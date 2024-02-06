andreswd

In November, I updated StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) investors to be cautious about adding more exposure, as I anticipated a more pronounced pullback before potentially re-rating higher. Notwithstanding my caution, STNE has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since then. I reassessed my thesis and gleaned that I could have been too cautious in the bullish bias driving STNE's recovery momentum. Coupled with the resilience of the Brazilian economy, StoneCo's investor update in November seems to have provided sufficient confidence for investors to stay bullish.

With the inflation dynamics in Brazil increasingly under control, I believe it has provided more clarity for investors worried about the previous cost of capital challenges that bedeviled Brazilian fintech stocks. Moreover, the recovery has also been observed in Nu Holdings (NU). Investors in Brazil's leading pure-play digibank have lifted its recovery, as NU saw a meteoric rise over the past year, up nearly 180% from its late 2022 lows.

Consequently, I gleaned that the opportunity to reassess StoneCo's thesis is apt, as the impact that I had previously anticipated didn't materialize. In other words, investors could still capitalize on STNE's highly attractive valuation and high-growth thesis as the market pushes for a further recovery.

Observant investors should be keenly aware of StoneCo's B2B fintech business model. The company is a crucial conduit for facilitating "seamless electronic commerce for merchants across various channels." It also has a tech vertical, providing the stack for merchants to integrate its technology. In addition, StoneCo sees more attractive opportunities to lift software revenue contribution, targeting a 15% attribution by 2027.

However, investors must note that StoneCo's growth thesis isn't without significant competitive risks that must be assessed carefully. Morningstar considers STNE a no-moat player, indicating that the company might not be able to sustain its competitive advantages over at least ten years. In addition, as Brazil's central bank potentially undertakes more rate cuts, given more dovish inflation dynamics, it could also crimp its interest income.

StoneCo generated BRL1.6B in interest and investment income in the third quarter, accounting for almost 55% of its total revenue base. It marked a significant 30% increase YoY, which could face more pressure as interest rates are expected to fall. Despite that, I don't anticipate a substantial reduction in the near term, as Brazil's economy remains robust. Furthermore, the Lula Administration could also implement more aggressive fiscal stimulus, complicating the central bank's role in curbing inflation. However, with Brazil's inflation rates assessed to have peaked, I believe the market's focus will likely turn to contemplate whether the bullish thesis in STNE is still justified.

With a "B+" valuation grade and an "A+" growth grade, STNE has an implied valuation discount that suggests more upside could accrue if management can execute accordingly. At StoneCo's investor day in November, management telegraphed an FY27 adjusted net income of more than BRL4.3B. Even bullish Goldman Sachs (GS) analysts projected a much more conservative metric of BRL3.6B by 2027, more than 16% below StoneCo's internal forecasts. As a result, the company could prove the Street wrong with robust execution, likely not priced into its growth prospects, as observed with its relatively attractive valuation.

I had anticipated STNE to take a tumble, but STNE bulls have defied my expectations. In other words, the bullish momentum on STNE has overcome the momentary selling downside, suggesting investors are not in a hurry to sell. With STNE having demonstrated its solid profitability ("B" profitability grade), I gleaned that I was too cautious as I awaited a better opportunity to get on board.

While I still assessed a possibility for STNE to retrace to the $15 level if the market anticipates a more substantial revenue impact in 2024, dip buyers are expected to return more aggressively. Hence, as seen in its buying sentiments, I gleaned that the risk/reward has turned increasingly favorable for STNE. Consequently, I assess a Hold thesis as increasingly less defensible and believe it's timely for investors to add/initiate a position in the company.

Rating: Upgraded to Buy.

