Shidlovski

4D Molecular's Gene Therapy Promises Reduced Treatment Burden for Wet AMD

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) is up over 80% today after it announced Phase 2 PRISM data in patients with severe wet AMD. Below, I take a closer look at the data and what it means for patients and investors.

To start, let's talk about 4D-150.

4DMT

4D-150 is their lead candidate in an expansive pipeline. 4D describes 4D-150 as follows:

4D-150 is comprised of our customized and evolved intravitreal vector, R100, and a transgene payload that expresses both aflibercept and a VEGF-C inhibitory RNAi. This dual transgene payload inhibits 4 angiogenic factors that drive wet AMD and DME: VEGF A, B, C and PlGF. R100 was invented at 4DMT through our proprietary Therapeutic Vector Evolution platform; we created this platform utilizing principles of directed evolution, a Nobel Prize-winning technology. 4D-150 is designed for single, low-dose intravitreal delivery.

According to their press release, the Phase 2 PRISM trial examined this gene therapy in patients with significant disease activity and a high anti-VEGF injection dependency. Patients with severe wet AMD often have to receive anti-VEGF injections, which are time-consuming, costly, and burdensome. 4D's 4D-150 gene therapy is a one-time injection aiming to decrease the burden of injections.

The trial has enrolled 51 patients to randomly receive either a high or low dose of 4D-150 or afibercept (the control), a popular treatment for wet AMD. Interim findings demonstrate 4D-150's potential to drastically reduce anti-VEGF treatment frequency. After 24 weeks, up to an 89% reduction in yearly anti-VEGF injections was observed, with a significant majority of patients requiring fewer supplementary injections. Efficacy measures show a mix in visual acuity changes but a consistent reduction in retinal thickness, especially in the high-dose group, indicating a beneficial anatomical impact.

On the safety front, no significant inflammation was observed after administration. Inflammation is a common deterrent for eye treatments, especially among gene therapies.

The company intends to initiate a Phase 3 trial in wet AMD in Q1 2025, potentially supporting a BLA.

This data, in my view, positions 4D-150 as a promising gene therapy candidate to lessen the treatment burden of wet AMD, suggesting a shift towards less frequent, more sustainable management options. The stock market's reaction seems warranted, and 4D-150 is now a key player in the wet AMD treatment development landscape.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ending September 30, 2023, collaboration and license earnings leaped. They soared from a mere $0.5 million to an impressive $20.2 million. Yet, this surge in income faced a challenge. Operating costs climbed, reaching $34.2 million from $27 million. This uptick was mainly due to more money funneled into research and development.

Despite the climb in spending, the net loss saw a reduction. It shrank from $25.7 million to $10.3 million, year-over-year. A hefty boost in interest income played a key role. Yet, a shadow loomed over this silver lining. The company issued more shares, nearly 30% more, diluting shareholder value. Shares jumped from 32.4 million to 42.3 million.

Financial Health

Switching focus to the balance sheet reveals a fortress of liquidity. Cash, alongside marketable securities, piled up to $319.7 million. Here, cash was king at $275.7 million, with securities adding $44 million. Liabilities, however, were far less, totaling just $31.7 million. This debt included various dues, from bills to lease obligations, showcasing a sturdy financial foundation.

The past nine months have witnessed a cash flow saga. Operating activities drained $51.1 million. This led to a cash burn, ticking at about $5.7 million monthly. After crunching the numbers, the cash pile promises a lengthy runway, easing immediate financial worries. Yet, this past performance doesn't guarantee future ease.

Following trading on Monday, the company announced their intention to go forward with a $250 million public offering, which will significantly boost their cash pile.

Market Sentiment

According to Seeking Alpha data, the market capitalization of FDMT stands at $1.38 billion, reflecting a significant size within its sector. Short interest is relatively high at 12.72%, with 2.88 million shares short, indicating a bearish outlook from some market participants, which could lead to volatility or a potential short squeeze.

Institutional ownership is robust at 98.51%, with significant recent activity including 23 new positions and 11 sold out, showcasing strong institutional interest; notable holders include Viking Global Investors and Ra Capital, among others. Insider trades reveal a net sale activity over the past three and twelve months, yet the net addition in the longer term could reflect mixed insider confidence.

Given these dynamics, the market sentiment towards FDMT can be classified as "adequate," balancing strong growth prospects and institutional support against significant short interest and recent insider selling trends.

Is FDMT Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

In conclusion, the most recent data from 4D Molecular Therapeutics' Phase 2 PRISM trial is a "buy" signal. I think there's potential for further upside from here as the market continues to digest the significance of these findings. It is important to note that the data is fairly robust and mature, as the efficacy and safety of the therapy have been evaluated up to 24 and 100+ weeks, respectively. These findings highlight the ability of 4D-150 to lessen the heavy treatment load for patients suffering from severe wet AMD, and this development, along with 4D's strong financial position and strategic alliances, makes a strong case for speculative bets. The success and safety observed with 4D-150, particularly its capacity to reduce annual anti-VEGF shots by up to 89%, highlight its potential as a market-shifting therapy.

Yet, investors must tread carefully. The road ahead for 4D, particularly the critical Phase 3 trial of 4D-150, carries hefty risks. The challenge of crafting gene therapies and the battle in the wet AMD arena, with new gene treatments on the rise, cannot be ignored.

To lower these dangers, a spread-out biotech portfolio is wise. Keeping tabs on the Phase 3 trial's progress and the evolving competitive scene is key. Watching 4D's financial pulse, focusing on its cash flow and R&D spend, is vital for judging its long-term health.

Investors should watch for the Phase 3 kickoff and initial outcomes for 4D-150, shifts in alliance and licensing deals, and news on the broader pipeline. These elements will be crucial for measuring 4D's capacity to maintain its stride and make the most of its gene therapy potential.