Michael M. Santiago

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has been a poor performer over the past year, missing out on the strong stock market rally and instead declining by 12%. That said, since recommending shares in October, MS has returned about 19%, validating my buy rating. In January, shares did reach my $93 price target, but investor reaction to its most recent earnings report has been mixed, causing a pullback. With a new CEO at the helm, it is timely to revisit whether shares are still a “buy.” I remain bullish.

Seeking Alpha

In the company’s fourth quarter, Morgan Stanley earned $0.85, missing estimates by $0.18, even as revenue beat slightly at $12.9 billion, which has caused shares to retreat from the mid-$90’s to the upper $80’s. I would note these results included $0.28 of one-time items, including the FDIC special assessment to cover its losses bailing out deposits in Silicon Valley and other banks. Excluding this, results were much stronger.

For all of 2023, Morgan Stanley earned $5.18, or about $5.47 excluding Q4 items.

Looking deeper into results, institutional securities revenues rose by about 3% to $4.9 billion aided by modest increases in fixed income underwriting, equity and fixed income trading. As long-term interest rates fell during Q4, large companies rushed to issue debt to take advantage of lower borrowing costs, which caused a surge in underwriting revenue. Some of this issuance likely would have otherwise occurred in H1 2024 and represents a “pull-forward” in revenue that will not be repeated. Offsetting this, increased M&A activity could help to boost advisory fees, which were down 1% to $702 million, in 2024.

Overall, excluding special items, this unit earned $778 million in pre-tax income, up from $748 million last year. This legacy “Wall Street” unit continues to be a very important piece of Morgan Stanley’s profits, but trading and investment banking revenue are much more cyclical. Each day, the trading P&L starts at $0, unlike recurring revenue streams like asset management fees which are earned based on assets under management (AUM). Because of this, profits are far less predictable, meaning investors tend to value them lower. This is why MS has been pivoting for over a decade away from this unit and towards asset management, which has helped it grow earnings and expand its multiple. That growth story remains intact in my view.

Wealth management revenue was up less than 1% from last year at $6.65 billion; however, there are two large offsetting factors here. Wealth management earns fees from advising and transacting on behalf of clients. These revenue sources rose to $4.65 billion, up by $376 million (~9% from last year). This increase speaks to the organic growth in the business as it wins clients.

Like virtually all banks, MS has seen narrowing net interest margins (NIM) as deposits costs have risen amid Fed rate hikes, outpacing increases in asset yields. Accordingly, net interest income fell by about $285 million to $1.85 billion. Because MS advisor compensation is primarily tied to fee-based revenue, rather than net interest income (which is more of a macro item than a core business one), compensation costs also rose by about 9%, narrowing margins. Excluding the FDIC assessment, pre-tax income was about $1.55 billion.

Importantly, looking into this unit’s key metrics, the growth is evident. Assets are up 22% from last year to $5.1 trillion, aided of course by higher market levels. However, net new assets also continue to grow substantially, accelerating to $48 billion from $36 billion last quarter. It also is now overseeing over $400 billion in restricted stock plans, creating a pipeline of potential customers to migrate onto the wealth management platform as these equity grants vest and they focus on retirement and financial planning.

Morgan Stanley

Alongside this growth in the core business, macro headwinds are fading. I was encouraged to see deposits rise by 2% to $346 billion. While deposit costs are rising, their pace of increase has slowed meaningfully. With period-end cost just 6bp above the full quarter average, we should see only minimal NIM compression in Q1, which is why the company expects net interest income to be essentially flat. Additionally, because the billing cycle for advisory fees lags the market by about a quarter, the strong year-end rally should result in increased advisory fees in Q1, scope for mid-single digit earnings grow from this unit.

While wealth management is its primary fee-based business, MS also manages assets for institutions in “investment management. Investment management revenues were flat at $1.46 billion as higher AUM was offset by lower performance fees in private equity. Because a significant portion of this revenue is shared with employees, compensation costs fell by $49 million, pushing pre-tax income up to $265 million from $214 million.

Now, while I am very encouraged by flow data in wealth management, investment management has been more difficult. Equities continue to see outflows because more and more clients are pivoting to passive strategies. We are unlikely to see this shift anytime soon, unfortunately. It was also disappointing to see alternatives post a decline, and this should be watched to see if it is a one-off or ongoing trend. Liquidity strategies (i.e., money market funds) are extremely low fee, and so the decline here is less troubling. If interest rates do fall in 2024, we may see investors move out of cash products into other investments where fees are higher, which can support growth. Importantly with markets higher, AUM growth has been well over 10%, even with negative flows, which should support increased earnings in 2024.

Morgan Stanley

Additionally, in Q4, MS bought back $1.3 billion in stock, bringing the full year total to $5.3 billion. The share count fell by about 3% as a result. In Q3, it also raised its dividend to $0.85, providing a 3.9% yield. MS is also well capitalized with a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 15.2%. Wealth management is not a capital-intensive business as it is primarily fee-based rather than lending-based, which leaves MS with a strong capital position and limited credit risk. Indeed, provisions for credit losses of $22 million fell from $93 million in Q3 and are very low given the size of its balance sheet.

On the earnings call, new CEO Ted Pick said he is “constructive” on the 2024 outlook. He steps into big shoes as prior CEO James Gorman successfully reinvigorated Morgan Stanley. This is an orderly transition with Gorman remaining on the board. Pick spent two years as the likely successor, having been Co-President of Morgan Stanley, and he has spent three decades with the firm. As such, I expect no significant shifts in strategy from the company.

This view is furthered by the fact that alongside earnings, MS released a long-term strategic update, which was consistent with prior updates. This highlighted the firm’s shift to more recurring revenue sources, namely wealth and investment management, which I have viewed so positively. Pre-COVID, these units drove less than half of profits; now they are nearly 2/3 of profits. Importantly, this is because these units have grown more so than declines in trading and investment banking. Wealth and investment management revenues are up 60% from 2018 as client assets have more than doubled. The company also reiterated its target of $10 trillion in assets and a return on tangible common equity of 20%.

Morgan Stanley

I continue to believe it is best to value MS on a sum-of-the-parts basis because wealth and investment management deserve much higher multiples than institutional securities, given their revenue is recurring. At a 20x and 10x multiple respectively, MS merits a 16-16.5x blended P/E multiple. Primarily due to higher market levels than in October, which should boost advisory fees, I expect MS to earn about $6-6.25 over the next year, assuming roughly flat trading profits, up from my prior 12-month forward earnings estimate of $5.65. As such, I see MS trading to about $100 over the next 12 months, creating substantial further upside.

While lower net interest income and one-time items reduced Q4 earnings, these factors should not mask the ongoing core growth we see in wealth management as MS continues to pivot to more recurring revenue. With this growth story intact, I continue to view shares favorably and see MS as among the highest quality and least cyclically sensitive US banks. Investors should use the recent weakness to add shares.