imaginima

Overview

While the utilities sector as a whole hasn't been too popular lately, I believe that we are in the midst of a great buying opportunity. The utilities sector operates on a consistent basis considering they offer a product and service we all need. However, I believe the price has been suppressed by the rising interest rates. Now that we are on the horizon of anticipated rate cuts this year, I think it is likely we will see a nice price recovery. In the meantime, we have the opportunity to collect a 4.4% yield as we wait for the market conditions to turn more favorable for AEP.

AEP Investor Presentation

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) is an electric utility company that is involved in the production, transmission, and distribution of electricity to both retail and wholesale customers across the United States. Utilizing a diverse range of energy sources such as coal, lignite, natural gas, renewables, nuclear, hydro, solar, and more, the company generates power which is then distributed.

Interest Rates

Utility stocks are considered non-cyclical in general. This is because they offer a service and product that people will continue to use regardless of how the economy is doing. However, utility stocks are vulnerable to interest rate sensitivity. Utility stocks like AEP usually become less attractive and as a result there are fewer buyers. As interest rates climb, the stable dividends offered by utility stocks may become less attractive compared to higher-yielding alternatives.

Data by YCharts

On the chart, we can see how the price of AEP and the Federal Funds rate had an inverse relationship. As rates rapidly rose at the start of 2022, the price of AEP came down from the 100/share mark just as rapidly. My thoughts are that as rates eventually come back down, we will see this inverse relationship play out once again. In short, I expect the price of AEP to recover back to its previous highs once rate cuts finally happen. Lower interest rates generally impact the borrowing costs of all businesses but this is especially true for utility companies like AEP that have major capital expenditures planned.

For example, there are considerable costs associated with building power plants, wind turbines, and sustaining extensive infrastructure necessary for the delivery of gas, water, or electricity. This has had an effect on AEP's portfolio changes as they have a capital expenditure forecast laid out through 2027.

Improved Portfolio

AEP has been diligently making investment in wires and renewables. They've committed a total of $40B to go towards investment back into growing the business. Their plans throughout 2027 consist of a large percentage of their capital allocation forecast to go towards wires. $26B will go towards wires while $9B will go towards regulated renewables.

AEP Investor Presentation

In addition, Julie Sloat, AEP's CEO, stated that the objective is to persistently "modernize the grid, enhance reliability, integrate renewable resources, and develop infrastructure to accommodate new customers." It was also emphasized that they expect an EPS growth of 7-8% going forward.

Management has executed a few sales that also resulted in a nice cash buffer. For example, the decision to sell New Mexico Renewable Development, a joint venture solar portfolio with 440 MW development projects in New Mexico, aligns with the company's focus on optimizing its portfolio. The sale, initiated in June 2023, has an expected transaction closure in early 2024. There haven't been any updates on this yet but it certainly reflects AEP's commitment to capital efficiency and refining its investment portfolio.

Similarly, AEP is selling Prairie Wind Transmission and Pioneer Transmission, non-core transmission joint ventures. With AEP's portion of property, plant, and equipment (PP&E) valued at $123 million, these assets are projected to contribute $0.02 EPS to the 2023 operating earnings guidance to be reported at the end of the month. These cash buffers will likely be allocated towards the capital expenditures laid out in their forecast through 2027.

Dividend

As of the latest declared quarterly dividend of $0.88/share, the current dividend yield is about 4.4%. While the dividend payout ratio sits at 66%, I believe the dividend is still safe and secured by cash flow and the 11.7% net income margin. For reference, AEP also has cash from operations totaling approximately $4.23B.

Data by YCharts

The dividend growth has been solid as well. With a revenue growth of 7%, the dividend has been able to grow at a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 5.62% over the last decade. Even on a smaller time frame of 5 years, the dividend has still grown at a CAGR of 5.9%. The dividend has been increased for 14 consecutive years. The last dividend increase was during the last quarter of 2023 so I wouldn't expect another raise until Q4 of 2024.

Valuation

I think AEP trades at an attractive valuation at the moment when you consider the recent earnings report and the future growth expectations. For example, AEP's Q3 adjusted earnings exceeded expectations and management attributed this positive performance to higher electricity rates and a growth in customers. In the last earnings call it was confirmed that they had 30,000 new residential customers year-to-date. This helped offset lower average usage in the residential segment.

Determining a fair value can be done by running a quick DCF (discounted cash flow) calculation. The full year EPS estimate for 2024 is 5.6x. The average EPS growth rate has been approximately 4% over the last 5-year period so we will use that for our calculation.

Money Chimp

As we can see, we determine a fair value of $97/share based on these projections. From the current price level, this would represent a potential upside of 23%. We saw shares cross the $100 mark back in 2022 so I see no reason for it not to bounce back to those levels once the market shifts in favor of utilities. Combine this potential upside with the 4.4% dividend yield and you are setting yourself up for some quality returns. As a result of this, I have prioritized building up my AEP position here.

Risk

The delay of interest rate cuts poses a threat to the price movement of AEP. Originally, several rate cuts were anticipated for the year. However, the plan seems to have changed since the last Fed meeting. The Fed decided to leave rates unchanged for now. This is now the fourth meeting that the Fed has not raised rates.

AEP Investor Presentation

The delay of rate cuts is likely to keep the price suppressed. As previously mentioned, we've seen the inverse price relationship AEP has experienced. Furthermore, the increased longevity of higher interest rates can slow down the forecasted capital expenditure plans. A lot of the investments that AEP makes depend on debt financing. Thankfully, AEP has strong liquidity with $4.23B cash from operations.

Takeaway

In conclusion, AEP presents a compelling buying opportunity with a potential double-digit upside. AEP's strategic portfolio adjustments of creating cash buffers to fund investments in wires and renewables showcase a commitment to capital efficiency and growth. AEP's solid dividend yield of 4.4% remains an attractive feature for income-oriented investors as well since the growth rate has been consistent over the last 14-year period.

Valuation analysis suggests AEP is currently trading at an attractive level, with a fair value estimate projecting a potential upside of 23%. Despite the potential for growth, the delay in interest rate cuts poses a notable risk, impacting AEP's price movement and the timeline for its forecasted capital expenditures.