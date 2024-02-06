PHK: I Am Not Convinced Of This Fund's Value Proposition

malerapaso

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) is a CEF by one of the largest asset managers in the world and it often attracts a lot of attention from income focused investors that are generally seeking high yields in order to boost their income. The fund has been around for 20 years and it offered mixed results throughout its existence and I am not convinced that it offers a lot of value for most investors in its current shape and form.

The fund generally invests in a variety of high-yielding investments where the biggest limitations are that it will invest at least 75% of its assets into US dollar denominated securities and at least 60% of its assets into developed countries which limits the fund's exposure to developing or emerging nations to 40% or less. The fund also claims that it employs a variety of methods and techniques in order to manage and reduce its risk but the fund's documents don't get into any details as to what those methods may be and in what situations they are being employed.

The fund invests roughly 29% of its assets into "High Yield Credit" assets. These are typically corporate bonds that are either rated in junk territory or don't have a credit rating at all. After this, the second biggest asset allocation for the fund is US Government Related assets which account for 15.3% of the fund's assets and include but is not limited to treasuries with a variety of maturities. The fund's paperwork indicates that this category also includes treasury futures, treasury option contracts, government backed corporate bonds (such as agriculture bonds) and interest swap contracts so these holdings are not as simply as just holding treasuries outright. Then we get non-USD debt from developed countries which are mostly denominated in currencies like the Euro, The Japanese Yen and The British Pound. Next comes Non-Agency mortgage which accounts for 11.4% of the total assets of the fund.

Asset Holdings (PIMCO)

The fund's holdings have an average effective maturity rate of 8.57 years but the range is pretty wide starting from less than 1 year and extending into 20+ years. Roughly 45% of the fund's total assets will mature anywhere from 3 to 10 years and another 17% will mature from 10 to 20 years. When it comes to bonds, the longer maturity comes with higher uncertainty and higher risk as well as higher sensitivity to interest rates but their yields will also be higher to accommodate that, at least at most times. When the yield curve is inverted, you might not get compensated sufficiently for taking a higher risk though because the yield of a 30 year bond might be only slightly higher than the yield of a 3-5 year bond. When it comes to government bonds there are even times (such as right now) where a 1 year bond might have a higher yield (5.5%) than a 30 year bond (4.2%) so investors will have to monitor not only bond yields but also yield curves to have an idea about how different bonds might perform at different times under different circumstances. If a fund is buying a lot of 10+ year bonds when the bond yield curves are inverted it is taking on too much risk without having a payoff. There is one exception to this rule though. If you think interest rates will come down very shortly, you want to load up on longer term bonds even if their yield is only marginally better than short term bonds because of two reasons. First, it allows you to lock higher yields for a longer period of time. Second, it allows you to benefit from a price appreciation when rates drop because bonds with longer maturity are more price sensitive.

Average Maturity (PIMCO)

Currently the fund is trading at a NAV premium of 6.45%. Throughout its history, the fund traded at a wide variation of NAV premium/discount where it ranged from a discount of almost 30% (back in 2009) and a premium of 86% (also in 2009). The fund's average NAV premium for the last 20 years is 24% which means that its current NAV premium is smaller than its average. Besides 2008 crash and 2020 COVID crash, the fund never really traded at a large discount but you can also say this about most PIMCO funds since they have a history of trading at a premium. Keep in mind that if a fund drops from having a 50% premium to having a premium of 0%, your share price will drop about 35% even if all else remains the same so a CEF's price can fluctuate wildly just on NAV premium/discount movements alone.

Data by YCharts

As a result of holding so many high yielding instruments and applying a leverage, the fund is able to pay a dividend distribution yield of 13%. This is one of the main reasons why the fund is so popular among high yield chasers but the biggest problem with this fund is that its distributions keep shrinking year after year. Between 2013 and 2023, the fund's annual distributions dropped almost every year and cumulatively dropped by about two thirds.

Distribution History (Seeking Alpha)

If you bought this fund at the time of inception in 2003 and held for 20 years, your total performance and income generation would depend greatly on whether you reinvested your dividends or not (assuming the fund was held at a task-deferred account like a 401k). If you reinvested all your dividends, your $10k would have grown to $41k which would mean you'd generate a compounded annual growth of 7.10%. It would still fall below the overall market performance of close to 10% but it would be at least positive.

Fund Performance with Reinvestments (Portfolio Visualizer)

In this scenario, your annual income would jump from $1,400 to $4,500 indicating a yield of 45% over your original investment. This may seem impressive but notice that your income would have peaked in 2016 which is 8 years ago so your income wouldn't have grown for 8 years after reinvesting your dividends. If 8 years of reinvesting your dividends isn't growing your dividend income and barely keeping it level, there is something seriously wrong going on which means your dividends are shrinking at a faster rate than you can keep up by reinvesting. We are not even talking about effects of inflation here which would have made the picture look even worse.

Income Growth with Reinvestments (Portfolio Visualizer)

What if you didn't reinvest your dividends? After all, people go after high yielding funds to generate high levels of income. If you just collected your distributions and spent them to sustain your life, your performance would have changed drastically. First of all, your $10k investment would have shrank to about $3.252 indicating a -5% compounded annual return. Your worst year would be as bad as -45% and your maximum drawdown would be a -76% which is scary if you are a retiree who invested into this fund to generate income to spend on your life expenses.

Fund Performance Without Reinvestments (Portfolio Visualizer)

To make the matters worse, your income would shrink year after year, finally reaching less than $300 by 2023, giving you a yield of only 3% over your original investment of $10k. So much for chasing high yield.

Fund Income without Reinvestments (Portfolio Visualizer)

Investors should always look beyond just their distribution yield and look at a fund's distribution history to see if a fund meets their goals. This fund is not likely to offer a sustainable and predictable income for retirees who may want to rely on such income for their expenses. We've seen a roaring bull market since 2009 with limited interruptions and there is no reason for investors to accept these subpar results during this period whether they are an income investor or growth investor.