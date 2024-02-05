Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 05, 2024 10:02 PM ETSymbotic Inc. (SYM) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.74K Followers

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 5, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Evanson - Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Richard B. Cohen - Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Carol Hibbard - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Piyush Avasthy - Citigroup

Ross Sparenblek - William Blair

Matt Summerville - D.A. Davidson

Mark Delaney - Goldman Sachs

Nicole DeBlase - Deutsche Bank

Chris Snyder - UBS

Jim Ricchiuti - Needham and Company

Ken Newman - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Joe Giordano - TD Cowen

Greg Palm - Craig-Hallum

Derek Soderberg - Cantor Fitzgerald

Rob Mason - Baird

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Symbotic's First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentations, there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's call is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Jeff Evanson, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jeff Evanson

Thanks, Val. Hello, everyone. I'm Jeff Evanson, Symbotic's VP of Investor Relations. Our press release and discussion today will include forward-looking statements based on assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including as a result of the factors described in cautionary statements and risk factors in Symbotic's financial release and regulatory filings with the SEC, by which any forward-looking statements made during this call are qualified in their entirety.

In addition, during this call, we will discuss certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, which the SEC refers to as non-GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures assist management in planning, forecasting and evaluating our business and financial

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SYM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SYM

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.