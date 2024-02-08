Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 153: $15,300 Allocated, $1,349.21 In Projected Dividends

Feb. 08, 2024 9:00 AM ETMO, PFE, JEPQ, SGOV, VZ3 Comments
Summary

  • Big tech earnings and the Fed meeting dominated the headlines, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq finishing the week up.
  • META was the winner this earnings season, with shares climbing 19.2% after a strong quarter.
  • NYCB cut its dividend by over 70%, highlighting the importance of diversification in the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio.

Money on the edge

PM Images

This was a wild week as big tech earnings and the Fed meeting dominated the headlines. The S&P 500 closed the week out up 1.31%, while the Nasdaq finished up 0.93%. Meta Platforms (

Comments (3)

bill h illify profile picture
bill h illify
Today, 9:21 AM
Comments (7.5K)
I’m always due for a wing clipping, and out jumps NYCB, right on schedule. As you state, diversification is key…I’m just not as smart as Mr Munger who used to lean towards concentrated portfolios
w
wildpatriot
Today, 9:17 AM
Comments (627)
Added to VZ and ENB 25 shares each. Started positions in GOOGL, AMZN 15 shares each. Will selling some other growth stock and have on the buy list to increase positions in VZ, ARCC, MO, PM, and a new one SGOV.
R
Ron1634
Today, 9:11 AM
Comments (3.16K)
So, you are still somewhat bullish on NYCB.
NYCB.PRA sold off with the common.
Time to buy your 1st individual preferred?
