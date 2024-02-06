Growing An Income Bucket

Baris-Ozer

Some of my security transactions last year and even in January had the purpose of growing my Income Bucket. It seemed that some readers might benefit from seeing more detail about my process for doing so.

The context has two parts. First, I am retired with various income sources that do not fully support my spending and will support a smaller fraction over time.

Second, the Income Bucket is the 70% of my portfolio intended to provide growing dividends that can support spending. (It is 80% of the stock portfolio.) More detail is in this recent article.

The idea for growing the Income Bucket is as follows. It involves contraction and expansion of the holdings across market cycles.

First, broaden the holdings during bull markets. As these develop, there will be opportunities to place some funds into "storage" positions. These are intended to provide income while being available to be sold during the next bear.

Second, concentrate the holdings during bear markets. Select the most undervalued investments with the highest (reasonably) safe dividend yields. It may even make sense to take a modest loss on one stock in order to buy another one of equal or better quality with more upside.

This is not so hard in my space of REITs and energy investments. Time spent learning by me and belonging to good Investing Groups really helps.

I would not have a clue how to avoid dividend disasters like V.F. Corporation (VFC), which had been considered completely safe by authors who have dividend safety as a primary focus. That keeps me out of those sandboxes when looking for income.

Back to the cycle, as the selected stocks start to recover, monitor their yield relative to other stocks of equal or better quality. When these get close in value take some or all of the funds from the initial position and invest them in the new alternatives.

The point here is to, at minimum, add a little diversification. It is even better if you can move into positions with higher expected dividend growth. Examples are below.

Rinse and repeat. As an example, let's look at the 2022-2023 bear market.

Being Ready in late 2021

This illustration will focus on my REITs. The process with energy investments was out of phase with the REITs, but fundamentally similar.

A lot of the discussion here will focus on dividend yields. What needs emphasis is that yield absolutely should not be among the top initial considerations in selecting investments.

Yield may matter to you, but it only is relevant among a collection of companies all of which meet all your other investing requirements. The REITs discussed here are all firms I have studied in depth over time. Only within that context would I compare yields the way we see below.

At the end of 2021 my portfolio held significant positions in 11 REITs. It also held funds in British American Tobacco (BTI) and Altria (MO) that I considered to be available for redeployment.

RP Drake

None of those 11 REITs was then yielding above 5.5% and several of them (in rows shaded aqua) were below 5%. Clipper (CLPR), shaded yellow, yielded about 5%. During 2021 I had bought some solid growers, broadening the portfolio as the REIT market got expensive.

The largest position was STORE Capital at 7.5% of the portfolio. When they got bought out during 2022, my replacement was Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT).

Concentration During Early Price Crash

As the REIT market started to crash in 2022, what I tracked was the changes in price of quality REITs. None of them were actually impacted in any significant way economically.

Mr. Market was in a panic based on what happened in the last war. The French generals may have panicked in 1940, as their preparations for the last war were revealed to be irrelevant. But Mr. Market and oh so many commenters on SA outdid them in 2022.

YCharts

First that panic hit Simon Property Group (SPG) and EPR Properties (EPR), driving up their yields. Research that I had shared in previous articles showed that quality malls were not threatened by e-commerce and that retail was in a really good place. It also showed that the media narrative that theatres were dying was utterly false.

But neither of these realities has stopped the many who think investing does not require deep and thoughtful research. They bought the media narratives and made dumb decisions, driving both stocks down significantly in price.

What I did was to boost my position size in those two stocks. Pushing SPG up to 10% and EPR to 7% of the portfolio was an easy decision.

This kind of action reflects the value of understanding a niche market in detail. Based on what you already know, it is easy to see when the market goes off the rails.

Later in the year, in September, the market soured on Armada Hoffler, as you can see from the jump in their yield. I took time to study them closely, as is discussed here, and then decided to invest. I also looked at and added Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) as an income position.

You can see that neither NNN REIT (NNN) nor VICI Properties (VICI) dropped in that first year. That turned their value into a resource, which I used.

I also sold Crown Castle (CCI) near what turned out to be its peak. I sold Boston Properties (BXP) in January to pursue another REIT, but before long those funds were also in use for the REITs shown above.

By the end of 2022, my number of REITs was down to 9 and the concentrations had changed strongly. In addition, I had drawn 8% more of the portfolio into REITs from storage and other positions.

RP Drake

The four income positions are shown in rows shaded pink. Meanwhile, Clipper (CLPR) was paying a decent yield but my hope was to get out alive [ I didn't.]

The four rows shaded aqua show positions acquired mainly for growth. Over the next year, the first three of those provided funds to fuel further upside investments.

Back to Broadening in 2023

But my topic today is he evolution of the income positions. Here is how certain yields evolved throughout 2023.

YCharts

My goal was to find opportunities to use part of a large position to buy the same income from another quality REIT. When considering a swap, I evaluate the impact of the difference in yield on my dividend income.

My tendency is to pull the trigger when that difference gets to 0.5%, thinking of numbers like the following. On a 6% yield a 4% portfolio position pays back 0.24% of the portfolio as dividends.

The difference in income corresponding to a 0.5% in yield is a tenth of that 0.24%. That difference amounts to well below 1% of annual dividend income, which usually works for me.

What happened in the second half of 2023 is that the net lease REITs finally started dropping in price. So as the yield of WPC got close to that of SPG in mid-summer, I used some of the SPG holding to fund a WPC position.

Later in the year a similar thing happened when the yield on NNN converged with that on SPG. And along the way Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) agreed to be bought out and I sold it, which also provided resources. By year-end the REIT holdings looked like this:

RP Drake

You can see in the rows shaded aqua three REITs bought during 2023 for upside. The rows shaded pink again show the income REITs that are our focus.

The purpose of adding WPC and NNN was just diversification. These should grow their dividends at rates similar to that of SPG. (The dividend cut by W.P. Carey has positives and negatives, but we won't discuss that here.) And my preference, overall, is to have typical position sizes of 3% to 4%.

Even Better: Turn Upside Into Income

The story for BXP, and later VICI, is different and better. Here is the behavior of their yields across the past year.

YCharts

When office REIT prices crashed last spring, pushing the yield on BXP above 8%, that got my attention. BXP has long been a slow grower, but also a rock-solid company. At some yield that is worth buying.

So I took an independent look at BXP in June. That confirmed my basic comfort with the company.

I decided my buy price was $45 and started making a bit of money by selling puts. But the price did not quite fall that low.

Later, in October, I made some more money from puts and eventually decided that my net cost was now low enough. So I went into a position at the end of October. By early January that position was up 30% (more than that if you count the puts).

More importantly, the yield on BXP had dropped to about 0.5% above that of VICI. I also had looked closely at VICI recently, to assess whether to own it and under what condition. What was appealing about trading those positions was that VICI will be a much better dividend grower going forward.

My concern is with cumulative income, as should be true for most retirees. To decide whether that difference in yield was acceptable I made this plot. Here is the difference in cumulative income as a fraction of the total from these positions.

RP Drake

The dashed line assumes no growth and represents BXP. The purple line shows 5% growth, which seems to me to be a good estimate for VICI. The gold line shows 3% growth, if they fall short.

For the expected dividend growth my cumulative income will completely recover in just over 4 years and never will dip more than 10%. That 10% dip on a 4% portfolio position would be 0.4%, a decrease I can certainly live with.

So I made the switch. I had used available funds to buy BXP, which would have been fine to hold long-term for income. But then BXP increased enough to add about 1% to portfolio value, and it became possible to roll all of that into VICI to get nearly the same income and much better income growth prospects.

Overall those trades embody what for me is a home run.

Forward From Here

One way to parse the background of that recent move into VICI is this: I had some money in VICI in early 2022. I sold that in mid-2022 at a 9% loss and put the money into SPG. After collecting larger dividends (~7%) from SPG for about a year, I sold that for about a 10% gain, breaking even on the principal.

Consider those to be the funds invested later in 2023 in BXP. Then the sharp, 30% rise in the price of BXP let me put the increased funds back into VICI at the same yield as it had when it was sold in 2022. So I ended up on net with an increase in income of at least 27% on that position. Plus, the increased income is secure and in a position to grow.

Will it be VICI that drops little in the first months of the next bear? Or will it again be SPG and EPR? Who knows? But it will be something, which will produce opportunity.

That's how you can grow an Income Bucket, without steadily adding new funds.