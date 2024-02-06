Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
StoneCo: I Was Wrong About This High-Growth Brazilian Fintech Leader (Rating Upgrade)

Feb. 06, 2024 8:30 AM ET
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • StoneCo Ltd. stock has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 since my November update, prompting a reassessment of its bullish momentum.
  • The inflation dynamics in Brazil have provided more clarity for investors, benefiting battered growth plays like STNE.
  • StoneCo's B2B fintech business model and growth prospects make it an attractive investment despite competitive risks and potential interest rate cuts.
  • I gleaned that bullish sentiments on STNE have remained solid, suggesting investors are holding on to their positions confidently.
  • Despite the possibility of a welcomed pullback, I explain why I was wrong about my caution in STNE.
Man holding the flag of Brazil

andreswd

In November, I updated StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) investors to be cautious about adding more exposure, as I anticipated a more pronounced pullback before potentially re-rating higher. Notwithstanding my caution, STNE has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 (

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in STNE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Tao Jaxx profile picture
Tao Jaxx
Today, 8:34 AM
Comments (3.67K)
Refreshing trend in SA articles: Authors harvesting clicks by admitting to their mistakes. I kind of like that.
No harm in making mistakes as long as we learn from them.
