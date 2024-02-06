Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Global PMI Signals Lowest Inflation Rate Since October 2020

Summary

  • Average prices charged for goods and services rose globally at the slowest rate since October 2020, according to the January worldwide PMI surveys.
  • Service sector price increases slowed, though some stickiness was observed for goods prices, the latter linked in part to higher shipping costs amid supply chain delays.
  • The surveys also indicated some regional variations, with a marked cooling of inflation in the US contrasting with stubbornly elevated inflation in the UK and eurozone.

Inflation

JLGutierrez

Average prices charged for goods and services rose globally at the slowest rate since October 2020, according to the January worldwide PMI surveys, signaling a cooling of worldwide inflation.

Service sector price increases slowed, though some stickiness was observed

This article was written by

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

