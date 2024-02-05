Russia Increases Oil Market Share In January Despite OPEC+ Pledges

Jeremy Poland

Russia seems to have taken advantage of the drop in Iran’s oil exports

During Aug-Dec 2023, Iran’s crude exports had consistently averaged approx. 1.5 mb/d. However, in January, there is a drop of almost 400 kb/d on the back of disruptions in the Red Sea based on Bloomberg Tanker Tracker (Chart 1). It seems that Russia has taken advantage of this by not materially lowering oil exports and thereby gaining market share, which is contrary to its assurances to OPEC+. Overall Russia's oil exports (crude + refined fuel) in January are almost flat MoM.

Chart 1 - Iran's Crude Oil Exports (mb/d) (Bloomberg)

As part of the OPEC+ restraints starting in January, Russia had promised cuts in its oil exports, instead of production level. This is supposed to involve a 300 kb/d cut in crude exports and 200 kb/d slash in oil products. The baseline is the May-June 2023 average, which is 3.55 mb/d of crude and 2.29 mb/d of refined fuel i.e. a total of 5.84 mb/d. Russia’s actual exports in January stood at 5.72 mb/d i.e. constituting 3.10 mb/d of crude and 2.63 mb/d of refined fuel. The increase in fuel exports is 0.34 mb/d above the baseline instead of being lower (Chart 2). On an aggregate basis, the drop in Russia’s oil exports is just around 0.1 mb/d, much less than the promised reduction of 0.5 mb/d.

Chart 2 - Russia's Refined Fuel Exports (mb/d) (Bloomberg)

Considering crude alone, the drop in Russia’s exports was 0.46 mb/d (Chart 3). However, it cannot be said if this was entirely intended as it mostly emanated from a drone attack and winter storms at the key Pacific port of Kozmino. It can be inferred that Russia conveniently offset this decline through higher product supplies and gained market share at the expense of Iran. This explains the reason for crude oil not spiking during the past few weeks despite route interruptions in the Red Sea amidst renewed military strikes in the Middle East.

Chart 3 - Russia's Crude Oil Seabourn Exports (mb/d) (Bloomberg)

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq deepened their cuts

Headline crude oil production of OPEC member countries in January is estimated to be down almost half a million barrels a day to 26.57 mb/d from 27.06 mb/d in December. However, the actual compliance with quotas improved by just 340 kb/d, lesser than the reduction in the headline number (Chart 4). Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq deepened their cuts. These three are, as a matter of fact, the only countries within OPEC (that are a part of OPEC+) that are meaningfully producing below their quotas. Algeria and Gabon chipped-in a combined decline of 70 kb/d. Iran and Libya’s output were down 40 and 120 kb/d respectively. However, these two are not subject to production quotas or ceilings. Angola is excluded from the calculation, which exited OPEC effective January.

Chart 4 - OPEC+ Jan 2024 Production Changes & Compliance with Quotas (Source: Bloomberg, Rystad Energy, Analyst Estimates)

Non-OPEC members of OPEC+ (excl. Russia) did not improve their compliance

We have already talked about Russia. The production of other non-OPEC countries (that are part of OPEC+) fell only 37 kb/d in January. Non-OPEC countries (excl. Russia) produced roughly 600 kb/d above their quotas. This is primarily coming from producers like Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Oman and Azerbaijan. This is in sharp contrast to OPEC members of OPEC+ that produced approx. 1.3 mb/d below their quotas. Technically, Mexico is not subject to the restraints as its target is back to the original baseline. In a nutshell, for non-OPEC producers, there remains serious room for improvement in compliance.

Leaking tendency among non-OPEC producers of OPEC+ is preventing the market to be tighter

EIA weekly numbers suggest that US oil production in January could be as much as 0.46 mb/d MoM lower in January. This is to be the temporary impact of wintry weather, which knocked out production in Texas and North Dakota. Considering the impact of all the three supply limiting factors i.e. drop in OPEC production, fall in Iran exports and US disruptions; the oil market in January should have been tighter. However, Russia’s maneuvering of its export mix counteracted this and raises serious questions over its seriousness and commitment to the OPEC+ production ceilings. At the same time, this adds to the burden on Saudi Arabia and Kuwait who are already shouldering most of the cuts. Looking at the leaking tendency of OPEC+, we get the feeling that Russia and the rest of non-OPEC (mainly Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan & Oman) are complacent with the prevailing crude oil price ranges (i.e. WTI $70-75 and Brent $75-80). This means that unless the oil market weakens materially, Russia would take every opportunity to maintain supplies. This tendency will prevent the market to become tighter and therefore restricts upside in crude oil. A neutral view on oil for now.