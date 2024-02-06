Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PetIQ: Cost Savings, Higher EBITDA Suggest A Potential Valuation Re-Rate

Feb. 06, 2024 4:50 AM ETPetIQ, Inc. (PETQ) Stock
Hydra Research profile picture
Hydra Research
784 Followers

Summary

  • PetIQ is implementing a cost-cutting program to support its cash-generating product segment and close inefficient clinics in the services segment.
  • The company's strong cash generation and revenue growth are not reflected in its current valuation multiples, presenting an upside potential of around 30%.
  • The opportunity to franchise its clinics and create an integrated network could lead to extraordinary multiples and significant improvements in EBITDA margins.

Vets examining a dog.

gilaxia

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) is undergoing a much-needed cost-cutting program as the company continues to support its strong cash-generating product segment while closing inefficient clinics in the services segment. This can put the company on a spiral of higher revenues, higher

This article was written by

Hydra Research profile picture
Hydra Research
784 Followers
We focus on special situations and deep value plays. We are open to L/S positioning that allows us to capture inefficiencies both on the upside and downside. For the long positioning, we like to spot asymmetric opportunities where the downside is relatively limited and the upside is not understood by the market - like restructurings, spin-offs, takeover targets, etc. We are a research group and from time to time we also take positions in the stocks we discuss publicly here on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PETQ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PETQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PETQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.