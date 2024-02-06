Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis

I believe HP (NYSE:HPQ) stock is a buy. Whilst the company has experienced declining revenues and profits in recent years, the outlook for HP and the PC vendor industry as a whole looks to be set for a rebound. This rebound in combinations with the company’s excellent brand and commitment to expansion into new growth opportunities has made me optimistic for the future. A discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis suggests an 19% annual return for HP stock over the next five years based on the current price. Overall at the current price I see HP as a solid investment option and therefore apply a buy rating.

Company Overview

Since its establishment, in 2015 when it separated from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) the company has emerged as a player in the technology industry specializing in computing and printing solutions. Competing against giants like Dell (DELL), Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) and Apple (AAPL) HP has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation when it comes to laptops, desktops and printers. The proof of their innovation can be seen in the range of products they offer to cater to various types of customers whether individual consumers or large enterprises. HP's business model revolves around two segments; Personal Systems and Printing. Under the Personal Systems segment they provide a range of computing devices that fulfil the needs of both consumers and businesses. This includes high performance workstations and versatile laptops. Within the Printing segment HP offers solutions for both home and commercial printing needs such as, multifunction printers and large format printing solutions. By focusing on these two areas HP is able to generate revenue while staying at the forefront of advancements in an ever changing landscape.

Strong Brand Helps Maintain a Strong Market Position

From my perspective, HP stands as a leader in the personal computing and printing industry, reflecting innovation, and resilience. The company operates in a growing industry that I am confident will continue to expand into the future as the world expands and people continue to increase their online presence despite its market decline in recent years. My expectation is supported by International Data Corporation (IDC) forecast for the personal computing device market which expects a 4.1% rebound in 2024 and continued growth thereafter. This is an encouraging sign for HPQ. The stock has lagged the overall market in recent years and continues to report growth that is below my expectations.

For me the expected expansion of the overall PC market in the coming years is a promising sign as this will expand the total addressable market (TAM) which will ultimately increase the revenue generated by HP, assuming the company is able to maintain its current market share. As of the third quarter of 2023, HP held a 21% market share of global PC shipments, positioning it as the second-largest PC vendor behind Lenovo. This strong market share has shown remarkable resilience over recent years in my opinion and is indicative of HP's enduring relevance and competitive strength in a sector known for rapid changes and intense competition​​.

Additionally, I think that this strong and resilient market share reflects the impressive brand recognition that HP possesses. HP's recognized, long-standing reputation as a reliable and innovative technology provider gives it a considerable advantage in the competitive tech market. This brand recognition not only instils trust in consumers and businesses alike but also facilitates new product adoption. When HP launches a new laptop, printer, or other tech solution, its established brand identity helps in reducing the market's resistance to trying out the new offerings. This trust, built over years of delivering quality and innovation, translates directly into revenue as customers are more likely to choose HP over lesser-known brands. Furthermore, HP's brand strength enables it to command a premium on its products, contributing to higher profit margins and reinforcing its market position. In essence, HP's brand recognition is a pivotal factor that drives customer loyalty, attracts new business, and ultimately, boosts revenue growth.

America's Most Trusted Computer Brands (Lifestory Research)

Innovation into New Segments to Promote Growth

While having a history of brand power and a strong market share is beneficial for businesses, I believe it's crucial for companies to look ahead and embrace innovation in order to maintain and expand their robust position. Based on my understanding of HP’s directions I think the company’s focus on innovation aligns with key growth areas that are resonating positively with both consumers and markets.

HP’s entry into systems like video conferencing solutions, cameras and headsets has shown strong revenue growth quarter after quarter. This growth can be attributed to seasonality in consumer peripherals as well as the integration of Poly’s services. It indicates a strategy by HP to adapt to evolving workplace needs. This responsiveness is a sign for investors as it demonstrates HP’s ability to explore service models like conference room as a service. Such models have the potential for recurring revenue streams and stronger customer relationships.

In the gaming sector HP has experienced double digit revenue and unit growth which I believe reflects the brands presence in this engaging consumer segment. With products, like the Cloud III gaming headset I see HP not only capitalizing on a trend but also investing in long term loyalty among a growing demographic. This could lead to a flow of revenue and set the company apart in the competitive technology industry. On the hand while the gaming sector is often seen as a high-growth and exciting field, the company is also exploring solutions for its workforce and offering consumer subscriptions through services like Workforce Central and Instant Paper add on. These services demonstrate HP’s recognition of how integrating services with hardware adds value in my opinion. This cross functional strategy not only improves user experience but also positions HP as a comprehensive provider of solutions increasing customer loyalty and long-term value.

HPQ Key Growth Areas (HP)

These areas of growth along with industrial graphics and 3D and personalization segments have seen a growth rate of 10% which is twice as fast as the overall revenue growth. This is good news for investors because it indicates that the company has successfully identified segments that can drive growth and hopefully it will reflect positively on its financials. What particularly excites me is the company’s expansion beyond the PC market into areas that align well with HPs core business. I believe this move will result in recurring revenue while benefiting customer loyalty and long-term value.

Financial Analysis

As of Q4 2023, HPQ has shown slightly disappointing financial performance in recent years. In my opinion, the decline in revenue from $58.76 billion in 2019 to $53.72 billion over the past year is noteworthy and is largely reflective of the broader PC market decline and highlights why I believe the company would benefit from strategic diversification.

HPQ Revenue Per Year (Author)

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) has been somewhat variable, peaking at $5.36 in 2021 and since falling to $3.26 in the last 12 months (LTM). I think that it’s important to consider that 2021 was a remarkable year for the company and I think reflected a cyclical high for the PC market as a whole.

HPQ EPS Per Year (Author)

HPQ also has a solid amount of cash on hand, with the most recent data showing cash and cash equivalents to be $3.23 billion. Although despite the solid cash position, the company has a considerable amount of debt, currently standing at $10.8 billion. Whilst this debt is considerable, given that the company retired $1.6 billion of debt in the past year and has a clear policy on maintaining debt levels below a debt to EBITDA ratio under 2, I think the debt is not a concern in this instance.

Of course when looking at the balance sheet of HP, investors will likely notice that shareholder equity is negative which is unusual for a seemingly well-run business like HPQ. While typically this would be a concern, I believe that in the case of HP, the negative equity is the result of large-scale debt financing, which has led to a situation where liabilities outweigh assets. This has been exacerbated as HP has repurchased a large number of its shares in recent years. Share buybacks reduce the number of outstanding shares, which can increase earnings per share but also decrease shareholder equity, which in HP’s case has led to a negative equity.

For the near future, specifically the next 12 months, my expectation is that the PC industry will rebound and as a result HP will report stronger revenue in their upcoming quarterly results when compared to 2023.

Overall, I'm hopeful that HPQ can return to growth, particularly given the expected improvements in the broader industry and their continued innovation and expansion into other segments within the technology sector. The company has a solid history of being shareholder friendly as evidenced by their aggressive share buybacks and its consistent and growing dividend and I fully expect the company continuing doing so as long as the company is able to reignite growth.

Valuation

In my perspective, the assessment of a company's worth should involve a thorough examination of its market capitalization in relation to its foundational business attributes, which encompass future earnings. A valuable technique I find effective for this purpose is the utilization of a DCF analysis. As of the LTM, HP has a free cash flow (FCF) per share of $2.99. For 2024 I have used the lower end of HP’s FCF guidance which equates to $3.13. Given the broader industry growth that is expected and the new growth initiatives that HP is employing I expect HPQ to grow at roughly 2.5% over the years following 2024. Taking this growth into account, the projected FCF 5 years from now is $3.45.

Using an exit multiple of 9, which is based on HP's average price-to-free-cash-flow ratio over the past five years, the estimated price target for the stock in five years would be $58.27. Therefore, if you invest in HP at its current share price of $28.68 you could expect a strong return of approximately 19% per year based on these calculations and encourage me to rate HPQ a buy at current prices.

HPQ DCF Analysis (Author)

Conclusion

In summary, HP is a known player in the computing and printing industry supported by its strong market presence and enduring brand reputation. Although recent declines in revenue reflect market trends there is optimism for a recovery in the PC industry. HP’s strategic direction, which focuses on innovation in hybrid systems, gaming and services aligns well with growth areas. For me this demonstrates forward thinking. Moreover, an analysis based on a DCF model suggests that HPQ is undervalued and may offer investors an enticing return. Considering these factors, I believe that investing in HPQ presents an opportunity for growth and value appreciation. However, it is crucial to conduct research and carefully consider financial goals before making any investment decisions.