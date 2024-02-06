Dragon Claws

In a world in which many actively managed products have failed to beat their benchmarks, the Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) stands out for its strong historical performance vs its benchmark.

Since its inception date, October 6, 2014, FBND has delivered a total return of 21.1%. Comparably, the fund's benchmark, which can be proxied with the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) has delivered a total return of 13.3%.

FBND is actively managed and currently has ~$7 billion in AUM.

I view the fund's current positioning vs the benchmark as favorable and believe FBND's historical outperformance is set to continue.

Reasonable Expense Ratio

One of the biggest challenges for actively managed products tends to be high expense ratios. Evidence for this can be seen in the fact that, according to Morningstar, 60% of active intermediate core bond funds in the lowest cost quintile have outperformed their respective benchmark over the past 10 years. Comparably, just 19.4% of intermediate core bond funds in the highest cost quintile have outperformed their respective benchmark over the past 10 years.

FBND charges a total expense ratio of 0.36%. This compares to an average bond mutual fund expense ratio of ~0.37% and an average expense ratio of 0.41% for ETFs in the same category as FBND. Thus, on a relative basis I view FBND's expense ratio as reasonable.

Strong Historical Risk Adjusted Performance

Since inception, FBND has delivered a total return of 21% vs 13.3% for AGG. Given this degree of outperformance, and the fact that we are talking about core bonds here, one might expect that FBND has taken significantly more risk and thus exhibited significantly more volatility. However, this does not appear to be the case.

FBND has realized an average 30 day volatility of 4.54% since inception while AGG has experienced an average 30 day volatility of 4.36% over the same time period. Thus, on a relative basis FBND has been only slightly more volatile and delivered much better risk adjusted returns.

As shown by the chart below, since inception, FBND has delivered an average 3 year trailing sharpe ratio of 0.39. Comparably, AGG has delivered an average 3 year trailing sharpe ratio of 0.28.

FBND's historical risk adjusted outperformance stands out as being impressive given the challenging backdrop for fixed income assets over the past few years.

Holdings Analysis

FBND currently has a 30-day SEC yield of 5.04%. Comparably, AGG has a 30-day SEC yield of 4.14% and an average yield to maturity of 4.51%.

FBND has a portfolio duration of 6 years while AGG has an effective duration of 6.1 years. Thus, in terms of interest rate risk FBND and AGG are fairly similar.

The key difference right now between FBND and AGG is exposure to higher yielding parts of the fixed income investment universe.

As shown by the table below, FBND has 17.3% exposure to BBB rated bonds, 5.8% exposure to bonds rated BB, 5.02% exposure to bonds rated B, and 0.82% exposure to bonds rated below B. Comparably, AGG does not have any exposure to securities rated below investment grade and has 12.9% exposure to securities rated BBB.

In addition to holding more lower rated securities with more credit risk, FBND also has more exposure to non-government backed securitized assets. As shown by the table below, FBND has 4.6% exposure to ABS and 4.85% exposure to CMBS. Comparably, AGG has exposure of 0.49% and 1.61% respectively to ABS and CMBS. FBND also has more exposure to corporate bonds with 37.2% of the fund invested in corporate bonds vs ~26% of AGG invested in corporate bonds. To offset these overweights, FBND has less exposure to U.S. Treasury Bonds and MBS Pass - Through Securities.

Historically, as shown by the chart below, high yield bonds have delivered stronger results than similar maturity treasury bonds. This makes sense given the fact that high yield bonds are more risky and thus tend to carry much higher yields than similar maturity treasury securities. I expect this phenomenon to continue going forward.

I believe high yield corporate issuers are likely to benefit in the near-term due to lower interest rates as the Fed is likely to cut rates in the months ahead. Lower interest rates will allow high yield issuers to save on interest expense related to variable rate debt and may allow them to refinance existing debt at rates which would not have been possible just a few months ago. Moreover, I believe lower interest rates may lead to a strengthening of economic conditions towards the back half of 2024 which should benefit high yield issuers as well.

I also view FBND's significant overweight to CMBS as attractive given the higher spreads typically offered by these securities compared to corporate or government bonds despite relatively low levels of risk. For example, consider that the iShares CMBS ETF currently offers an option adjusted spread of 121bps despite having ~60% of its holdings rated AAA, ~35% of holdings rated AA, and ~2.9% of holdings rated A. Comparably, lower rated BBB rated corporate bonds, which can be proxied by the iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (LQDB), offer ~108bps of credit spread.

For these reasons, I view FBND's holdings more favorably compared to AGG which is more conservative.

What Would Make Me Less Bullish

One thing which would make be less bullish on FBND would be if the fund were to shift its positioning to become more defensive. Potential defensive moves would be to reduce exposure to BBB, BB, and B credits in favor of higher rated lower yielding securities. Another defensive move would be to decrease exposure to securitized assets such as CMBS in favor of lower risk assets such as U.S. treasuries.

Conclusion

FBND has delivered strong relative performance historically vs traditional core bond products such as AGG. The fund has delivered significantly better returns with just modestly more risk resulting in superior sharpe ratio compared to AGG.

I view the fund's current positioning as favorable given its exposure to BB and B credits. Moreover, I also view the fund's exposure to securitized products such as CMBS as a positive given attractive spreads relative to credit risk.

I rate FBND a Buy as I believe risk adjusted outperformance is likely to continue vs passive core bond funds such as AGG.