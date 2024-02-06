Meta Platforms: Model Update
Summary
- It is nearly impossible to model Reality Labs' revenues long term given how speculative this segment still is and how spotty the adoption has been so far.
- Given how Meta has navigated RL in the last few years, I no longer feel comfortable in assuming RL losses will peak anytime soon.
- As Family of Apps has regained much of the signal losses from ATT, Meta’s monetization has improved a lot.
I am an investment analyst doing one deep dive every month. I graduated from Cornell University with my MBA and worked on the buy-side following my graduation. I am also a CFA and FRM charterholder.
