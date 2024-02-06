Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

General Motors: Beats Expectations, But The Numbers Recommend Caution

Feb. 06, 2024 1:59 AM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM) StockF, TSLA
Pedro Goulart profile picture
Pedro Goulart
3 Followers

Summary

  • General Motors released its Q4 and full-year 2023 results, exceeding market expectations and its own guidance.
  • GM's revenue for 2023 was $171.8 billion, with a net income of $10.1 billion and adjusted EBIT of $12.4 billion.
  • The company's tight margins and high costs remain a challenge, but it has shown adaptability in controlling expenses compared to its competitors.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Pedro Goulart as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Chevrolet car, truck and SUV dealership. Chevy offers models such as the Suburban, Tahoe, Corvette, Trailblazer and Bolt EV.

jetcityimage

This article was written by

Pedro Goulart profile picture
Pedro Goulart
3 Followers
Economic Analyst, Accountant, and Writer with a background in Business Administration and Accounting, specialized in Forensic Accounting and Controllership. Active in providing investment insights on various platforms, focusing on global economic trends and practical strategies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.