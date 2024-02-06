BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Most dividend growth investors are probably familiar with HR services powerhouses Automatic Data Processing (ADP) and Paychex (PAYX), as both companies have a remarkable record of increasing their dividends. In particular ADP has a very strong track record of 49 years of dividend growth, putting it on the cusp of becoming a Dividend King.

It is not only their dividends that make these companies attractive, on a total return basis both have handily outperformed the S&P 500 index (SPY)(SP500) over the past decade. Unfortunately both companies are currently trading at elevated valuations, and this might not be the best time to start a position in them. European shares are currently trading on average at lower valuations, so we decided to take a look at two of their European competitors, Randstad N.V. (OTCPK:RANJY) and Adecco Group AG (OTCPK:AHEXY).

Data by YCharts

Companies Overview

Both companies are part of the human resources and employment services industry, offering similar solutions to customers, including temporary staffing and permanent placement services. In other words, they mostly connect talent (employees looking for work opportunities) with company clients. For example, Randstad has shared that they have approximately 75 million talent profiles on their websites and platforms, and work with roughly 100,000 customers.

They also offer training and consulting solutions, where they differ significantly is the markets where they operate. As we'll see, each company has some countries where they dominate. Randstad is based in the Netherlands, while Adecco is a Swiss company. As the slide below from Randstad shows, their target addressable markets are relatively big, but besides a few other large competitors, there is a long list of small and medium ones too.

Randstad Investor Presentation

Brand Strength

Given the relatively low barriers to entry in the industry where they operate, the companies face significant competition and their moats are not particularly strong. Still, we believe they do have some competitive advantages derived from their scale and brand recognition.

Judging by search volumes obtained using Google Trends, Randstad appears to be more relevant in markets like the United States, Canada, Germany, India, the Netherlands, Brazil, and Australia. Meanwhile, Adecco has more traction in markets like Spain, France, Italy, Switzerland, the UK, Sweden, Norway, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina.

Google Trends

Interestingly, search interest for Randstad appears relatively stable, while searches for Adecco have meaningfully declined in the past two decades. This is not great for Adecco, but we'll see when we analyze the financials if the decrease in interest correlates with lower revenues and earnings for the company.

Google Trends

Similarly, looking at stats from Similarweb, Randstad looks a lot better, with visits increasing, longer average visit duration, more pages seen per visit, etc.

Similarweb.com

Employee Engagement

Businesses in the services sector have to pay particular attention to having highly motivated and engaged employees, otherwise the quality of the services offered can see a significant decline. One way to gauge employee engagement is looking at Glassdoor ratings, where we see Adecco getting a 3.7/5.0, a CEO approval rating of 70%, and 66% saying they would recommend the company to a friend.

Glassdoor.com

The ratings for Randstad are a little bit better, with an overall rating of 3.8/5.0, 76% approving of the CEO, and 75% saying they would recommend to a friend. In our experience companies with a well-known reputation of treating employees well usually have a higher than 4.0/5.0 rating. We see the ratings of both companies as 'neutral', with both having room for improvement.

Glassdoor.com

Growth

When looking at revenue growth, the previous stats on website visits, search volumes, and employee engagement, have resulted in higher revenue growth for Randstad compared to Adecco. Both companies are highly cyclical, with the state of the economy and in particular the job market having a very noticeable effect. Still, Randstad has been able to deliver an average annual revenue growth rate of 3.6%, while the Adecco Group has been stagnant, delivering close to 0% growth.

Data by YCharts

Randstad also grew normalized earnings per share in a meaningful way over the past decade, while the Adecco Group recently delivered lower earnings compared to ten years ago. So far most metrics appear to point to Randstad as the higher quality company.

Data by YCharts

Balance Sheets

In terms of leverage, Randstad is in a much better position compared to Adecco, which financial debt to EBITDA of less than 1x, compared to over 4x for Adecco. Similarly, Randstad has much better interest coverage at roughly 13x, compared to Adecco's 7.4x.

Data by YCharts

Outlook

Randstad made an interesting observation during their last investor's day, showing the high correlation between the PMI manufacturing index and their own quarterly organic revenue growth.

Clearly, when the economy is expanding and adding jobs Randstad gets more business, and during recessions or rising unemployment they tend to see negative growth.

Randstad Investor Presentation

While the PMI index is currently significantly below the ten year average, the good news for both companies is that it recently saw an uptick, at least in the United States. The main point to retain, is that both companies are very sensitive to economic conditions, and investors have to make peace with the resulting cyclicality in their financial results.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Where things get really interesting, is when we look at their valuation metrics. The US based ADP and Paychex trade at much higher valuation multiples, including the price/earnings ratio, the EV/EBITDA ratio, and price to cash flow from operations.

This is hardly surprising, as is well known that European companies are in general trading at a discount to their US peers. What we cannot understand is the Adecco Group commanding higher multiples compared to Randstad. One potential explanation is that Adecco is a Swiss company, where valuations tend to be higher compared to Randstad which is based in the Netherlands. Another potential factor could be the higher dividend yield, with Adecco offering roughly 6.6%, compared to Randstad's 5.3%.

Data by YCharts

Risks

We believe both companies carry significant risk, as their services are disproportionately affected by economic conditions, and the job market in particular. This risk is somewhat mitigated by their geographic diversification, with both companies operating in many countries. We see more risk with Adecco due to the higher leverage and stagnant growth.

The Verdict

While both companies operate in a tough industry and are highly cyclical, if we had to choose one to invest in, we would go with Randstad. This was an easy decision, as Randstad outperforms Adecco in most of the qualitative and quantitative metrics that we analyzed. The only possible justification we see to prefer Adecco is the higher dividend yield, which as a bonus is denominated in Swiss Francs.

Conclusion

We looked at two international human resources services companies that are sometimes overlooked by investors. We understand why investors might want to concentrate in companies like ADP and Paychex with scale advantages, outstanding track records, and easier to understand. Still, it might be worth taking a look at these two European peers given the massive valuation gap. We are rating Randstad as a 'Buy', as it has shown growth in revenue and earnings per share, and Adecco as a 'Hold'.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.