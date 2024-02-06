Lintao Zhang

By Levi at Elliott Wave Trader; Produced with Avi Gilburt

"Jack Ma doubles down on Alibaba" (NYSE:BABA). That was a recent headline in The New York Times. And, according to a regulatory filing from a few weeks ago, fellow co-founder Joe Tsai is also acquiring shares. According to reporting by CNBC, together they have scooped up nearly $200 million worth thus far. If the founders are buying back stock, should you?

Rather than simply base a thesis on this one data point, let's take a look at the fundamental snapshot with Lyn Alden. Also, we can get a read on sentiment with Garrett Patten. This synergy will point us to a high-probability setup for BABA shares. At the same time, we will share how we define risk with our methodology. This is what will tell us when we are wrong and if we need to shift our weight.

The Fundamentals Are Talking

"From a stock-specific perspective, BABA is dirt cheap and a likely good contrarian play on the long side at this point." - Lyn Alden

Graph by Lyn Alden - FAST Graphs

"The main risk is geopolitical, and from multiple directions. China's government aggressively cracked down on its tech companies including BABA in recent years, which turned foreign investors away from the stock market and resulted in the first negative flow of foreign direct investment in over 25 years. And then the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, and the associated sanctioning by western powers, was another indirect blow to China's stock market. Many Russian companies are still operating well, but American investors were zeroed out of their investment in them as a result of this conflict. Investors rightfully wonder if the same thing would happen to their Chinese equities if a conflict were to break out over Taiwan over the next decade. Overall, most foreign capital that will flee has likely already fled by this point, and China's domestic population and government are showing signs of concern about the country's bad stock market performance. The government is now turning toward stimulus that is specifically geared toward propping up the stock market. This provides fertile ground for a significant bull market in BABA and similar stocks, but investors should exercise a lot of caution with position sizes because there are still a lot of nonlinear risks to the downside that have little or nothing to do with the companies themselves." - Lyn Alden

How To Define Our Risk Via The Structure Of Price

We pay special heed to these cautions offered by Lyn. At the same time though, many times situations like this also provide opportunity in beaten down names such as Alibaba. Here's what we're looking for next to better define risk in a long position.

Garrett Patten hosts a weekly video for members in which he discusses 30 of the larger capitalization names from world markets. BABA is shared each week. From this Monday's video (February 5th), here is the latest update:

Chart by Garrett Patten - Elliott Wave Trader - World Market Waves

"Price has now made a higher high compared to the high that was made at the end of January. It's still below the high that was made at the start of January, but certainly improving the probability that a bottom has been struck as the wave B of [B] in the Blue count. It's not completely confirmed yet. Waiting for a larger 5 up as the wave 'i' of that C wave of the larger [B] and the wave 'ii' consolidation would be the more conservative play. This would be a higher probability trade setup and yet still position for what would be the majority of the upside in that C wave. Successfully breaking above the high struck earlier in January would also improve that likelihood even more." - Garrett Patten

What Garrett is telling us has to do with the correct application of Elliott Wave Theory. We also overlay Fibonacci Pinball, our very own methodology that helps remove much of the subjectivity in other Elliott Wave analysis you may have seen.

How Does This Theory Help Me With BABA?

Theories are proven with facts that can be studied, measured and then replicated in real-time. This is what we do with Elliott Wave Theory on a daily basis. Fibonacci Pinball, as described in detail by Avi Gilburt, is the specific tool we use to provide a structure for Elliott Wave. Avi has provided several articles that thoroughly discuss this methodology. For more information, start here: "This Analysis Will Change The Way You Invest Forever - Part 1".

Surmising that the reader has an understanding of this methodology, we can provide more of a description regarding the chart attached above. Garrett is now looking for a rally up to 87 - 89 area. The structure of that initial move up should be in 5 waves. Why? Remember that the markets are fractal in nature. They display self-similarity at all degrees of their time intervals. This means that we are looking for wave C of [B] to form in 5 waves. And, the initial lesser degree wave circle 'i' should also be 5 waves. Then, we should see a 3 wave decline in wave circle 'ii' that holds between the 38% to 62% retracement of that wave 'i' rally.

At the outset, our risk is defined by the low struck near the 64 level. But then, once price moves up, we will use Fibonacci Pinball to dynamically assess our risk vs reward. Support as well as resistance will continue to be adjusted as the structure of price unfolds.

Conclusion

Our methodology is pointing to a low-risk, high-reward setup for BABA. Not all paths will play out as illustrated. We view the markets from a probabilistic standpoint. But at the same time, we have specific levels to indicate when it's time to step aside or even change our stance and shift our weight.

There are many ways to analyze and track stocks and the market they form. Some are more consistent than others. For us, this method has proved the most reliable and keeps us on the right side of the trade much more often than not. Nothing is perfect in this world, but for those looking to open their eyes to a new universe of trading and investing, why not consider studying this further? It may just be one of the most illuminating projects you undertake.