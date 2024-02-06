Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Equity Residential: Further Improvement Necessary In West Coast Markets

Feb. 06, 2024 5:27 AM ETEquity Residential (EQR) Stock
Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
2.11K Followers

Summary

  • Apartment REIT, Equity Residential, wrapped up their 2023 fiscal year with stable occupancy and solid strength in key operating markets.
  • The New York market remains a highlight due to its favorable supply backdrop and positive demand drivers.
  • Despite better-than-feared results and guidance, shares have declined about 5% since results were reported.
  • I remain neutral on shares of EQR due to improvement that is necessary and yet to be materially realized in the REIT’s West Coast operating market.

Overhead view of young Asian woman managing personal banking and finance at home. Planning budget and calculating expenses while checking her bills with calculator. Managing taxes and financial bills. Home budgeting. Concept of finance and economy

d3sign/Moment via Getty Images

Apartment REIT and S&P 500 component, Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), recently reported better than expected results for its Q4 reporting period ended December 31. The stock, however, has trended downwards in the last five days, down nearly 5%.

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
2.11K Followers
Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EQR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on EQR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EQR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.