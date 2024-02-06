Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
January Was Positive, So Were Feb 1 And Feb 2, What To Expect In 2024?

Feb. 06, 2024 3:32 AM ET1 Comment
Summary

  • S&P 500 had a steady and strong movement from Jan 18 to Feb 2, with consistent gains each day.
  • The Treasury Yield Curve was normal on Feb 2, indicating positive economic growth.
  • The Bull Plateau is expected to continue until 2026 or 2027, supported by market indicators and profitable trading.

Low angle view of skyscrapers in Manhattan Financial District, New York City, USA

Alexander Spatari/Moment via Getty Images

Special Note: This post is the right next part of my article, titled “If January was Positive, Is So In 2024? It Depends Upon 3 Remaining Days.”, Jan 29, 2024.

The Daily Vigorous Movements

O. Young Kwon, a NYU Ph.D. in Economics (1980) taught Macroeconomics (CUNY, Staten Island) and Statistics (Rutgers, Newark) during 1979 to1981. He worked in the security industry for ten years as a Registered Investment Adviser (RIA). In the first half of 1980s, he, as a full-time Research Associate, researched at the Center for International Business Cycle Research (CIBCR) (with Geoffery H. Moore) on business cycles, growth cycles, international indicators, composite indexes, and forecast of business conditions and inflation.Prior to his academic career, he was an Economist/Bank Supervisor at the Bank of Korea [BOK] (which is the Fed's counterpart) for ten years (1963 - 73). In 1971, he visited the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, sent by the Bank of Korea: He studied the long-run central banking in the computerized environment.

Comments (1)

A
Always Bullish
Today, 3:41 AM
Comments (2.67K)
As Buffett has stated : I couldn’t possibly tell you where the market is going in the short term, but in the long term don’t bet against the American economy.
