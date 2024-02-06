Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Rebalance: Fastenal In, Walgreens Out

Feb. 06, 2024 3:05 AM ET
S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.32K Followers

Summary

  • Fastenal is the latest company to be added to this prestigious index by raising its dividends for 25 consecutive years.
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance was dropped from the index after the pharmacy chain reduced its quarterly dividends by 48% to 25 cents per share.
  • The index retains its relatively large overweights in consistent dividend-paying sectors such as Consumer Staples and Industrials, with large underweights in IT, Communication Services, and Consumer Discretionary.

S&P 500 Index

picture alliance/picture alliance via Getty Images

By Wenli Bill Hao

The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats seeks to track an elite group of companies that have raised their dividends for a minimum of 25 consecutive years. This index has just concluded its

This article was written by

S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.32K Followers
At S&P Dow Jones Indices, our role can be described in one word: essential. We’re the largest global resource for index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based upon our indices than any other index provider in the world; with over 1,000,000 indices, S&P Dow Jones Indices defines the way people measure and trade the markets. We provide essential intelligence that helps investors identify and capitalize on global opportunities. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.Copyright © 2016 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global. All rights reserved. This material is reproduced with the prior written consent of S&P DJI. For more information on S&P DJI please visitwww.spdji.com. For full terms of use and disclosures please visit www.spdji.com/terms-of-use.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.