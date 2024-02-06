Eloi_Omella

Investment thesis

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is a bargain purchase compared to other solar industry players. With quite strong fundamentals and massive expansion plans the future looks promising. Though for the long term, the company looks attractive due to its low valuation, we advise investors to dedicate no more than 3% of their total capital to opening a position due to specific risks such as the lack of transparency and poor predictability of the Recurrent Energy segment.

Business overview

Canadian Solar sells solar panels made of polycrystalline silicon; batteries to store electricity; and is also engaged in construction and maintenance of energy infrastructure. The company has two subsidiaries:

CSI Solar – manufactures and sells solar modules and their parts;

– manufactures and sells solar modules and their parts; Recurrent Energy – was formerly known as Global Energy and used to engage in developing solar-energy and battery-storage projects for sale. Now, the company also operates some of the projects it develops, so there’s an additional source of revenue from energy generation and management of jointly-owned assets (the EPC and O&M services).

The company’s assets are spread out all over the world, and its production capacity is based in mainland China, Canada, Vietnam, and Thailand. US manufacturing plants are now under construction and are set to go into operation by the end of 2025.

To build its modules Canadian Solar uses the PERC and TOPCon technologies, which boost the efficiency of solar cells. The manufacturing process is almost 50% vertically integrated. With the annual capacity to produce 51GW of modules, here’s how much the company can source within:

- 20.4 GW equivalent of ingot;

- 21 GW equivalent of wafers;

- 39 GW equivalent of photovoltaic cells.

Plans are to ramp up the degree of vertical integration in the future, while total module-production capacity is poised to top 60 GW by the end of 2024.

Canadian Solar

Industry outlook

Given the widespread practice of subsidizing renewable energy generation and consumption, as well as declines in the levelized price of electricity generated by solar modules, the industry will experience significant growth through the construction of large-scale power generation facilities and the rising popularity of the technology at the retail level. According to the IEA, depending on the technology adoption scenario, capacity additions from 2024-2030 will range from 3.2 TW to 4.2 TW, which is 4-5.6 times as much as the capacity that was installed from 2015-2022.

Invest Heroes

Adoption of the technology is also supported by falling production costs, which has been made possible by technological progress and the rising availability of polycrystalline silicon - the primary component of solar cells.

Most of this raw material (>80%) comes from mines in China – according to various sources, production capacity is currently equivalent to ~1100 kt/year (Energy Trend, Asian Metal), but there are plans to start operating several factories with the capacity of ~650 kt/year in the second half of 2024, which is set to increase the silicon surplus to 238 kt, even assuming that just 65% of all capacity will be utilized.

We assume that the raw material can end up being in a slightly short supply only in the event that the adoption of solar energy takes an optimistic turn.

Average price for polycrystalline silicon is now around $8.5/kg, down 78% y/y from ~$40/kg. Based on miners' plans, we do not expect prices to spike in the future and in the base-case scenario expect them to drop to $6.5/kg by the end of 2025.

Invest Heroes Invest Heroes

We believe the optimistic scenario of the industry’s development is the least likely, as it will cause an increase in the average selling price of modules and, consequently, in the levelized price of electricity for the end consumer, which will take a toll on demand. In further calculations, we rely on the IEA base-case scenario and the projected installation of 4 TW of generating capacity from 2024-2030.

The market for energy storage is currently very small, but as solar energy adoption rises, a huge amount of capacity will need to be installed. According to BNEF, capacity additions will total 1.6 TWh from 2022-2031, and the capital cost of a storage system will almost halve over the next 10 years.

BNEF BNEF

Financial results estimate

Canadian Solar's current production capacity is 51 GW of solar modules, but it is expected to increase by another 10 GW by December. The Texas plant will be completed in 2025, which will increase Canadian Solar's total production capacity to 74 GW/year.

Invest Heroes

The factory utilization rate stands at 70%-75% on average, which is close to the industry average, and we assume it will hold at a similar level going forward.

Therefore, according to our estimates, module shipments will reach 43.1 GW (+41% y/y) in 2024 and 52.1 GW (+21.0% GW) in 2025, which, given the drop of the average selling price of a module to $0.201/MW (-10.8% y/y) and $0.176/MW (-6.2% y/y), respectively, will mean CSI Solar will bring in a revenue of $9 255 mln (+25.4% y/y) and $10 332 mln (+11.6% y/y), respectively.

Invest Heroes

The decreasing selling price of modules will be mitigated by cheaper polycrystalline silicon, which will support the company's gross margin. We estimate that CSI Solar's margin will average 17.6% in 2023, 18.1% in 2024 and 19.2% in 2025.

Invest Heroes

Over the last 3 years, the company has held a share of around 9%-10% in the panel market, but the management plans to increase the proportion to 15% over a 5-year period. We estimate this will require ramping up production capacity by another 34 GW by 2029, which will necessitate large capital investments.

Invest Heroes

Given its relatively volatile cash flow, which is highly dependent on the turnover cycles of working capital items, as well as Recurrent Energy's contract closures, we assume that it may be challenging for the company to sustain high capital investments without taking on debt or equity dilution.

Because Recurrent Energy's operations are directly tied to project work, the segment’s financial results are not too predictable as Canadian Solar's revenue and profit are highly dependent on the degree of involvement in the project (such as construction and operation, construction for sale, pre-construction work, etc.), geographic location (prices for such work vary significantly around the world) and a variety of other factors.

The management also says it plans to move away from its strategy of selling projects "quickly" in the near term, instead holding them in the company’s portfolio for some time after construction is complete, making forecasting assumptions even more fragile.

As a basis for our forecasting, we rely on medium-term plans for project construction, the outlook for the levelized price of electricity, and the assumption that 50% of capacity that is built every year will be sold at the price that is based on the average price of a MWh over the past 2 years.

In terms of margins, we are guided by the average level for the period from 2019-2022, assuming all risks to costs will be borne by customers.

Invest Heroes

Free cash flow generation is also a very fragile parameter, as the metric is highly dependent on the cycle of inventory sales, proceeds from contract phases, the management's plans for operating project assets, the locations for building new power facilities and capital investments.

In addition, cash flow statements weren’t published until 2023 and they are presented by the company in a very abbreviated form, which reduces the understanding of the company's economics and the quality of forecasting.

At a recent news conference, the management (Senior VP and CFO) said it would closely monitor inventory levels and prevent overproduction. Historically, the company has shown a quite high cash-burn rate due to large investments in project assets, high dependence on working capital cycles and high capital investments.

Based on the assumption of moderate investment in working capital and normalization of the inventory in 2024, we estimate that starting from 2025 the company’s conversion of EBITDA into operating cash flow will reach an average rate of ~75%.

From the prospective of capital investment, we anticipate that this metric will total $1.32 bln in 2024, about as much as it was in 2023, due to the high costs of building plants in the US, but it will get back to normal in 2025, to a level of ~ $0.92 bln.

Therefore, we expect free cash flow to reach ($326) mln in 2024 and $125 mln in 2025.

Invest Heroes

Long-term projections

The situation at the company from 2026-2030 will directly depend on the adoption of solar technology as well as the management's plans for capacity expansion, but we assume that even in a negative scenario (low adoption of the technology and prices going down to $0.05/MW by 2025) Canadian Solar's gross margin will remain at ~16%.

In the base-case scenario, we expect that if investments are made at a moderate rate (whatever is required for the construction of ~26 GW plants from 2026-2030), the company's EBITDA will plateau at ~$1.3-$1.4 bln from 2026-2030, as production costs and selling prices will decline.

Invest Heroes

Associated risks

While our general view of the sector is positive, we see several significant risks in this particular issuer, which explain why its stock is traded at a huge discount to market peers:

The company’s transparency could be better: Canadian Solar, although it regularly publishes reports and materials for investors, provides fairly scant details of its financial results. The cash flow statement is presented in an abbreviated form, and the company’s financial statement also summarizes many items into a single line. Operating results often poorly correlate with financial results due to dependence on multiple factors.

Canadian Solar, although it regularly publishes reports and materials for investors, provides fairly scant details of its financial results. The cash flow statement is presented in an abbreviated form, and the company’s financial statement also summarizes many items into a single line. Operating results often poorly correlate with financial results due to dependence on multiple factors. Contract-based nature of Recurrent Energy's work: Because the construction of energy facilities is done under contracts, the financial results of the segment can be hard to predict. The times of recognizing certain work phases on the books are available only for a very short period ahead, and the financial terms of deals are not published. Both revenue and profit from completed work depend on a variety of conditions, and the backlog that is published in presentations does not guarantee that the contracts will be awarded in the future.

Because the construction of energy facilities is done under contracts, the financial results of the segment can be hard to predict. The times of recognizing certain work phases on the books are available only for a very short period ahead, and the financial terms of deals are not published. Both revenue and profit from completed work depend on a variety of conditions, and the backlog that is published in presentations does not guarantee that the contracts will be awarded in the future. The company's strategy regarding Recurrent Energy projects: The company’s management plans to revise its approach to the segment and instead of exiting assets as their construction is completed, it is going to operate them. Ultimately, we expect that a sizable portion of the assets will still go on sale but holding them on the balance sheet for a long period of time could take a toll on Canadian Solar's ability to generate cash flows and lead to taking on additional debt or stock-based compensations.

The company’s management plans to revise its approach to the segment and instead of exiting assets as their construction is completed, it is going to operate them. Ultimately, we expect that a sizable portion of the assets will still go on sale but holding them on the balance sheet for a long period of time could take a toll on Canadian Solar's ability to generate cash flows and lead to taking on additional debt or stock-based compensations. Affiliation with China: Despite the name, Canadian Solar has the largest exposure to China as the production technology is based on polycrystalline silicon, on which China has a near monopoly, which creates a risk of resource concentration and dependence on a single supplier. In addition, a potential deterioration of relations between the West and China could significantly affect all of CSIQ's business processes. The company has previously already paid AD/CVD duties designed to restrict the supply of silicon and parts from Xinjiang, and a potential escalation could make the entire supply chain for basic materials inaccessible.

Valuation

Historically, the company has traded at a huge discount to its market peers. While the average EV/EBITDA multiple for the market is about 15x, Canadian Solar was worth an average of 6.3x from 2018-2022.

We evaluate the company based on a 2025 forward multiple of 5x, reflecting a 50% discount to its closest peers for insufficient transparency, high exposure to China and the fact that its current valuation holds near historical highs.

According to our calculations, the fair value of Canadian Solar is $37.3/share, including a discount of 13%. The status of the stock is BUY.

Invest Heroes

Conclusion

We believe that fundamentally the company is well positioned and will benefit from a broad adoption of solar energy. However, a large number of associated risks, including sketchy disclosures, poor predictability of financial results and strong affiliation with China justify the high discount to other publicly-traded companies. For the long term, the company looks alluring due to low valuations, but we recommend investors to open a position for no more than 3% of their capital.

To manage your position, we recommend following Canadian Solar financial reports and industry research (IEA, PVinsights, MENA).