Srinophan69/Moment via Getty Images

This Analysis Assigns a Hold rating for Endeavour Mining plc

Retail investors should consider a Hold rating on Endeavour Mining plc (OTCQX:EDVMF) shares as these are not expected to recover anytime soon while uncertainty remains over interest rate expectations.

This stock is not seen as suitable for medium to long-term positioning, but rather as a way to profit from gold price cycles. The shares will offer proper entry points in the future.

US Economy Heading for Recession: Upward Catalyst for Gold Prices

The risk of a rise in energy costs in the wake of the Middle East crisis and the creation of 353,000 jobs in January, well above market forecasts of 180,000 jobs, increase the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will delay its rate-cutting policy and make fewer rate cuts than expected this year.

The prospect of a "higher-for-longer" interest rate policy from the Fed is strengthening the value of the US dollar in the market, which, along with US Treasuries, is a competitor to gold. Therefore, the price per ounce of gold at the time of writing was $2,024.30 per ounce, lower than the previous session.

These two headwinds may provide further downward pressure on the yellow metal as long as the market remains confident that the economy is resilient despite the Fed's hawkish stance and the crisis in the Middle East escalates.

But higher interest rates coupled with persistently elevated core inflation are weighing on consumption and investment, setting the stage for an economic recession predicted by two indicators presented a little further ahead. The negative cycle in the US economy, which economists at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) believe could occur sometime in the first half of 2024, will ultimately have a positive impact on the price of gold, as this will be supported by robust demand for hedging purposes. The dramatic slowdown in the U.S. economy will cause investors to worry about their portfolios and turn to the yellow metal as it is considered a safer place amid increasing uncertainty that typically leads to a higher aversion to riskier securities. Presumably Trading Economics analysts will lower their forecast for future gold prices to reflect waning enthusiasm for the Federal target rate cut in March 2024 (from a 64% probability last month to 15.5% currently), but they will continue to reflect gold as the safe-haven to resort to next in a difficult macroeconomic environment: At the time of writing, analysts are forecasting higher gold prices of $2,063.29 per ounce by the end of this quarter and $2,131.46/oz. in 12 months.

2 Strong Predictors of a Recession

The economic recession is predicted by Duke professor and Canadian economist Campbell Harvey's inverted yield curve for the spread between 10-year and 3-month US Treasury bonds (current 10-year rate of 4.09% versus 3-month rate of 5.45%). As a reliable indicator of economic recession, it has correctly predicted each of the eight significant slowdowns in the US cycle of the past six decades. Typically, the shorter the term, the lower the risk of the borrower defaulting, and the yield can therefore be lower than on loans with a longer term. When relationships change, the short-term future is considered more risky and highly uncertain than in calm times.

The recession is also signaled by the following indicator, which tells us that with the Fed's postponement of the first interest rate cut, the real Fed funds rate rises to an elevated level, which in the past has often been followed by an economic downturn or recession.

Source: Deutsche Bank Securities via Matthew Luzzetti - reported by Yahoo Finance

Retail investors could benefit from this expected rise in the gold price by investing directly in gold bullion, but they generally do not have the capital to do this in the way that large investors and banks, for example, can. Retail investors can position themselves through gold stocks to take advantage of rising gold prices. But not all are the same, some stocks can rise more than others due to their high correlation with the price movement of gold.

Gain Exposure to the Gold Cycle: Endeavour Mining

Retail investors may want to take advantage of the volatility in the share price of Endeavour Mining plc - a London, UK-based mining company and explorer of gold resources in West Africa - as this stock could increase in value very quickly if the price of gold has a bull market. This type of expectation is essentially based on a) a strong positive correlation that ties the share price of this gold stock to the price of gold futures (GCM2024) and b) a high beta gold coefficient. The first relationship is illustrated by the yellow area at the bottom of the following chart from Seeking Alpha, as this yellow area has been above zero for almost all of the last 5 years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The positive correlation means that when gold is bullish (bearish), the sentiment surrounding Endeavour Mining's stock price is most likely positive (negative) as well, regardless of the return margin, which can vary widely between securities. In fact, while gold futures are up nearly 40% over the past five years, shares of Endeavour Mining are just 1.5% higher than they were five years ago.

Therefore, Endeavour Mining shares do not lend themselves to a "buy & hold" approach at all, and not even the dividend the stock pays (TTM $0.82/share for a TTM yield of 4.77% at the time of writing) justifies such an investment strategy. The company has been committed to a shareholder return program since 2021 that combines the payment of dividends ($200 million was paid in 2023) and the repurchase of common shares ($66 million was allocated in 2023). Since then, the company has returned over $900 million to shareholders, but if that had been enough to set a different story for the shares, investors would certainly have noticed.

The US-listed stocks of gold producers are sought after by investors not because of their dividend yields, which are usually low compared to the market average, but because of the fluctuations in the stock price triggered by the volatility of the gold price. Large cycles provide the opportunity to achieve a range of returns many times higher than dividend yields within a very short period of time. For example, taking advantage of safe haven gold amid the US regional banking crisis in March 2023 and during the COVID-19 virus-induced crisis outbreak in March 2020, it would have made sense to invest in Endeavour Mining as the position allowed the retail investor to take home huge profits within a few months.

Even the economically advantageous gold production of Endeavour Mining plc compared to the global mining industry does not seem to have generated much interest in the stock market for long positions, as the stock market remains more confident of companies producing in risk-free jurisdictions such as North America or Australia.

Endeavour Mining: Costs, Growth, and the Critical Importance of the Gold Price

Currently, the AISC/ounce is well below the industry average (Metals Focus Gold Mine Cost Service says that global AISC/oz was $1,358 in early 2023), which coupled with robust gold price conditions, is helping to fund shareholder return programs and organic growth: The latter is possible in the short term through the optimization of Ity mine in the Côte d'Ivoire and Houndé mine in Burkina Faso as well as flagship production at the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal and in the longer term through the development/expansion of 4.5 million ounces of the indicated resource in Tanda-Iguela greenfield property in Ivory Coast, which the company describes as "one of the most significant discoveries in West Africa over the past decade".

Endeavour Mining reported fiscal 2023 gold production of 1,072,000 ounces matching guidance for 11 years in a row thanks to strong operations in Burkina Faso and Côte d'Ivoire. Now the company expects fiscal 2024 production to increase to 1,130,000 to 1,270,000 ounces at AISC of $955 to 1,035/oz (average: $995/oz), driven by two additional projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Senegal on track to begin gold production in Q2-2024.

Source: Endeavour Mining plc / Company Earnings Reports

In addition to internally generated resources, the company makes extensive use of debt capital, resulting in annual interest expense of $66.5 million, which is currently exceeded by operating income of $143.1 million by a margin of 2.2x Vs. a generally accepted minimum threshold of 1.5x. As long as the gold price remains robust, the company should have no problem paying the financial obligation incurred on the outstanding debt, but an Altman Z-Score of 2.80 does not completely rule out financial solvency problems, as the ratio must be at least 3 to indicate safe territory.

For this financial situation to remain in a healthy balance, the price of gold is crucial, and since the commodity market is extremely volatile, investors reasonably do not take the risk of a long-term position in this stock but change it depending on macroeconomic and geopolitical factors that affect gold price expectations. Although the gold margin benefits from low costs of activities, it would have shown little improvement had gold prices not remained well above the 5-year average of $1,765/oz.

For gold prices to remain stable above historical averages, the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environment must be so uncertain that investing in gold is considered an indispensable strategy to complement other strategies in asset allocation. The global macroeconomic and geopolitical environment is at the moment highly uncertain due to the conflicts and various geopolitical tensions between the Western and Eastern Bloc countries. In such a context, investors rightly have much more confidence in mining assets located in stable and risk-free jurisdictions such as North America and Australia than in the Endeavour Mining portfolio, which implies the support of significant risk with the company's footprint in West Africa. The risk must be adequately compensated today because the probability of loss in a scenario like the current one is very high. Today's high cost of money points precisely to the need to place a high value on cash and invest it in situations that involve a tolerable level of risk.

Endeavour Mining Vs. Its Competitors: Investors Weigh Asset Geolocation

This situation is reflected in Endeavour Mining's shares, which therefore lost ground in the long term compared to Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY), Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI), and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR).

Source: Seeking Alpha

In fact, HMY has activities in South Africa, Papua New Guinea, and Queensland, Australia. AGI is engaged in the mining of precious metals in Canada and Mexico, while Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metals and other royalty streams, and other interests primarily in Canada.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) has production in Peru, and B2Gold Corp. (BTG) operates as a gold producer in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia, which, like Endeavour Mining, carries a much greater risk to the portfolio of mining assets than in South Africa, Mexico, and North America.

The Country Risk for Endeavour Mining

Burkina Faso is one of many countries in the West African region struggling with a violent Islamic insurgency that had its epicenter in neighboring Mali where the withdrawal of Minusma (UN troops) has exacerbated the rivalry between the armed groups present in the north of the country and the Malian state. The insurgency has spread to other close by countries, including Burkina Faso, in the past decade. In addition, there have been recent disputes with the working class in Hounde, resulting in a strike at Hounde that disrupted production last month, which represents 30% of the company's total output. In Senegal, unrest between civilians and police forces often occurs for political reasons.

The Second Factor of Endeavour Mining: High Beta Gold Coefficient

Due to a high gold beta coefficient, EDVMF could be used to profit from the gold price bull market in 2024 on expected robust demand for hedging purposes. The past 52 weekly returns of gold futures (a benchmark for gold price returns) were put in a linear relationship with the past 52 weekly returns of EDVMF's share price, with gold futures as input while EDVMF was the output. A period of only 52 weeks was chosen for the analysis and not further in the past, as it is assumed that the next markets will look more similar to the recent ones due to the interaction of approximately the same macroeconomic and geopolitical factors. The model produced a beta gold coefficient of nearly 2 and a coefficient of determination of 44%. The first coefficient implies that an average $1 change in gold price results in a $2 change in the stock price, while the second coefficient implies that changes in gold futures account for 44% of the change in EDVMF stock price, which is a very good approximation.

The Stock Price Is Still Seen Moving Lower, So Hold Off for Now

Shares of EDVMF were trading at $16.77 per unit at the time of writing, giving it a market cap of $4.23 billion and a 52-week range of $16.76 to $27.40.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Shares have fallen significantly over the past 52 weeks and are now trading below the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages.

The 14-day relative strength indicator of 32.30 is very close to oversold levels, meaning there is little scope for shares to reach lower levels than current ones.

While the low prices are tempting given the beta coefficient of 2 if gold takes over the gold market this year, this analysis assumes that this is not the right time to buy the stock at this point. This analysis assumes that it will take time for the headwinds of the recession to be felt as the economy still shows signs of resilience through the labor market with 353k United States Non-Farm Payrolls in January 2024, above market forecasts of 180,000.

But at some point, there will be a recession because the sharp slowdown in the business cycle is necessary to bring inflation back to the 2 percent target, according to Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti. As the Eurozone receives the same therapy from the European Central Bank that the Fed gave to US inflation, the US economy will also enter a recession in line with the aforementioned predictors. Meanwhile, shares may continue to lack bite in patterns as uncertainty about when and how much the Fed will cut interest rates this year will keep the market cold for EDVMF stock.

In addition, when the recession hits, without distinguishing between gold stocks and any other stock in the market, the bearish sentiment will also cause strong negative pressure on EDVMF shares. This will lead to a likelihood of a lower share price level than the current one, also mitigating the risk of low trading volumes for the retail investor. This view is in line with the 24-month market beta of 1.04x.

When it comes time to buy shares ahead of the rising gold cycle, retail investors need to pay attention to trading volume, which was only 19,361 shares traded in the last three months, because once a position is established/modified too fat, it can be difficult to quickly realign it with changed circumstances. The stock has 245.85 million shares outstanding, of which 182.43 million shares are the float. About 71.56% of the float is owned by institutions. For now, retail investors may want to stick with a Hold rating on EDVMF shares.

The same considerations apply to shares of the company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX:EDV:CA), as these trade at CA$22.68 per unit, giving the stock a market capitalization of CA$5.70 billion. Dividend Yield TTM was 4.71%.

The 52-week range is CA$22.53 to CA$37.10. Shares are below the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving averages. The 14-day relative strength indicator is at 33.35, not far from oversold levels.

Conclusion

Endeavour Mining plc is ramping up production and keeping costs under control, but the gold price is crucial despite its market fluctuations. Considering the countries where mining operations are carried out, aggravated by the current situation of elevated uncertainty in the world, this stock is rightly viewed by retail investors as unsuitable for medium/long-term investment horizons.

Due to its correlation with gold prices and a high beta coefficient, this stock is best suited to exploit gold price cycles. 2024 could see a sharp rise in gold prices as hedging strategies will be in high demand given the difficult global scenario. However, now is not considered the right time to buy the shares; In fact, even though they are not statistically expensive, they can bring even lower prices.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.