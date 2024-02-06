Daniel Grizelj

The rise in the S&P 500 (SPY) in recent months may lead to FOMO (fear of missing out) for investors, with some feeling like they need to chase growth stocks to achieve outsized gains.

However, an open secret in the market is that there are always pockets of value to be had in bull and bear markets alike, and that value stocks can be just as rewarding as growth stocks when bought at the right valuation, especially if they pay a decent dividend yield.

This brings me to UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI), which I last covered in December of last year, highlighting that market sentiment appeared to be overly negative for the stock, leading to material share price appreciation potential.

It appears that my bullish thesis has paid off, as the stock has giving investors a 9.1% total return including dividends, slightly beating the 8.4% rise in SPY over the same timeframe. Despite the recent rally, UGI remains down by 39% over the past year, as shown below, due perhaps to the market turning away from dividend stocks in a high interest rate environment and concerns around lackluster growth.

In this article, I revisit the stock including its recent fiscal first quarter results, and discuss why UGI remains a compelling value and income pick at the current price, so let's get started!

Why UGI?

UGI Corp. is one of the oldest companies in America and has been around for 141 years. Today, it serves 2.6 million customers and has operations across the energy landscape in the U.S. (West Virginia and Pennsylvania) and 17 countries in Europe, providing natural gas/electric transmission and distribution, midstream services, propane distribution, and RNG (renewable natural gas) generation.

Longtime investors in UGI know that the stock has fallen materially in recent years, with the share price declining by 34% over the trailing 3-year period. However, it's operating fundamentals that matter the most, and UGI's results aren't nearly as bad as what the share price action suggests. This is reflected by $1.20 in EPS for Q1 of 2024, representing a slight $0.02 increase from Q1 of 2021 (3 years ago) and $0.06 YoY increase from the prior year period.

Notably, UGI's aforementioned Q1'24 EPS of $1.20 beat analyst expectations by $0.17, driven by increased total margin at UGI International in Europe, which partially offset the effect of lower volumes at AmeriGas Propane, as shown below. Equally impressive was UGI's strong performance despite warmer than average weather, due to higher gas and electric base rates and regulatory weather normalization adjustment.

Moreover, UGI is seeing a growing customer base, with over 3,500 new residential and commercial heating customers in the Utilities segment. Also encouraging, its Mountaineer Gas Company also recently received regulatory approval for $14 million increase in gas base rates effective January 1, 2024 and has a 5-year pilot for weather normalization beginning in October of this year, which could offset potential future negative effects of milder temperature in Mountaineer's West Virginia service territory.

Looking ahead, UGI should see benefits from an expanding customer base at its Utilities segment, as noted earlier as well as the recent approval of the gas rate case for Mountaineer last month, as well as from continued expectation of 10% return on equity at its Pennsylvania and West Virginia utilities, sitting above the 9.0% threshold that's generally considered to be good for utility companies. For comparative purposes fellow utility companies American Electric Power (AEP) generates an ROE of 8.7% and Black Hills Corp. (BKH) generates ROE between 9.2% and 9.9% on recent rate case reviews.

Risks to UGI include the near-term dilutive effects of the recent sale of several energy marketing portfolios on France and Netherlands during fiscal Q1, furthering UGI's exit from non-core energy marketing business. This will enable UGI to invest in its core utility infrastructure and in AmeriGas.

Other risks include warmer than expected temperatures, which may impact UGI International's LPG volumes and potential for a continued downturn at AmeriGas, which saw EBITD down by $39 million YoY during fiscal Q1, as a result of customer attrition and warmer weather, Despite the downturn at AmeriGas, this business segment still generates plenty of free cash flow to fund UGI's other investment initiatives, and this picture could improve as management evaluates AmeriGas's operating model.

Meanwhile, UGI has plenty of liquidity at $1.5 billion to fund near-term capital requirements. It's also reasonably leveraged for a utility company with a total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.3x, sitting below the 4.5x level generally considered to be safe for utilities. As shown below, UGI has just $38 million worth of debt maturing this year, and potential for 3 rate cuts this year could buffer the impact of debt refinancing next year.

Management expects to pay down debt in the coming quarters and reduce its leverage ratio to the 3.25x - 3.75x range, and begin share repurchases thereafter. Holding all else equal, at the current forward PE of just 8.5x, that would be meaningfully accretive to shareholders as UGI would get an 11.7% earnings yield for every dollar spent on buybacks.

Importantly for income investors, UGI currently yields an attractive 6.3% and the dividend is well-covered by a 51% payout ratio. The dividend also comes with a 5-year CAGR of 7.6% and 36 years of consecutive growth. As shown below, UGI's yield currently sits well above its prior 10-year range.

(Note: The following chart shows TTM Yield. Forward Yield is 6.3%)

Lastly, I continue to see value in UGI at the current price of $23.85 with a forward PE of just 8.5. At this valuation, the market is pricing in a no growth future for UGI, which should not be the case. This is considering the 1-4% annual EPS growth that sell side analysts who follow the company estimate over the next two years, and which I believe is achievable considering its recent aforementioned rate increase and favorable demand for natural gas. In the meantime, investors get paid a well-covered 6.3% yield to wait for balance sheet deleveraging and a turnaround in LPG volumes.

Investor Takeaway

UGI is a sizable utility with a strong track record of dividend growth and a well-diversified business model. The company has shown resilience amidst headwinds such as warmer weather impacting its business, and continues to invest in its core utilities segment for long-term growth. With potential for rate increases and continued customer base expansion, UGI is well-positioned for future growth. Additionally, its attractive dividend yield and potential for share repurchases make it a compelling investment opportunity for income investors and value investors. Considering all the above, I maintain a 'Buy' rating on the stock.