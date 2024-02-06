Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Euronext N.V. (OTCPK:EUXTF) has good fundamentals and an attractive valuation, being therefore an interesting growth play in the European financial sector.

As I’ve covered in a previous article, Euronext is an interesting growth play within the European financial sector, and since my last article its shares are up by more than 13%, but slightly underperforming the market during the same period.

In this article, I analyze its most recent financial performance and update its investment case, to see if it remains a compelling growth play in the European financial sector.

Financial Performance

Euronext has maintained a positive operating momentum in recent quarters, supported by good levels of volumes in the capital markets and its own cost cutting initiatives. In Q3 2023, its revenue amounted to €360 million, up by 2.8% YoY on a comparable basis. Its non-volume related revenue accounted for some 60% of total revenue, showing that Euronext’s strategy to increase its recurring revenue profile is bearing fruit.

Indeed, Euronext has diversified gradually its business profile over the past few years both through organic initiatives and acquisitions, decreasing its reliance on trading revenues, which was higher than compared to its closest peers, and a key reason for a discounted valuation compared to other companies in the financial markets transactions industry.

Its last deal was the acquisition of Borsa Italiana Group, which is currently under integration in the Euronext group, a process that is expected to be mostly completed by the end of Q3 2024. According to Euronext, this integration has already achieved, at the end of last September, some €47.6 million of annual EBITDA synergies, while the company’s goal is to deliver some €70 million of annual synergies by the end of 2023 and €115 million by the end of 2024. Given that Euronext’s EBITDA was €950 million in 2022, this shows that synergies from this deal are quite significant and will be an important factor for a higher business margin in the short term, if Euronext continues to execute well on the business integration.

Beyond synergies, this deal was also important in my opinion to strengthen Euronext’s position in the European exchange industry, given that the market is relatively concentrated, and smaller companies may have difficulty to compete in the future as investments in technology are required to remain on the edge of the financial industry. This means that smaller companies aren’t likely to survive over the long term, as the industry will likely concentrate in a few larger players, such as Deutsche Boerse (OTCPK:DBOEY) London Stock Exchange Group (OTCPK:LNSTY), and Euronext.

Acknowledging that, Euronext’s strategy has been focused on making the company one of the leading market infrastructure players in Europe, which led to a significant business overhaul over the past few years. As shown in the next graph, its business is nowadays well diversified across several operating segments, while in the past, the vast majority of its revenues were generated by trading, with advanced data services and technology solutions being currently its major growth engines.

Revenue profile (Euronext)

Its current strategic program was presented back in 2021, for the period 2021-24, thus it’s quite likely that Euronext will perform a new investor day this year, even though so far the company has not announced yet any event regarding a new strategic update.

Regarding its profitability, its EBITDA increased by 39% YoY largely due to a capital gain from a stake disposal, to €206.5 million in the quarter, representing an EBITDA margin of 59%. Its adjusted EBITDA, increased by 6.9% YoY, still a good growth figure, supported by higher revenue and good cost control. Its reported net income more than doubled to €166 million in Q3 2023, while the adjusted bottom line was up by 13.2% YoY. Its leverage position is at an acceptable level, considering that its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 2x in the last quarter, a higher level than desired, but justified by Euronext’s acquisitions in recent years.

As the company’s dividend policy is to distribute about half of its earnings to shareholders, this means that financial leverage will gradually decline supported by its good cash flow generation capacity. This ratio has already declined from more than 3x three years ago, and the company’s goal is to maintain an investment grade credit rating, which means a leverage ratio between 1.5x-2x should be enough over the medium to long term (it was about 1.3x before the Borsa Italiana acquisition).

Therefore, unless Euronext will enter into new acquisitions in the near future, its leverage ratio should decline to the desired range organically, leaving some room for the company to boost its shareholder remuneration policy over the coming years.

Its last annual dividend was €2.22 per share, related to 2022 earnings, while its next dividend is expected to grow to about €2.31 per share, representing an annual increase of 4.1% YoY. At its current share price, Euronext offers a forward dividend yield of close to 2.9%, which is acceptable, but not particularly impressive compared to other financial stocks in Europe, or even other fixed-income alternatives, such as bonds or time deposits.

This means Euronext’s investment case remains largely based on growth rather than income, as the company is not much likely to change its dividend policy in the short term.

Going forward, Euronext has relatively good growth prospects from its strategy to diversify its business profile and offer data services and technology offerings, which have a more recurring revenue profile and should be positive for higher business margins over the medium to long term. According to analysts’ estimates, its revenue is expected to increase to about €1.69 billion by 2026 and its net profit should be about €610 million by the same year, showing that Euronext should report mid-single digit growth rates over the next few years, which can eventually be higher if the company pursues some bolt-on acquisitions, like it has done in the recent past.

Conclusion

Euronext has made a significant business overhaul over the past few years and has now a good business diversification and position within the European exchange industry, boding well for its growth ahead.

Despite that, Euronext is currently trading at 13.6x forward earnings, at a discount to its historical average of about 16x over the past five years, and its closest peers which trade at higher multiple multiples (18x for Deutsche Boerse and 23x for LSE Group). This means that Euronext seems to be undervalued right now, making it an interesting growth play in the European financial sector.

