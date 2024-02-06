Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Summary

Following my coverage on MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI), for which I recommended a buy rating as the long-term fundamentals regarding the ESG and Climate segment remain intact, albeit the near-term negative sentiment that was weighing on the stock, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. I continue to see MSCI as an attractive investment even after the recent price rally, as FY23 did much better than I expected and the outlook for the next few years is positive. With a better macro outlook for FY24 vs. FY23, I believe MSCI should fare better and that its strong earnings growth momentum should support its current valuation.

Investment thesis

MSCI reported 4Q23 revenue of $690.1 million, a growth of 19.8%, which is a huge beat relative to consensus expectations for 15% growth. Even if we adjusted for inorganic growth contribution, growth was still amazing at 14.7%. Organic growth strength was seen across the board, with the index growing 17.9% y/y, analytics growing 10.2%, ESG and climate growing 14.5%, and private assets growing 4.4%. Strong outperformance was seen below the revenue line as well. EBITDA margins expanded 130 bps y/y to 60.1%, beating consensus estimate of 58.1%, and EPS saw $3.68, which also beat consensus of $3.29.

Following this strong set of results, the share price surged to a high of $617 (near my target price of $639) before tracking back down to $593 today. I view this set of results as further confirmation that MSCI growth momentum remains strong and the upside remains attractive at this share price. To give a better view of MSCI's growth momentum, I point readers to MSCI's subscription run rate revenue (~78% of total run rate revenue), which saw 16% y/y growth in 4Q, representing a massive acceleration of close to 500bps from 3Q23. Firstly, this growth is exceptional when we consider that the macro situation was clearly not in favor of MSCI, where a lot of clients are scrutinizing their budgets. If we dig deeper, the key growth supporter was the index subscription run-rate growth of 11% in the quarter, which was lifted by strong demand for custom indices. This shows how resilient MSCI product is and how important it is for its clients, such that even in a tough environment, they still need to use the MSCI product. Thirdly, this paints a very positive growth outlook going into FY24, which has a better macro environment relative to FY23, which saw a massive surge in rates.

Multiple pieces of evidence of strong growth momentum can be seen elsewhere in the business as well. The index asset-based fee growth also accelerated in 4Q23, from 12% in 3Q23 to 16% y/y in 4Q23, driven by strong fund inflows and market appreciation. Net new recurring subscription sales also demonstrated improving trends in most segments, with Index net new narrowing in decline from -12% y/y in 3Q23 to -2% in 4Q23, Analytics net new subscription growth improved from a -3% in 3Q23 to 68% growth in 4Q23, and Private Assets net new subscription also improved from -53% to 12% growth reflecting revenue catch-ups from the implementation of planned products. The net new recurring subscription performance tells me that clients are coming back online in terms of allocating growth budgets.

I have also gained further confidence in the MSCI net margin outlook given that management is paying a lot of attention to its cost structure, which was the key reason for the strong margin expansion in 4Q23. Looking ahead, they are guiding to around mid-to-high single-digit expense growth, which implies margins should expand based on my growth expectations. The important thing here is that MSCI cost management is not at the expense of giving up investing in growth areas, which means management has found a way to grow top line at 15% organically with a lower cost structure, implying that the MSCI cost base is now structurally lower.

And so we will go to our upturn and downturn playbooks throughout the year if we do see sustained improvements, which could cause us to move towards the higher end of that range, or similarly cause us to manage expenses more tightly if things deteriorate. Yeah. So it's an area that we spend a huge amount of time on, and we are continually focused on driving efficiencies, enhancing productivity across the organization so that we can invest more in the business. And even though it's been a tougher environment, we've been able to continue to enhance and increase the amount of money we put into investment areas. To your point, we would love to invest more. We have very attractive opportunities across all the areas we've talked about in terms of new solutions, new client segments, technology-enabled capabilities. Those are all areas that we have the upturn ready to go. But we will be measured and ensure that we see sustained improvements in the market and business performance before we take up the level of investment materially. But it's something that we are laser-focused on and want to continue to maintain our triple-crown discipline and ensure that we are putting those investment dollars into those areas that are going to generate attractive near-term returns for us. 4Q23 earnings results call

Valuation

Own calculation

My target price for MSCI, based on my model, is ~$700. My model assumptions have improved from my previous update to reflect 4Q23 strong performance and management FY24 opex guidance ($1.3 billion to 1.34 billion). I expect the strong momentum seen in 4Q23 to continue into FY24, supported by a better macro condition relative to FY23 (FY24 expects to see rates cut), which should drive more clients to deploy their budgets. As such, I increased my growth assumption by 100bps in FY24 (from 11% to 12%) to reflect the same 12% growth seen in FY23. My growth assumption for FY25 growth remains the same. The biggest change I made to my model is that I expect net margins to be 45% for both FY24 and FY25, reflecting the major step-up in margins seen in FY23 (I expected 41%, but MSCI closed the year with 45%). I expect this margin performance to be sustainable, given that MSCI has now structurally lowered its cost base. All in all, MSCI remains a fundamentally solid performer that, I believe, deserves to trade at the same level as where peers are trading.

Bloomberg Bloomberg

Risk

MSCI is not entirely out of the woods yet. If the macro environment worsens from here, it could lead to a more challenging operating environment for active asset managers as the market gets more volatile, leading to tighter budgets and longer sales cycles.

Conclusion

I remain bullish about MSCI after the splendid 4Q23 and FY23 performance, marked by robust revenue growth and expanded margins. I expect growth momentum to continue into FY24, and long-term demand to remain intact as MSCI resilience in a challenging macro environment, as seen from the impressive subscription run rate growth and net new recurring subscription sales, underscores the importance of MSCI's products/services to clients. MSCI also has a structurally lower cost base today, which should support current margin level.