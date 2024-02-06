Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Church & Dwight Q4: Reiterate Buy Rating As Growth Outlook Remains Bright

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
721 Followers

Summary

  • I continue to think CHD is a buy due to strong innovation, increased marketing spend, and contributions from Hero and TheraBreath.
  • Management guided for 4-5% net sales growth in FY24.
  • The company's focus on core brands, upcoming innovations, and acquisitions is expected to drive organic sales growth and support the current valuation.

Brushes, bottles with cleaning liquids, sponges, rag and yellow rubber gloves on white background. Cleaning supplies in the yellow bucket on the wooden floor. Cleaning company service advertisement

Oleksandr Sytnyk

Overview

My recommendation for Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) is a buy rating, as I believe CHD is able to grow at the high end of its FY24 guide and see momentum follow through for the coming years

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
721 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CHD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CHD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CHD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.