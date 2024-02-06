Andrey Grigoriev/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) shareholders have been exposed to continuous ups and downs over the years, and the company is highly cyclical for two main reasons. First, the type of clothing and accessory products it sells are not particularly characterized by having low prices, but rather by being designed for specific styles, which is why these are considered discretionary goods. The purchase of these goods tends to be postponed in lean times, and this is aggravated by the fact that Zumiez's target customers are the younger generations, who tend to be the ones who see their purchasing power decrease the most during economic downturns. Second, changes in fashion trends have remained in flux over the years, which adds another cyclical component to the company.

We are currently in one of those weak times, which has pushed down the share price 68% below all-time highs. High inflation rates have caused a decrease in the purchasing power of consumers around the world, and current consumer trends have shifted more toward travel and experiences. This caused a 19.05% decrease in net sales in 2022, and although there seem to be signs of some stabilization, 2023 was also a bad year compared to 2022. To add fuel to the fire, inflationary and wage pressures are having a strong impact on profit margins, which is added to the decreased volumes, and strong promotional activity in the industry is limiting the pricing power of Zumiez, which is being forced to maintain markdowns to reduce its high inventories.

I understand that a case like this can keep many investors away because, in companies that continually seek to adapt and capitalize on changing trends, one as an investor always wonders if these are temporary headwinds and an adjustment time until consumers return (or the company adapts) or if, on the other hand, it is a company whose products are becoming obsolete for the generations that should soon become its new customers. Despite this, I am going to explain in this article why I believe that now is the right time to acquire Zumiez shares to achieve significant mid-term capital returns as, in my opinion, investors with enough patience and risk tolerance should eventually find a profitable exit point.

A brief overview of the company

Zumiez is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hard goods, with stores operating in the United States (80%), Europe (11%), Canada (6%), and Australia (3%). The company was founded in 1978 and its market cap currently stands at $351 million as it employs around 6,000 workers, with insiders owning a whopping 19.72% of the total number of shares outstanding.

The company operates stores under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times, each of which has its own e-commerce site. These stores are niche-focused and the company has expanded its presence internationally in recent years through acquisitions as 94% of operated stores were located in the United States in 2012 vs. 80% now, and expansionary efforts continue as the company continually increases the number of locations. Still, recent headwinds have overshadowed the progress of recent years.

Currently, shares are trading at $17.70, which represents a 67.88% decline from all-time highs of $55.10 reached in November 2021, which certainly reflects current strong pessimism among investors. In my opinion, this drop is quite justified as performance has worsened significantly in recent quarters while the foreseeable future does not offer a vision that invites optimism. But still, the balance sheet is robust enough to withstand current headwinds, and even some intensification, for a very long time. Additionally, the company has continued to expand its presence as it opened 32 stores in 2022.

Now, the company reduced the pace of the new openings to 19 in 2023, and it seems that efforts in 2024 will revolve more around closing those stores with a lower influx of people as the company needs to stabilize its margins from negative impacts caused by decreased volumes in recent quarters. Furthermore, it is understandable that the company's operations have suffered significant disruptions and volatility recently considering the magnitude of the latest global events, which added more complexity to the world's economy one after another: the coronavirus pandemic, the subsequent supply chain issues, the wars between Ukraine and Russia and Palestine and Israel, recent interest rate hikes, and the long-lasting inflationary crisis that extends to this day.

Net sales keep declining, albeit at a slower pace

The expansion of the total number of operated stores in recent years has boosted net sales by 113% from 2011 to 2021. The acquisition of Blue Tomato in 2012 also allowed international expansion as it has stores in Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Finland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden. Also, the acquisition of Fast Times in 2016 helped the company to enter the Australian market.

Everything seemed to be going smoothly in 2021 as revenues increased by 19.50% compared to 2020, which boosted investors' confidence to the point of sending shares to new all-time highs as net sales only declined by 4.20% in 2020 despite the closure of stores as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite this, all this optimism quickly evaporated as revenues decreased by 19.05% in 2022.

As for 2023, net sales decreased by 17.13% year over year in Q1, by 11.62% year over year in Q2, and by 8.94% year over year in Q3, continuing the negative trend of 2022 caused by weakening purchasing power among consumers, the current preference for consuming services and experiences instead of discretionary goods, more responsible consumption habits due to fear of a potential recession, an unusually warm winter (which happened in both 2022 and 2023), and consumer's increasing reluctance to purchase non-discounted items. The Q3 decline is directly attributable to weakness in North America as net sales decreased by 12.04% in the United States and by 11.21% in Canada, whereas they only decreased by 0.89% in Australia and increased by 13.57% in Europe.

The Christmas campaign has not shown a change in the negative trend either, although it kept confirming the slowdown in net sales declines as they decreased by 4.4% year over year during the nine-week period ended December 30, 2023, despite forex tailwinds (net sales would have decreased by 6.6% without taking forex rates into account), and now the company is increasing private-label offerings as customers are showing strong interest for these products. In this regard, private labels represented 11.4% of total net sales in 2020, 13.3% in 2021, and 18.4% in 2022.

Luckily, the current improving trend is expected to continue as net sales are expected to decrease by ~9.3% in 2023 but increase by 3.8% in 2024. Still, potential investors should be aware that an investment decision should not be made based on short-term expectations as both the macroeconomic context and the industry itself are currently very volatile. In contrast, I believe that investors' current pessimism should be considered as a medium-term opportunity to achieve capital gains once the current pessimism fades as the recent share price decline sent the P/S ratio to very low levels at 0.390, which means the company currently generates $2.56 in annual revenues for each dollar held in shares by investors, annually.

This ratio is 46.06% lower compared to the average of the last 10 years and represents a 75% decline from 10-year highs of 1.560 reached in 2015, which essentially means that investors are placing less value on the company's sales not only due to lower expectations for the foreseeable future but also as a consequence of current margin contraction, which is putting serious pressure on the company's cash generation capacity.

Margin pressure is keeping the company unprofitable

Thanks to its historical focus on specific and (in part) alternative niches, the company has managed to differentiate its stores from the rest in some way, allowing it to report acceptable profit margins and high customer loyalty, which is reflected in the stability of its revenues over the years. This also allowed for very acceptable gross profit and EBITDA margins. Despite this, inflationary pressures, increased wages, promotions aimed at reducing inventories in a highly competitive market, and weakened volumes have caused a sharp contraction in margins as the trailing twelve months' gross profit margin currently stands at 31.99%, whereas the EBITDA margin is at just 0.60%.

But even more worrying is that the company reported a gross profit margin of 33.84% in Q3 2023 compared to 34.5% during the same quarter of 2022, whereas the EBITDA margin decreased from 6.58% to 2.39%, which should not be considered as a quarter over quarter improvement despite year over year deterioration as the company is highly seasonal, H2 typically being stronger than H1 (and Q4 stronger than Q3). In addition to the headwinds mentioned above, it must be taken into account that international sales increased while domestic sales decreased, which also hurt margins as international sales generally deliver lower margins.

With the aim of stabilizing margins at healthy levels, the management is currently planning to reduce inventories and reduce markdowns once that's achieved, and is seriously considering the possibility of closing some of the least populated stores, but for now what we have is that the company has reported negative net income in the first three quarters of 2023, something that investors are not accustomed to. In this sense, net income was -$18.4 million in Q1, -$8.5 million in Q2, and -$2.2 million in Q3, sending the trailing twelve months' net income into negative territory at -$17.69 million.

As can be seen in the graph, investors were not used to the company reporting negative net income, which explains their current concerns. Even so, I consider this to be a good opportunity for contrarian investors for two main reasons. Firstly, we must not forget that Zumiez is a highly cyclical company and its current headwinds are, in my opinion, of a temporary nature as they are directly linked to the current macroeconomic landscape. And secondly, because its balance sheet is very robust, which should allow it to continue enduring the current difficulties for many more years.

The balance sheet is very robust

The company enjoys a robust debt-free balance sheet as it holds $135.82 million in cash and short-term investments, which gives two competitive advantages in the current macroeconomic environment. First, it has no interest expenses to meet at the end of each period, and second, it has sufficient resources for enduring current headwinds even while keeping current product markdowns.

Additionally, the company has high inventories of $175.88 million and accounts receivable of $23.02 million, which together are significantly higher than accounts payable of $74.34 million. While high inventories are a plus because these should eventually be converted into current cash, it also adds the risk of the company having to continue discounting its products even further to get rid of older inventories, but still I consider that inventories are quite aligned with the company's size if we take into account that revenues expanded at similar rates over the years.

This should help the company to report stronger cash from operations in 2024 compared to 2023, which should give operations some oxygen as headwinds subside as the trailing twelve months' cash from operations are unusually low at $13.11 million. Still, this is not the solution that Zumiez needs since to continue successfully operating in the long term it must become profitable again and report consistent positive net income as it is used to.

In Q3 2023, cash from operations was $1.3 million, and inventories increased by $19.2 million while accounts receivable decreased by just $0.9 million, but accounts payable increased by $4.5 million. During the quarter, the company reported a negative net income of -$2.2 million compared to a positive $6.9 million in the same quarter of 2022. Also, capital expenditures have reduced significantly to $4.3 million compared to $7.5 million during the same quarter of 2022, and the management expects 2023 to close with capital expenditures of $20 million to $21 million compared to $25.6 million reported in 2022, most of which will be used to configure the new stores opened during the year and to achieve leasehold improvements.

It's also important to note that as the company begins its plans to close unprofitable stores and until the current headwinds relax, the management has taken advantage of its robust balance sheet to keep up with share buybacks, which is how the management rewards its shareholders in the long term.

The company is an aggressive share repurchaser

Since the company does not pay dividends, one way to reward its shareholders is by buying back shares, and although buybacks have not been constant over the years, the total number of outstanding shares has decreased by 34.50% in the last 10 years as the management spent over $400 million in cash to repurchase shares in that period.

This means that each share now represents a larger size of the company, which improves per-share metrics as results are divided among fewer shares, and investors could benefit from further share buybacks in the future once the company recovers from the current slump and starts generating positive net income again.

Risks worth mentioning

Before investing in Zumiez, it is very important to understand that its shares are associated with significant risks, hence the share price is currently depressed. Next, I would like to highlight those risks that I consider most important to take into account.

The company operates in a highly competitive and constantly changing industry as consumer fashion trends can change rapidly. This means that operations could be seriously affected if it fails to adapt to ever-changing consumer preferences in time.

The company could be forced to continue selling its products at discounted prices if pricing pressures continue, which would keep revenues and profit margins weak.

Intensifying inflation rates or wage pressures could cause additional damage to profit margins.

Recent interest rate hikes could trigger a global recession, which would almost certainly have a significant impact on consumers' purchasing power, causing further potentially significant declines in sales and further contractions in margins due to reduced workload in stores.

Share buybacks could be paused for many years if operating performance continues to worsen or if current headwinds continue to be part of the macroeconomic picture for longer than expected as the company is currently not profitable.

Conclusion

In my opinion, Zumiez is not a stock to buy and hold for the long run, but rather one that offers ample opportunities over the years to navigate the waves in our favor as the nature of the business is cyclical.

Currently, shares are depressed as their price decreased by ~68% from all-time highs. It is true that the situation has gotten much worse in the last two years as sales have fallen significantly and margins have greatly deteriorated, but in my opinion, most headwinds are temporary as they are directly linked to the current macroeconomic landscape, and the balance sheet is robust enough to withstand current headwinds for a very, very long time. Furthermore, high insider ownership means that the management is the main beneficiary of good share price performance.

The recent blow to profit margins has been very hard, but I consider that the significant events of the last few years justify, in part, the delay in adapting its locations and inventories to the new reality in time because it keeps changing very quickly. Furthermore, we must not forget that demand for discretionary goods has fallen throughout the world, both in the textile industry and in the rest, not only due to the loss of purchasing power of many families due to high inflation rates but also due to the current tendency to give more priority to experiences and not so much to material things.

That is why I consider that the current pessimism represents a good opportunity for those investors with enough patience and risk tolerance to wait for a turnaround since investor optimism should start increasing as inflationary and wage pressures cease, the closure of those less profitable stores begin, and the price of the products can be adapted to current operating costs, especially in terms of current markdowns.