Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Russia Increases Oil Market Share In January Despite OPEC+ Pledges

Feb. 05, 2024 9:50 PM ETUSO, UNG, UCO, BNO, SCO, BOIL, USL, DBO, UGA, KOLD, USOI, NRGU, UNL, OILK, DBE, GRNTF, USAI, JJETF, VDE, VENAX, VITAX, OLOXF, XLE, IYE, OIH, IXC, PXI, FXN, FCG, PSCE, FILL, FENY, FTXN, HDRO, SOLR, CNRG, PXE, PXJ, IEO, IEZ, XES, XOP, CRAK
MMR Research profile picture
MMR Research
455 Followers

Summary

  • Russia seems to have taken advantage of the drop in Iran’s oil exports.
  • Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq deepened their cuts.
  • Non-OPEC members of OPEC+ (excl. Russia) did not improve their compliance.
  • Leaking tendency among non-OPEC producers of OPEC+ is preventing the market to be tighter.

Beautiful Dusk Sky Over an Offshore Oil Drilling close to Huntington Beach

Jeremy Poland

Russia seems to have taken advantage of the drop in Iran’s oil exports

During Aug-Dec 2023, Iran’s crude exports had consistently averaged approx. 1.5 mb/d. However, in January, there is a drop of almost 400 kb/d on the back of disruptions in

This article was written by

MMR Research profile picture
MMR Research
455 Followers
An experienced Long, Short & Contrarian analyst specializing in identifying profitable bottom-up opportunities. Specialist in Energy, Crude oil, Chemicals and Industrials. Extensive experience of covering Emerging Markets & Middle East equities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USO--
United States Oil Fund, LP ETF
UNG--
United States Natural Gas Fund, LP ETF
UCO--
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF
BNO--
United States Brent Oil Fund, LP ETF
SCO--
ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.