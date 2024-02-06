Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Euronext Offers A Good Combination Of Value And Growth

Feb. 06, 2024 4:37 AM ETEuronext N.V. (EUXTF) StockDBOEY, LNSTY
Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
3.41K Followers

Summary

  • Euronext has good fundamentals and an attractive valuation, making it an interesting growth play in the European financial sector.
  • The company has maintained positive operating momentum, with revenue up 2.8% YoY and a focus on increasing recurring revenue.
  • Euronext's acquisition of Borsa Italiana Group has already achieved significant synergies and strengthens its position in the European exchange industry.
Euronext NV Exchange as France Plans Bill to Boost Attractiveness for Finance

Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Euronext N.V. (OTCPK:EUXTF) has good fundamentals and an attractive valuation, being therefore an interesting growth play in the European financial sector.

As I’ve covered in a previous article, Euronext is an interesting growth play within the European financial sector, and since

This article was written by

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
3.41K Followers
Labutes IR is an Fund Manager specialized in the financial sector, with more than 15 years' of experience in the financial markets. Under my coverage is mainly the Financial sector, including Banks, Insurance, Real Estate, and FinTechs both in the European and U.S. markets. For my personal investments, I also invest on 'Income' stocks across several sectors as I'm building a portfolio for retirement, being my goal to retire in about 20 years. Associated with the existing author The Outsider.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EUXTF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EUXTF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EUXTF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.