Quick Overview

This article revisits a stock in the financials sector we covered twice last year, Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF).

We recognized the potential of this under-covered stock last year and the results show we were right so far. Since our September article calling it a hold, the stock has gone up nearly +6%, and since our June article where we gave 5 reasons why it is a buy opportunity, it is now up +13%.

RJF - price since last rating (Seeking Alpha)

Now with the latest earnings results still fresh since the Jan. 24th release, we are re-evaluating this one again, especially since it beat EPS estimates, and will apply our updated methodology.

After our research, we determined the hold rating should be reaffirmed.

This stock is a proven dividend grower, non-interest income and improving equity markets will be a tailwind in 2024, and it continues to grow AUM and AUC/A.

On the downside, with a share price trading 10% above average its dividend yield has fallen well below some key competitors, and although this firm does not appear to have major exposure to bad commercial loans, there are banks in the overall sector that might and we want to exercise caution in calling a buy on this stock right now, while we also think as a sell it would be a throwaway and missing out on the longer-term growth opportunity it offers.

Methodology

Our analysis approach follows the waterfall methodology from the world of project management. We want to answer questions like why this stock, what are the risks and benefits, what metrics matter, and what is our exit strategy from this investment.

We follow a sequential approach to get to a business decision of whether to buy, sell, or hold this stock and for our readers, we do so in plain and straightforward language without a lot of financial wizardry.

investing flow (author)

Initiating: Why this Stock & Sector?

We have kept Raymond James on our watch list as it is a serious firm that has been around since 1962, as its SA profile shows, as well as being diversified across private client solutions, asset management, and capital markets.

In fact, its CEO Paul Reilly said something interesting in a CNBC TV interview last year:

People ask me what happens if (interest) rates go up.. and what happens if they go down.. we'll make money in either environment."

Notable press releases from this firm lately include its November announcement that it is hiking its dividend by 7.1%, and increasing its share repurchase authorization.

As for the financials sector, which is broad and includes everything from banks and insurance to asset managers, key sector data shows it has seen nearly +4% growth so far YTD despite the recent concerns over exposure to office loans. This gets our attention as it tells us the market is bullish on the potential of this sector, so this confidence from other investors may present an opportunity, or it may be driving this firm into overpriced territory.

Planning: What are Risks & Benefits?

Now we know why we picked this stock and sector for our investment idea today, and now we should talk briefly about some risks and benefits to consider.

First, let's go over some of the results from their recent earnings.

Total revenues grew YoY to $3B in the quarter ending December, vs $2.8B in Dec. 2022. Earnings YoY growth was rather flat at $498MM vs $509MM in Dec. 2022.

Although they saw a decline in net interest income (as interest expenses rose), being a diversified firm as we mentioned earlier it saw YoY growth in non-interest income such as brokerage, trading, and asset management fees as well as underwriting.

Analysts are highly bullish on future earnings of this firm, with estimates calling for 14% EPS growth by September, and 9 upward revisions to EPS so far.

In terms of risk, the key item we care about with this being a financial firm is its exposure to bad assets, and in this case, we will focus on its loan book, especially exposure to commercial real estate.

RJF - loan book (RJF quarterly supplement)

From its quarterly earnings supplement, we see that the firm is exposed to $7.3B of commercial real estate, which is about 16% of its loan book.

However, the firm reports in its release that the loan book is in solid shape:

The credit quality of the loan portfolio is solid, with criticized loans as a percent of total loans held for investment ending the quarter at 1.09%. Bank loan allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans held for investment was 1.08%, and bank loan allowance for credit losses on corporate loans as a percent of corporate loans held for investment was 2.06%.

From the evidence so far, we are inclined to say hold on this stock as we think although continued pressure on net interest income will exist in this high interest rate environment the firm also will benefit from the growth in equity markets lately. They also do not have a major exposure to commercial real estate (under 20% of their loan book), which is a huge plus going forward.

So, we say the benefits of keeping this stock outweigh the risks at this stage, however is it too expensive right now? Let's take a look.

Executing: Is the Price & Valuation Justified?

Here is the current YCharts for this stock:

The chart shows us this stock made a huge recovery from the spring dip, and now is trading at nearly +10% vs its 200-day moving average.

We also know from valuation metrics that the forward P/E ratio is 12.28, higher than the sector average of 10.85. We think it is due to the future EPS growth estimates by analysts, and the market is bullish on that, expecting some good numbers up ahead. We have to agree, and it will be powered by non-interest income as we said already.

As far as forward P/B ratio, it is 2.12, while the sector is at 1.04. The market clearly is expecting future equity growth and is paying more for this stock as a result. We see from the balance sheet the firm has already grown equity YoY to $10.18B in the last quarter, vs $9.83B in Dec. 2022. We expect this equity growth to continue, fueled by earnings growth.

However, we also think the canary in the coalmine will be further office loan defaults and potential impact on those banks in this sector more heavily exposed, which could at some point in 2024 lead to a pullback on this entire sector (as we saw last spring after a few regional bank failures). This issue of office loan exposure is one we have been bringing up in recent articles since summer, and we see the larger financial media lately is also taking increased notice of the issue too.

In fact, a Feb. 1st article in Inc magazine warned of "the swelling bubble of increasingly risky debt coming due this year, with billions in defaults now looking more likely."

At this juncture, buying a financial stock at +10% above its 200 day SMA is slightly too risky for our appetite, so we are against a buy right now in this environment. In fact, the consensus from SA analysts and the quant system also is calling for a hold:

RJF - ratings summary (Seeking Alpha)

Monitor & Control: What Metrics Matter to this Sector?

So far in our waterfall process, we have explored risks/benefits, share price and valuations, and are neutral on this stock.

Here are some more metrics that matter to us, that will be relevant to this stock.

In this type of specific business, a key metric tracked is growth in assets under management or custody (AUM / AUC) since a growth in money being managed could lead to future fee income. The good news from its recent Q1 presentation is that the firm is setting records in that regard:

RJF - aum/auc (company results)

As dividend-income investors, as are many of our readers perhaps but not all, we also are keeping an eye on dividend growth and yield.

The 10-year dividend growth went from $0.44/annual in 2014 to $1.71/annual in 2023, a +288% growth in a decade. This points to Raymond James being a firm able to return capital back to shareholders and having a track record of doing so.

Along with its history of steady quarterly payouts, we expect a high likelihood of another dividend hike in 2024 if their expected EPS growth does occur as estimated, so that could be another tailwind for the dividend investor holding on to this stock.

In terms of dividend yield, however, at 1.60% it is not anything to boast about if we were buying new shares today. Let's see how it compares to peers.

RJF - dividend yield vs peers (Seeking Alpha)

The comparables we used are firms with similar businesses or business segments, or considered competitors of Raymond James, and these are Nomura Holdings (NMR), Morgan Stanley (MS), and Lazard (LAZ).

Of this peer group, Lazard wins with a 4.88% dividend yield, with Morgan at 3.88% and RJF last in this peer group. Consider that Lazard is trading at just under $41 yet has a quarterly dividend of $0.50/share, while Raymond James is trading above $112 now but only a $0.45/share dividend.

At the current share price, the case for snatching up a great dividend yield is not in its favor, so we will pass on buying more shares (had we been actual buyers and not just analysts, that is).

However, as a "hold" stock it presents a strong case as a dividend-income grower for a long-term investor.

Closing: When do I Exit This Investment?

So, we determined that we like this stock as a hold rather than a buy or sell.

Our strategy would be a long-term hold, exiting after 30+ years, if at all. We do expect at least some bumps in the road in 2024 in terms of short-term unrealized capital losses, if in fact there are more headwinds to regional banks and the financial sector overall. Our ideal buy scenario would be a +5% or 6% dividend yield, which means the share price will have to pull back significantly.

In terms of portfolio safety, keep in mind that this is one of the firms that has survived the 2008 meltdown of this sector, the 1988 crash, the 2020 pandemic, and is managing well so far in the current environment of defaulting office loans and high interest rates.

If anything, knowing what we know now from the last decade we are more inclined to invest in "diversified" firms like this one than a smaller bank heavily exposed to, say, consumer banking as their primary business.

We continue to be long on Raymond James, and it continues to stay on our watch list.