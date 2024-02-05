Rose's Income Garden 30 Dividend Payments Keeps 6% Yield/ January Update

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

The RoseNose investing style is to have and maintain a quality, value-built, primarily defensive income portfolio with rising dividends for income generation. It has been written about since 2015 on Seeking Alpha even before “RIG” itself was created on November 18, 2021. It ended January with 81 stocks from 11 sectors with a goal to have 50% of its income derived from defensive quality investment-grade common stock. The financial sector has high yield ("HY"), business development companies ("BDCs"), some mREITs and preferred stock with real estate also represented. It generally has less beta price movement than the overall market, while it strives for retirement income and higher dividend yield. Admittedly growth stocks are the least represented, but preserving value is an important goal while collecting income.

Below is a chart showing asset class breakdown with 73.37% as common stock:

Asset-Class Breakdown Asset-class % of Portfolio Common Stocks 73.37% Common Units 0.00% Preferred Shares 10.02% Preferred Units 0.00% IG Bonds 0.00% HY Bonds 0.60% CEF 5.37% ETF 10.45% Cash 0.20% Total 100.00% Click to enlarge

Rose’s Income Garden “RIG” Portfolio ended January with 81 stocks with 30 of those or 37% paying in January.

January Income : Up 10.7% over 2 years

January 2024 Income rose 78% from 2023, which was down 37.8% from 2022 secondary to holding too much cash that month. That situation has since been remedied, recovering nicely to overtake 2022 income by 10.7%. All January payments are shown in order of date received in the following chart along with dividend payment, yields and more. There was 1 raise, 1 special payment and sadly 2 cuts. Companies with dividend changes are listed in bold print.

The chart below lists the companies in order by the date of the month received/ or Jan. Date column. Abbreviations used are as follows:

div/sh $= The amount of the dividend paid in US$.

Yearly $ Div = The current or forward yearly dividend amount expected

Div% Yield = The yearly $ Div divided by the 2/2 price in the last column.

STOCK Company 2024 Jan div/sh Yearly Divi % Other Dividend 2/2 Ticker Name Date $ $ Divi Yield Comments $Price (UGI) UGI 1 0.375 1.5 6.11% 24.54 (PFLT) PennantPark Float 2 0.1025 1.23 10.96% Monthly Pay 11.22 (PNNT) PennantPark Inv 2 0.07 0.84 12.16% Monthly pay 6.91 (GPC) Genuine Parts 2 0.95 3.8 2.67% 142.38 (FSK) FS KKR Cap 3 0.7 2.88 14.09% Regular + Special 20.44 (KMB) Kimberly-Clark 3 1.18 4.72 3.86% 122.26 (JPST) JPMorgan US Inc 3 0.2367 2.5 4.97% Monthly Pay 50.3 (PEP) PepsiCo 5 1.265 3.1 1.81% 170.97 (MRK) Merck 8 0.77 3.08 2.44% Raise from 73c 126.41 (DNP) DNP Select Inc Fund 10 0.065 0.78 8.74% Monthly Pay 8.92 (MO) Altria 10 0.98 3.92 9.48% 41.36 (PM) Philip Morris 10 1.3 5.2 5.59% 92.99 (MPW) Medical Prop Trust 11 0.15 0.6 18.29% 3.28 (OBDC) Blue Owl Capital 12 0.33 1.57 10.63% 14.77 (MDLZ) Mondelez 13 0.425 1.7 2.21% 76.87 (BXMT) Blackstone 13 0.62 2.48 12.88% 19.25 (SEAL.PR.A) Seapeak LNG/Prf-A 16 0.5625 2.25 9.04% preferred fixed. 24.9 (SEAL.PR.B) Seapeak LNG/Prf-B 16 0.5313 2.125 8.62% preferred fixed. 24.65 (WPC) W. P. Carey 16 0.86 3.44 5.58% Cut from $1.07 61.61 (DBRG) Digital Bridge 16 0.01 0.04 0.20% Not Rose 19.96 (DBRG.PR.H) Digital Bridge- pref H 16 0.4453 1.78 7.66% preferred fixed. 23.23 (CGBD) Carlyle Secured 18 0.44 1.76 11.65% 15.11 (FMC) FMC Corp 18 0.58 2.32 3.78% Raise next time 61.43 (XEL) Xcel Energy 20 0.52 2.08 3.48% Raise next time 59.82 (CSCO) Cisco 24 0.39 1.56 3.11% Raise next time 50.18 (ABR.PR.F) Arbor Realty- pref F 30 0.3906 1.56 8.68% preferred fixed 17.98 (NML) Neubergr Berman Etf 31 0.0584 0.7 10.65% Monthly Pay 6.57 (RC) Ready Capital 31 0.3 1.44 15.70% Cut from 36c 9.17 (ARDC) Ares Capital Fund 31 0.1175 1.41 10.48% Monthly Pay 13.45 Click to enlarge

2 normal monthly payers (SHYG) iShares HY ETF Fund and (BITO) Bitcoin ETF paid twice in December and will resume as usual in February. In fact BITO has already announced a nice rich distribution of $0.3563 to be paid February 8th.

Raise- 1

Merck -MRK

This is a healthcare sector big pharma company founded in 1891 in Rahway, NJ. It had a huge dip in earnings this past year.

Below is a FASTgraph of Merck for 5 years, showing 2 past years and 3 future year estimates represented by dotted lines. The bottom line of black numbers list earnings/ EPS by year showing them drop from $7.48 in 2022 down to $1.51 “ouch” for 2023. 2024 earnings are estimated to be $8.56E. The E after the number means they are estimated. Also on the lowest bottom line are dividends/Div with the most recent raise shown to $3.08E for 2024. This now announced raise shows the estimate to be correctly noted for 2024.

MRK 5 year technical metrics chart (FASTGraphs Feb 2, 2024)

The raise of 4c from 73c to 77c =5.5%. The 5-year average dividend growth rate is 9.3%, so this lower raise was expected secondary to the lower 2023 earnings. It was still a big thank you because of that decline. Merck has an A+ S&P credit rating and 13 years of raises in a row. The current price of $126.41 offers a yield of 2.44% as investors are already anticipating a much greater 2024 for earnings. The orange line represents a 15 P/E where the black price line is currently floating above it in the chart for 2023. The price is definitely bridging that earnings gap as it heads toward 2024 higher earnings.

The Seeking Alpha chart below shows the 1-year price action with a gradual decline in price to end 2023 at a low in December. It has now reached a very upward enthusiastic price in anticipation for a better future.

MRK 1 year price chart and metrics (Seeking Alpha February 3, 2024.)

Special Payment -1

FS KKR Capital

This BDC/ Business Development Company headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. paid 70c with 64c of it being the regular payment and 6c the special. It has been making such combination payments for over a year now in varying amounts. The price does not really reflect the amazing yield, but perhaps more so it being a bit risky. My fingers are crossed for the nice payments to continue. However, even without the special payments it would still pay a nice high yield.

Cuts -2

1- W. P.Carey Inc.

This triple net REIT owns commercial properties internationally and is headquartered in NY, NY.

It most recently spun off its office properties and lowered the dividend from $1.07 to 86c to compensate. Sadly, management did not signal it was going to do the spin off until the last minute and its price suffered. It has since been up and down but seems to have stabilized with a respectable yield of 5.6%. It has a BBB+ S&P credit rating. The spin off company name is Net Lease Office Properties/ [NLOP] and recently announced a 34c dividend which may or may not be continued or just be annual.

2- Ready Capital

This is a commercial mortgage REIT originator servicing company. Sadly, this is the third cut received in a year after it acquired another debt servicer Broadmark last year. The distribution has gone from 40 to 36c and now to 30c within that time period. The merger would seem to have become more challenging than anticipated and has been disappointing. Management claims it will become more lucrative this year. The price has also gone lower and that is the only reason for its current high yield. I hold, hope and watch it with caution. It is headquartered in NY, NY.

“RIG” January Transactions

Sell-2

1- Viatris (VTRS)

This healthcare spin off came from Pfizer (PFE) on November 17, 2020. It has been lackluster and doesn’t look to improve even this year and has been very disappointing indeed. It raised the dividend from 11c to 12c the first year, but has held it at 0% since, again disappointing. It does have a BBB- S&P credit rating and 4% dividend yield, but I wish to look elsewhere. Its price has moved up and down and more recently rose up to a level where I could somewhat comfortably say goodbye with a green total return for RIG.

2- DigitalBridge preferred H

These preferred shares were bought in early and mid 2023 with an average yield of 8.7%. The price rose quickly, so quick that the yield went down to 6.6%. Quick capital gain profits called, and I have already moved to add higher yielding alternatives.

Buy-2

These 2 investments are not shown in the January income chart.

1- Energy Transfer preferred shares D (ET.PR.D)

Energy Transfer LP (ET) is a quality energy company with a BBB credit rating. These preferred shares when bought had just moved to a floating rate paying $0.662 for the November distribution. I purchased the shares with that in mind and what would have been ~10.5% yield expecting the first payment in February. ET most recently announced it will call these shares February 9th, 2024, before what would have been the next payment. It will pay the $25 call price +accrued interest to that date of $0.62. This was owned for just over 1 month, so sad, but still a very good quick return on some cash.

2- Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund (DFP)

This Fund holds primarily high-quality preferred shares and bonds. Morningstar Analysts give it a high rating and an NAV or Net Asset Value of $20.64. Currently it sells at a discount to that NAV at $18.60 or so.

It pays monthly with the last payment being $.1075. It has also announced the next 3 payments. and will start doing so in February for RIG. This is a quick and easy way to hold some preferred shares in the portfolio at about 7% yield. It is not quite as high as owning individual names, but just fine until my search reveals new purchase candidates. It is still a higher yield than holding cash or cash alternative funds.

Add On -1

NML - Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure Income Fund

This monthly paying MLP Fund was the recipient for more cash. The price is attractive and so is the yield. It appears in the January dividend chart and does not have a K1 tax form.

No trims.

Summary/ Conclusion

Inception of “RIG” was Nov. 22, 2021, and it has a total return of 15.54% and a forward dividend yield of 6%. It is also beating SPY over that time period by 9.45%, but note RIG also has a nice high dividend yield. January has been uneventful with portfolio value YTD slightly green at 0.53%. The goal of defensive sectors admittedly will work best in a recession and thus the reasoning to keep ~ 50% income and not all of it in those sectors seems to hold the portfolio in good balance.

The financials and the remaining sectors are providing a challenge as well, but the income received will continue to provide a smile for me while owning them in RIG. The plan remains the same thus far for 2024 and beyond.