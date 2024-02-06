Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Singularity Insights as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis Summary

Until the most recent earnings result, I believe Aritzia (TSX:ATZ:CA, OTCPK:ATZAF) was trading at an attractive valuation given very low expectations were priced in their stock price. EPS came in 3 weeks ago, beating expectations by 50%+, lifting the stock by over 30%, and closing the undervaluation I had seen. Due to the volatility of the stock based on short-term earning beats, I believe Aritzia should stay on your radar as macroeconomic conditions worsen in Canada and the US and might unlock interesting buying points for the long-term as I believe the brand is here to stay and has a unique place in the women apparel market.

Company Overview

Aritzia is a fast-growing ~$4B market cap vertically integrated specialist retailing, focused on women's apparel with some expansion in menswear recently. They are active in Canada and the United States physically and have a strong online presence. They carry some external brands, but most of their products are proprietary brands.

Their operations are capital light where they lease all of their stores and only own the leasehold improvements. Their brand found a great positioning in the market at the intersection of affordable/cheap quality brands and premium/best quality brands which in my opinion fills a large gap in the North American market due to the lack of quality boutiques and local clothing manufacturing capabilities forcing many retailers to either focus on mass market volume products and cutting on design with proper design only being offered at the luxury level.

Aritzia can execute the vertical integration swiftly by offering good design, quality, and price points in the middle. To illustrate their positioning, below is a chart of their various brands and cheaper and more expensive competitors:

Aritzia Brand Description Cheaper Brand Premium Brand TNA, TnAction Sportwear/Casual Lululemon, Alo wilfred, wilfred free, Babaton, Sunday Best Professional wear, classy Dynamite, Garage, Zara, H&M Massimo Dutti, COS Denim Forum Denim products Levi Click to enlarge

Source: Author's analysis

A double-edged sword for Aritzia is its ability to lock in every dollar spent in its ecosystem. Regardless of online or in-store purchases, returns for sale merchandise on gift cards or exchanges are the only methods offered. I believe that this ensures a lot of their revenue is sticky and creates a loop of customers continuously coming back to stores to find replacements for the purchases that didn’t work out but might work against Aritzia in cases where customers might be deterred from shopping again due to their strict return policies.

We will look at their historical financials to further judge the effectiveness of their policy and customer experience strategy. In a sense, they can create healthy recurrent foot traffic and if executed properly, can build a very loyal customer base by design.

Aritzia website

Aritzia’s business model is quite simple. They design, manufacture, and sell women's apparel under its brands. They operate stores and control the whole omnichannel experience. They have over 100+ stores across the US and Canada where revenue is split close to equally between the 2 regions.

Their online vs in-store sales are about 35% online and 65% in-store. They generate close to $2B in net sales and aim to reach $3.5B by 2027 (a target given in the 2023 Fiscal Report which I believe is hard to achieve given the past year’s results). They have normalized gross profit margins of around 40% and normalized EBIT margins of 13%.

The average investment in leasehold improvements per store is around $10m and their payback rate is 12-18 months according to their 2023 Fiscal Report. It generates close to $300m in EBIT and spends most of its cash flow on expansion, deleveraging, and share repurchases. Reinvestment of profits is doing well as they can generate that much EBIT with ~$560m of net working capital and fixed capital which represents around 50% ROIC.

Industry And Competitive Analysis

According to McKinsey, the industry’s economic profit has doubled over the past 12 years representing a CAGR of ~6% per annum. Additionally, EBITA margin normalized seems to be around low teens which is in line with what Aritzia is generating. Therefore, I would expect the current margins to remain at this state for ATZ and focus more on the company's growth, which would be the main driver of stock return.

Mckinsey Global Fashion Index

McKinsey also has a tight range for premium/bridge brands where I believe Aritzia sits. This shows that there is little room for margin improvement in that segment.

Mckinsey Global Fashion Index

The biggest threats to growth are (1) macroeconomic spending pressures (which would be temporary), and mainly (2) competition. Aritzia’s ability to maintain its share of the market for its niche would be challenging if premium and/or discount competitors decide to slightly expand beyond their price point to offer competing products (e.g., H&M and COS). Therefore, Aritzia’s ability to establish brand loyalty and awareness is crucial for its future success since the fashion industry tends to be top heavy where the Top 20% of firms produce the majority of economic profit according to McKinsey.

Mckinsey Global Fashion Index

Financial Analysis

E-commerce has been a key driver behind Aritzia's fast growth, but my take is it is heavily reliant on its physical presence, especially in the US where its brand is still nascent. Additionally, their latest results put the split between e-commerce and boutiques close to the 35%/65% mark, pointing to the difficulty of growing revenues online without a physical presence. Therefore, my forecast maintains the current level of split between e-commerce and boutiques.

02-2020 02-2021 02-2022 02-2023 2024 YTD % of revenue from e-commerce 23% 27% 31% 35% 33% % of revenue from boutiques 77% 73% 69% 65% 67% Click to enlarge

Source: Annual report segment data and author's calculations

In terms of store expansion, my take is this is their strongest lever of growth. Their gross margins are near-optimized relative to their segment group and their historical results are quite consistent within the range.

in $k 02-2019 02-2020 02-2021 02-2022 02-2023 Gross profit 342,913 403,424 312,505 654,952 913,992 Gross profit margin 39% 41% 36% 44% 42% Click to enlarge

Source: Annual report and author's calculations

EBIT margins are also fairly consistent, hovering around the low teens.

in $k 02-2019 02-2020 02-2021 02-2022 02-2023 EBIT 116,471 154,457 54,622 244,802 295,070 EBIT margin 13% 16% 6% 16% 13% Click to enlarge

Source: Annual report and author's calculations

Valuation

In terms of valuation, currently, Aritzia trades at a 9-10 EV/normalized EBIT and has a DCF valuation of 32$ based on FCFF putting Aritzia's current value as a fairly value stock. Below, I will walk through my methodology and conclude with when I think it might be a great time to buy into the stock.

The focus of my valuation exercise will be on the number of stores opened every year. I'm taking the average revenue per boutique for 2022-2023 due to my belief that inflation is sticky and Aritzia's price points a rarely on the cheap end relative to the competition. A conservative estimate for new boutiques would be in my opinion 6 stores per year, which is slightly less than the average over the past 4 years.

in $k 02-2020 02-2021 02-2022 02-2023 2024 YTD Number of stores 96 101 106 114 117 New boutiques 5 7 6 8 3 Average revenue per boutique 7,865 6,196 9,729 12,519 Cost per new boutique 7,755 5,732 11,170 13,871 Click to enlarge

Source: Annual report and author's calculations

With each store bringing in ~$11m on average, we can then estimate an increase of about $66m per year which represents a CAGR of 6% for their revenues. Considering their stellar growth track record, I think this estimate is reasonable.

in $k 02-2019 02-2020 02-2021 02-2022 02-2023 Net revenue 874,296 980,589 857,323 1,494,630 2,195,630 COGS 531,383 577,165 544,818 839,678 1,281,638 Revenue growth 12% -13% 74% 47% Click to enlarge

Source: Annual report and author's calculations

Forecast in $k 2024F 2025F 2026F 2027F 2028F 2029F Net revenue 1,993,712 2,093,398 2,198,067 2,351,932 2,516,567 2,692,727 Revenue growth -9% 5% 5% 7% 7% 7% Click to enlarge

Source: Author's revenue forecast based on 6 store openings per annum

Each store is about $12m in cost based on their growth capex in 2022-23 and they spend close to $15m on D&A per year which can be a good proxy for their maintenance capex. Total annual capex is therefore close to 6 stores x $12m + $15m = ~$90m, representing close to 4.5% of revenue per annum. With a normalized EBIT of about $270m, we can expect about ~$180-230m in FCFF per year in the future.

Forecast in $k 2024F 2025F 2026F 2027F 2028F 2029F FCFF 168,605 177,035 185,887 198,899 212,822 227,720 Click to enlarge

Source: Author's FCFF forecast @ 4.5% capex, 6 store openings per year

Putting everything together, an FCFF DCF gets us to an enterprise value of $2.8B with an exit multiple of 10x EV/EBIT and a discount rate of 11% which puts the share price at ~26$.

Enterprise value (based on DCF @ 10 EV/EBIT) 2,808,532 Equity value (EV + Cash) 2,885,048 Shares outstanding 110,450 Diluted implied share price 26.12 Current share price 32.01 Implied return -18% Click to enlarge

Source: Author's DCF and calculations

Conclusion

As these estimates are conservative both on the side of the exit multiple relative to the industry average, and the number of store openings, I believe the stock price had little to lose and a lot to gain at its price on January 10th, 2023. After lifting more than 30%, I think the margin of safety is no longer there, but might reappear as the Canadian economy starts slowing down.

I remain bullish on the long-term position of the brand and the execution of management, therefore any price near my conservative valuation metric will trigger a buy on my side. In the meantime, I will look to other opportunities and look forward to sharing more with you soon.

