equity issued by the respective CEFs.

The CEF is fully compliant with the requisite asset coverage:

Asset Coverage (Semi-Annual Report)

An asset coverage of 400% translates into the securities running very little credit risk from a fundamental perspective. However, due to liquidity concerns and small size, the current credit spread on the notes is close to 400 bps, which is enormous in the context of a security which we consider investment grade. A 400 bps credit spread is something that the market assigns to single-B 4-year junk bonds. Hence from a market pricing perspective EICA looks very attractive for the unit of risk taken.

Furthermore, as we approach the maturity date for the respective series, the duration and credit spread risk taken by the Series A is going to decrease.

Conclusion

EICA is a baby bond issued by Eagle Point. The notes are issued as preferred shares with a $25 par value but have a defined maturity date in October 2026 and are classified as liabilities on the balance sheet. Due to their small size and low coupon, the securities currently trade with an 8% yield to maturity, despite the very low maturity tenor. We find EICA very attractive at the current levels and are a Buy for the securities.